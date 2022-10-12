ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angler Hooks Record-Breaking 900-Pound Tuna

If you are looking for some big tuna news, then we have you covered as a monster 900-pound tuna was caught by a fisherman. Meanwhile, this appears to be the biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters. By the way, Simon Batey and his friend Jason Nott caught the Atlantic bluefin tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast. That’s according to a BBC report.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨

In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
Black Bear Takes Injured Fawn While Helpless Mother Can Do Nothing But Watch

Nature can be one cruel beast. It ain’t nothing new though. Only the strong survive and there’s usually something out there that will eat you if they can. Black bears love a little bit of meat. The are omnivores and get a lot of there foods from plants but love a good feed of meat when they can get it. They will scavenge for anything, but are known to take out the young mammals, particularly from the deer family.
Watch a Massive Great White Shark Approach Two Paddleboarders

Two paddleboarders near San Diego, California had a close encounter with a big shark near San Diego. The scary incident was captured in a video recorded by a drone that was posted on Instagram by Scott Fairchild. It shows a great white shark approaching two paddle boarders and separating the pair by swimming between them. Fairchild describes the shark’s behavior as unusual. “Usually self-preservation always comes first [for sharks],” Fairchild wrote. “This [kind of behavior] is rarer—intentionally approaching head-on, and if you notice, pausing when there is a perfect triangle of separation. Then, [it] chooses to put itself in the middle between two people.”
Beware the Wendigo, the Frostbitten Flesheater of North America’s Chilly Heartland

Cryptids of all kinds have long moved in the shadows across what’s now the United States, their legends preserved in Native American traditions that stretch from the Southwest to the Great Lakes and beyond. Acclaimed writer J.W. Ocker introduces us to some of these ancient terrors. Excerpted with permission from The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters, by J. W. Ocker. Published by Quirk Books. All rights reserved.
People Furious at Zoo for Feeding Dead Giraffe to a Lion

A zoo in the Czech Republic has infuriated visitors. The zoo fed a dead giraffe to a lion, leading to an uproar among guests. The Ostrava zoo had a giraffe that died, and they decided to feed it to one of their lions. They defended themselves by saying since lions are carnivores, that this is what would have happened in nature anyway.
