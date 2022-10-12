Fall is in the air and the Youth Services Department at the Crawfordsville District Public Library has a lot of fun activities planned. Come in and pick up a Pumpkin Patch Reading Challenge. We have one for ages under 5 and one for kindergarten through fifth grade. Do the activities to earn a prize and a book to keep. The challenge needs to be turned in no later than Oct. 31. We have a challenge for tweens and teens too. Drop by and pick one up.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO