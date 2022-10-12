Read full article on original website
Related
L'Observateur
Meet the Candidates: School Board District 11
Editor’s Note: Candidates were sent a questionnaire via email. Profession/current employer/ retired: I worked in the public school system for ten years, with eight of those being in St. John the Baptist Parish Public School System. I now work for an education-focused non-profit, The Center for Literacy and Learning, as a Senior Literacy Content & Training Specialist.
L'Observateur
LOUISIANA ADOPTS SUMMER LITERACY POLICY TO SUPPORT THIRD AND FOURTH GRADERS READING BEHIND GRADE LEVEL
Students behind grade level on reading will be provided 30 hours of addition instruction. (BATON ROUGE, LA) – Louisiana is providing increased support to third and fourth grade students who are behind on reading. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) new summer literacy policy was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. Third and fourth grade students who score behind grade level on reading on an end-of-year screener will be provided 30 additional hours of focused literacy instruction during the summer by a teacher trained in the science of reading.
L'Observateur
DCFS Announces Hiring Fairs Statewide This Fall
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hosting hiring fairs this fall for open positions throughout the state in its Child Welfare and Family Support divisions. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register on the DCFS website ahead of the events. Opportunities available...
Governor Edwards Invites 67-Year Louisiana State Employee to Governor's Mansion
Governor John Bel Edwards wanted to congratulate Roland Babin and thank him and his family for his decades-long dedication to the State of Louisiana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
LAFOURCHE NAMED LOUISIANA DEVELOPMENT READY COMMUNITY
THIBODAUX, La. – Louisiana Economic Development has recognized Lafourche Parish as a Louisiana Development Ready Community, the 53rd parish or municipality to receive state certification of local investment readiness since the program began in 2008. The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps participants become more competitive for new investment...
L'Observateur
Walter Charles Hernandez, Jr
Walter Charles Hernandez, Jr., a native of LaPlace and longtime resident of Potomac, Maryland passed away on Sunday August 21, 2022 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife, Sunny. Hernandez and his children, Adam Hernandez (Kelly Myers), Betsy Dunnigan (Tim), and Chrissy Billigmeier (Bryan) and his...
L'Observateur
ACT test scores for Louisiana students decrease for the fifth consecutive year
(The Center Square) — Louisiana high schoolers followed a national decline in scores on the ACT college readiness test, posting the fifth lowest average composite score in the country. ACT numbers released on Wednesday show Louisiana’s Class of 2022 produced an average composite score of 18.1 out of 36,...
L'Observateur
Louisiana Operation Game Thief, Inc. Issued Monetary Rewards at Meeting
Louisiana Operation Game Thief, Inc. (LOGT), a Louisiana wildlife crime-stoppers program, awarded $3,000 to diligent citizens statewide at their meeting on Oct. 5 in Mansura. The LOGT board reviewed six cases that included public tips from informants. A total of six subjects were apprehended and a total of 727 offenses were written in regards to the reviewed cases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer
When John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid on his first day as governor, Matthew Block helped craft the details as his executive counsel. Over the past six years, Block has continued to play a vital role for Edwards – helping the governor navigate hurricanes, the pandemic, the budget crises he inherited, getting bills through the Republican-majority Legislature, the redistricting process earlier this year and countless other issues.
L'Observateur
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choosing between health & a paycheck
Recent headlines all highlight President Biden’s plans to ease federal penalties on possession of small amounts of marijuana and his calling on state officials to waive convictions of local offenders. However, there is little or no conversation about the unintended consequences of possible marijuana and secondhand marijuana smoke in the workplace. No matter what position anyone takes on legalizing marijuana or decriminalizing its possession, the fact remains in many parts of Louisiana, it is still legal to smoke tobacco products in various workplaces, namely bars and casinos. Is marijuana next?
WDSU
Holly Reynolds, founder of Northshore Humane Society, dies at age 103
COVINGTON, La. — The Northshore Humane Society has announced that the founding member, Holly Reynolds, has died at age 103. In 1953, Reynolds established the organization with her dog, Yankee Doodle Dandy. NHS was the first animal shelter in St. Tammany, and the original building still stands 70 years...
L'Observateur
Gov. Edwards’ Statement on Report Showing Massive Investment in Local Government Due to ITEP Reform
BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis’ report showing massive investment in local government due to ITEP reform. Gov. Edwards said:. “Giving local governments a say in whether their property taxes are exempted was simply...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L'Observateur
Violet Resident Arrested for DWI on the Water in St. Bernard Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Violet man for alleged operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) following a two-vessel boating incident in St. Bernard Parish on Oct. 4. Agents arrested Kevin Diaz, 53, for DWI after he was involved in a two-vessel boating incident...
L'Observateur
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
bizneworleans.com
Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital Named Best in Louisiana by Newsweek
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital ranked first in Louisiana in Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers. Newsweek worked with global market research and data firm Statista Inc., to conduct its annual online survey with more than 4,400 physical rehabilitation experts. A total of 11 rehabilitation facilities throughout the state were named to the Louisiana list, with Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital taking the top spot.
wgno.com
Where Y’at this Weekend? Gospel, BBQ, Andouille and Early Trick-or-Treating!!
Feel the spirit of gospel music at the 13th annual Praise Fest, which will take place on Bayou St. John. The free outdoor festival will have a different special focus on each day such as Seniors Day and The Finale. Hear the good word with great music by acts like Drea Marie, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson, and more.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 7
The high school football season is in its seventh week, and there are some big games on the slate in the New Orleans area on Friday night. This will be the place to keep up with live scores in New Orleans and across South Louisiana. Edna Karr-Jesuit, West Jefferson-John Ehret...
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
WDSU
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner provides update on finding new insurance companies
NEW ORLEANS — There are over 100,000 Louisiana residents using the state's insurance of last resort amid a home insurance price crisis. It was announced this week that Louisiana Citizens' last-resort insurance will increase by 63%. WDSU Investigative Reporter Aubry Killion sat down with Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
Comments / 0