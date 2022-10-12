Read full article on original website
Marjorie Nell Hughes
Marjorie Nell Hughes, 90, formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Heritage House of Greensburg. She was born Feb. 25, 1932, at Westport, the daughter of Orval Maurice and Lorine B. (Wood) Hughes. She had been a resident of Crawfordsville the majority of her life.
Simpson to perform with National FFA Chorus
INDIANAPOLIS — Clair Simpson, a member of the Southmont FFA chapter in Crawfordsville, will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 26-29 during the 2022 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Simpson, a sophomore and the daughter of Darren and Kerri Simpson, has been selected to be...
Montgomery County Historical Society
The Montgomery County Historical Society recently traveled to Mackinac Island and the Upper Penninsula in Michigan. The group visited Frankenmuth and Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland. They then went to Mackinac Island where they traveled by horse-drawn carriages through the hills of Mackinac State Park ending at the Grand Hotel. The last day of touring included the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, Tahquamenon Falls, Soo Locks Boat Tour and Antlers Restaurant.
Montgomery County Master Gardeners
Eighteen members of the Montgomery County Master Gardeners met at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 for their monthly meeting. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. The regular monthly meeting date has been changed from the second Monday of the month to the first Monday.
Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association
President Kim Nixon welcomed guests and led the membership in the Pledge of Allegiance. Karen Thada gave the invocation. Members who had birthdays in October were recognized. A delicious lunch of baked chicken and pasta alfredo was served by caterer Trish Schwabe. After lunch, vice president Steve Frees introduced the...
Fall activities fill CDPL calendar
Fall is in the air and the Youth Services Department at the Crawfordsville District Public Library has a lot of fun activities planned. Come in and pick up a Pumpkin Patch Reading Challenge. We have one for ages under 5 and one for kindergarten through fifth grade. Do the activities to earn a prize and a book to keep. The challenge needs to be turned in no later than Oct. 31. We have a challenge for tweens and teens too. Drop by and pick one up.
Warrick to celebrate 35 years at Lakeside
Lyn Warrick will celebrate her 35th anniversary with Lakeside Book Company on Oct. 26. Warrick began her career on Oct. 26, 1987. In high school, she worked through the co-op program in the shipping department. After graduating high school, she became full time in the shipping area as an inventory control clerk. Warrick then moved to the logistics department and routed freight for Spartanburg, South Carolina and Gallatin, Tennessee. After logistics moved their offices out of Crawfordsville, she transferred into customer service where she spent 10 years of her career. Her next move had her becoming a supervisor and moving into the cut/fold area.
Carolyn Sue (Newby) Woodard
Carolyn Sue (Newby) Woodard, 80, passed away to her heavenly home peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Witham Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 28, 1941, at Ladoga, to Juanita Alberta (Sloan) Newby and Chester Lee Newby. She was the oldest of eight children and raised in the Crawfordsville area.
Colonel (Retired) Ronald Lee Runyon
Colonel (Retired) Ronald Lee Runyon, 82, of Bargersville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 27, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to Herbert Bloom Runyon and Beulah Loraine (Snyder) Runyon. He married Sarah “Sally” Ann (Bailey) Runyon on Dec. 17, 1982, at Indianapolis. She survives.
Dianna Merryman
Dianna Merryman passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Jan. 25, 1945, to William “Rudy” and Alice (Goff) Merryman. She was a graduate of Wallace High School, class of 1964. Dianna worked for Culver Hospital as a janitor, worked with home healthcare,...
Local Record: Oct. 19, 2022
• Trespass in the 1500 block of South Washington Street — 9:55 a.m. • Property damage crash at 101 N. Washington St. — 12:38 p.m. • Hit and run at 1710 Lafayette Road — 1:34 p.m. • Theft in the 200 block of Waynetown Road — 4:15...
Letter: Reader supports new solar development
I’m excited that Montgomery County will be home to a new solar development, and will be a part of the clean energy future. The increased tax base will be a great asset — agricultural land is valued at $1,250 per acre while solar is about $13,000 — and the Cold Spring development on the Montgomery/Putnam County border is projected to add $40 million to the two counties’ coffers over its lifetime. Renewable energy can also draw in new employers, as it did with Tempur Sealy.
