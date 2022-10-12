Read full article on original website
Angler Hooks Record-Breaking 900-Pound Tuna
If you are looking for some big tuna news, then we have you covered as a monster 900-pound tuna was caught by a fisherman. Meanwhile, this appears to be the biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters. By the way, Simon Batey and his friend Jason Nott caught the Atlantic bluefin tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast. That’s according to a BBC report.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
Watch A Honey Badger Fight 3 Leopards In 'Unbelievable Battle' For Survival
These three big cats decided to pick on "the world's most fearless animal" in South Africa.
Elk Slips And Tumbles Down Waterfall, Lands Right At The Feet Of Stunned Hunter
Don’t go chasing waterfalls. I’m not exactly sure what that means, but it seems like solid advice. Plus, it comes from the same band that brought us the legendary jam “No Scrubs,” and if there has been better advice brought forth via song, I don’t think I’ve heard it.
Dead Whales Rotting on Beach Will Create Feast 'Bonanza'
Up to 477 whales have washed up on remote New Zealand beaches in the last few days, making the clearing effort nearly impossible.
Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨
In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
Photo of ‘Bee Ball’ Wins Wildlife Photographer Top Prize
A photo of a ball of bees has won a wildlife photographer a prize. The photographer who took the ‘bee ball’ picture earned the top prize. Karine Aigner captured the stunning photo. “I had to spend quite a bit of time on my belly in the dirt,” Aigner...
Black Bear Takes Injured Fawn While Helpless Mother Can Do Nothing But Watch
Nature can be one cruel beast. It ain’t nothing new though. Only the strong survive and there’s usually something out there that will eat you if they can. Black bears love a little bit of meat. The are omnivores and get a lot of there foods from plants but love a good feed of meat when they can get it. They will scavenge for anything, but are known to take out the young mammals, particularly from the deer family.
Monster Monkfish Caught mid Meal From Ocean Depths
"It definitely looks like a monkfish and a few experts agree. Certainly, looks the same as a monkfish picture," the fisherman told Newsweek.
Anglers reel in 9ft-long tuna weighing 900lb – Britain’s ‘biggest fish ever’ caught on a rod
TWO anglers reeled in what could be Britain’s biggest fish ever caught on a rod — a 9ft tuna weighing 900lb. The Atlantic bluefin was landed by Simon Batey and pal Jason Nott following an hour-long struggle. Tipping the scales at 64st, it is as hefty as a...
Three Wolves Mount Attack On Tiny Dog Who Miraculously Escapes In The Nick Of Time
Wolves man… watching them hunt is an incredible experience. Unfortunately for this pup, he was on the wrong side of it. Filmed in Italy, by Pablo Forconi, we can see the moment this pack of wolves snap into action. Calculated, precise… the leader gives the signal and they go charging forward, a three-headed nightmare for this poor doggo.
Watch a Massive Great White Shark Approach Two Paddleboarders
Two paddleboarders near San Diego, California had a close encounter with a big shark near San Diego. The scary incident was captured in a video recorded by a drone that was posted on Instagram by Scott Fairchild. It shows a great white shark approaching two paddle boarders and separating the pair by swimming between them. Fairchild describes the shark’s behavior as unusual. “Usually self-preservation always comes first [for sharks],” Fairchild wrote. “This [kind of behavior] is rarer—intentionally approaching head-on, and if you notice, pausing when there is a perfect triangle of separation. Then, [it] chooses to put itself in the middle between two people.”
WATCH: Farm Animals Join Forces to Save Chicken From Huge Hawk in Tense Clip
A group of farm animals Avengers Assembled on a huge hawk as it tried to snatch a chicken out of its pen while it was sunbathing. In this harrowing video, which looks like something out of “Charlotte’s Web,” a hawk comes soaring in out of nowhere and swoops down on an unsuspecting chicken who was just minding its own business.
Beware the Wendigo, the Frostbitten Flesheater of North America’s Chilly Heartland
Cryptids of all kinds have long moved in the shadows across what’s now the United States, their legends preserved in Native American traditions that stretch from the Southwest to the Great Lakes and beyond. Acclaimed writer J.W. Ocker introduces us to some of these ancient terrors. Excerpted with permission from The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters, by J. W. Ocker. Published by Quirk Books. All rights reserved.
'Hell fish' likely killed by dinosaur-ending asteroid is preserved in stunning detail
Scientists recently unearthed stunning fossils of sturgeon from Hell's Creek that might have died on the day that the dinosaur-killing asteroid struck.
'Surprised': Enormous Asian Hornet Nest Discovered in Toilet Block
"I was very surprised. I have found nests up trees, in bramble patches and in a polly tunnel but never in a toilet!" hornet hunter Jane Osborne told Newsweek.
Two Wolves Chase Whitetail Buck To The Point Of Exhaustion, Eat It Alive
Well, that’s not something you see every day. We all know it happens out there, but we just don’t see it. To be truthful, I hate seeing a big buck go down like this. They have outsmarted all sorts of predators for many years and grew to be a large member of their population, contributing yearly to the genetic pool.
You have the eyes of an eagle if you can spot the cat prowling among this mountain of rubbish
IF you can spot the cat hiding in this tricky optical illusion within 20 seconds, you may have the eyes of a hawk. Known for being mischievous, sneaky and always landing on their feet, cats are known to get into some hilarious situations. We're not sure how anyone could find...
PHOTO: Huge ‘Titanboa Skeleton’ Spotted on Google Earth During Low Tide
What looked like a huge skeleton was found on Google Earth. A low tide revealed a giant “titanboa” skeleton, showing a terrifying huge snake. The skeleton was found in France. A clip of the finding was posted to TikTok, and has wigged out millions of viewers. “Hidden on...
People Furious at Zoo for Feeding Dead Giraffe to a Lion
A zoo in the Czech Republic has infuriated visitors. The zoo fed a dead giraffe to a lion, leading to an uproar among guests. The Ostrava zoo had a giraffe that died, and they decided to feed it to one of their lions. They defended themselves by saying since lions are carnivores, that this is what would have happened in nature anyway.
