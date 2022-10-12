Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Walter Charles Hernandez, Jr
Walter Charles Hernandez, Jr., a native of LaPlace and longtime resident of Potomac, Maryland passed away on Sunday August 21, 2022 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife, Sunny. Hernandez and his children, Adam Hernandez (Kelly Myers), Betsy Dunnigan (Tim), and Chrissy Billigmeier (Bryan) and his...
L'Observateur
John Pertin Le Jeune
John Pertin Le Jeune passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born in Eunice, LA and a resident of LaPlace, LA. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Popwell Le Jeune. Loving father of Karen Wilson (Floyd, Jr.), Debra Lynn Le Jeune, Maxine Martin and the late Michael W. Le Jeune. Son of the late Myrza Martel Le Jeune and Theodule Le Jeune. Brother of Shirley Brussard and the late Nason J. Le Jeune. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
L'Observateur
Meet the Candidates: School Board District 11
Editor’s Note: Candidates were sent a questionnaire via email. Profession/current employer/ retired: I worked in the public school system for ten years, with eight of those being in St. John the Baptist Parish Public School System. I now work for an education-focused non-profit, The Center for Literacy and Learning, as a Senior Literacy Content & Training Specialist.
L'Observateur
ACT test scores for Louisiana students decrease for the fifth consecutive year
(The Center Square) — Louisiana high schoolers followed a national decline in scores on the ACT college readiness test, posting the fifth lowest average composite score in the country. ACT numbers released on Wednesday show Louisiana’s Class of 2022 produced an average composite score of 18.1 out of 36,...
L'Observateur
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
L'Observateur
LAFOURCHE NAMED LOUISIANA DEVELOPMENT READY COMMUNITY
THIBODAUX, La. – Louisiana Economic Development has recognized Lafourche Parish as a Louisiana Development Ready Community, the 53rd parish or municipality to receive state certification of local investment readiness since the program began in 2008. The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps participants become more competitive for new investment...
L'Observateur
DCFS Announces Hiring Fairs Statewide This Fall
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hosting hiring fairs this fall for open positions throughout the state in its Child Welfare and Family Support divisions. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register on the DCFS website ahead of the events. Opportunities available...
L'Observateur
Louisiana Operation Game Thief, Inc. Issued Monetary Rewards at Meeting
Louisiana Operation Game Thief, Inc. (LOGT), a Louisiana wildlife crime-stoppers program, awarded $3,000 to diligent citizens statewide at their meeting on Oct. 5 in Mansura. The LOGT board reviewed six cases that included public tips from informants. A total of six subjects were apprehended and a total of 727 offenses were written in regards to the reviewed cases.
L'Observateur
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choosing between health & a paycheck
Recent headlines all highlight President Biden’s plans to ease federal penalties on possession of small amounts of marijuana and his calling on state officials to waive convictions of local offenders. However, there is little or no conversation about the unintended consequences of possible marijuana and secondhand marijuana smoke in the workplace. No matter what position anyone takes on legalizing marijuana or decriminalizing its possession, the fact remains in many parts of Louisiana, it is still legal to smoke tobacco products in various workplaces, namely bars and casinos. Is marijuana next?
L'Observateur
Low water levels on Mississippi River come at worst possible time for farmers
(The Center Square) — The U.S. supply chain might be on the receiving end of a 1-2 punch that could crater an economy veering toward a possible recession. In addition to a possible strike by railroad workers, a drought in the Midwest has slowed barge traffic on the Mississippi River, which is at the lowest water levels in 23 years.
L'Observateur
Reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Yasmine Halum
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Yasmine Halum, 19, of LaPlace. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a female subject, identified as Halum, laying unresponsive on the driveway of a residence. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Haitham was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. No motive is known at this time.
L'Observateur
Juvenile Arrested in Shooting Death of Yasmine Halum
A 15-year-old male juvenile from LaPlace was arrested Friday, October 14, 2022 in connection to the shooting death of Yasmine Halum, 19, of LaPlace. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a female subject, identified as Halum, laying unresponsive in the front yard of a residence. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. Halum was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
L'Observateur
Orr: Levees, Wetlands & Rules
The importance of wetlands is well understood today. Marshes and swamps give wildlife a place to live and water a place to go during storms. Because of their importance, wetlands have protection under the law. Activities that damage or destroy them must be offset or compensated for. The legal term for this is “mitigation”.
L'Observateur
Gov. Edwards’ Statement on Report Showing Massive Investment in Local Government Due to ITEP Reform
BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis’ report showing massive investment in local government due to ITEP reform. Gov. Edwards said:. “Giving local governments a say in whether their property taxes are exempted was simply...
L'Observateur
Opelousas Man Cited For Illegal Possession and Release of Apple Snails
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited an Opelousas man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish on Oct 6. Agents cited Peter Son Nguyen, 73, for the illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an exotic species. A...
L'Observateur
Impaired Driver Arrested After Head-On Crash Kills Raceland Man in LaPlace
LaPlace – On October 11, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 61 near Jackson Avenue in LaPlace. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 71-year-old Earl Eschete of Raceland. The initial investigation revealed that Eschete was...
