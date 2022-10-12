ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

L'Observateur

Meet the Candidates: School Board District 11

Editor’s Note: Candidates were sent a questionnaire via email. Profession/current employer/ retired: I worked in the public school system for ten years, with eight of those being in St. John the Baptist Parish Public School System. I now work for an education-focused non-profit, The Center for Literacy and Learning, as a Senior Literacy Content & Training Specialist.
LOUISIANA ADOPTS SUMMER LITERACY POLICY TO SUPPORT THIRD AND FOURTH GRADERS READING BEHIND GRADE LEVEL

Students behind grade level on reading will be provided 30 hours of addition instruction. (BATON ROUGE, LA) – Louisiana is providing increased support to third and fourth grade students who are behind on reading. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) new summer literacy policy was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. Third and fourth grade students who score behind grade level on reading on an end-of-year screener will be provided 30 additional hours of focused literacy instruction during the summer by a teacher trained in the science of reading.
DCFS Announces Hiring Fairs Statewide This Fall

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hosting hiring fairs this fall for open positions throughout the state in its Child Welfare and Family Support divisions. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register on the DCFS website ahead of the events. Opportunities available...
LAFOURCHE NAMED LOUISIANA DEVELOPMENT READY COMMUNITY

THIBODAUX, La. – Louisiana Economic Development has recognized Lafourche Parish as a Louisiana Development Ready Community, the 53rd parish or municipality to receive state certification of local investment readiness since the program began in 2008. The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps participants become more competitive for new investment...
Walter Charles Hernandez, Jr

Walter Charles Hernandez, Jr., a native of LaPlace and longtime resident of Potomac, Maryland passed away on Sunday August 21, 2022 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife, Sunny. Hernandez and his children, Adam Hernandez (Kelly Myers), Betsy Dunnigan (Tim), and Chrissy Billigmeier (Bryan) and his...
Louisiana Operation Game Thief, Inc. Issued Monetary Rewards at Meeting

Louisiana Operation Game Thief, Inc. (LOGT), a Louisiana wildlife crime-stoppers program, awarded $3,000 to diligent citizens statewide at their meeting on Oct. 5 in Mansura. The LOGT board reviewed six cases that included public tips from informants. A total of six subjects were apprehended and a total of 727 offenses were written in regards to the reviewed cases.
Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer

When John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid on his first day as governor, Matthew Block helped craft the details as his executive counsel. Over the past six years, Block has continued to play a vital role for Edwards – helping the governor navigate hurricanes, the pandemic, the budget crises he inherited, getting bills through the Republican-majority Legislature, the redistricting process earlier this year and countless other issues.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choosing between health & a paycheck

Recent headlines all highlight President Biden’s plans to ease federal penalties on possession of small amounts of marijuana and his calling on state officials to waive convictions of local offenders. However, there is little or no conversation about the unintended consequences of possible marijuana and secondhand marijuana smoke in the workplace. No matter what position anyone takes on legalizing marijuana or decriminalizing its possession, the fact remains in many parts of Louisiana, it is still legal to smoke tobacco products in various workplaces, namely bars and casinos. Is marijuana next?
Holly Reynolds, founder of Northshore Humane Society, dies at age 103

COVINGTON, La. — The Northshore Humane Society has announced that the founding member, Holly Reynolds, has died at age 103. In 1953, Reynolds established the organization with her dog, Yankee Doodle Dandy. NHS was the first animal shelter in St. Tammany, and the original building still stands 70 years...
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital Named Best in Louisiana by Newsweek

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital ranked first in Louisiana in Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers. Newsweek worked with global market research and data firm Statista Inc., to conduct its annual online survey with more than 4,400 physical rehabilitation experts. A total of 11 rehabilitation facilities throughout the state were named to the Louisiana list, with Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital taking the top spot.
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
