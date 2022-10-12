Read full article on original website
Elisabeth Moss Admits She Screamed Watching Upcoming ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Cliffhanger
Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss has teased one of the “best cliffhangers” ever for the upcoming sixth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fifth season. Speaking to Good Morning America on Monday, October 10, Moss opened up about working on the hit Hulu dystopian drama, revealing her excitement for this week’s episode. “The end of this episode is one of the best cliffhangers we’ve ever done,” said Moss, who described herself as the show’s number one fan. “It makes me scream every time I watch it. It’s so delicious. I’m so excited for people to see it because I truly think they’re gonna be like, ‘what the…?'”
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner on Aunt Lydia ‘Growing’ in the Direction of Her Character in ‘The Testaments’
'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner Bruce Miller discusses Aunt Lydia shifting toward her character in 'The Testaments.'
SheKnows
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Ann Dowd Confesses Elisabeth Moss is the ‘Exception to the Rul
For the last few years, Ann Dowd has been terrifying audiences as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale. Off-screen, Dowd is quite the opposite. The actress sat down with SheKnows to give us the lowdown on her ultra-evil on-screen alter ego. She confessed what she loves about the dystopian drama, why Elisabeth Moss is an “exception to the rule,” if redemption is possible for Aunt Lydia (nope, it’s not), and what her rose and thorn are about playing the most evil aunty on the Gilead block. Watch the exclusive video interview above to find out if Dowd believes Aunt Lydia loves Moss’s June or hates her.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Photos Hint at What’s In Store for Last Episode
How will the story of the O'Brien family end? Fans can look forward to a wedding and a new baby in the 'Chesapeake Shores' series finale.
Sean Penn’s Mom Eileen Ryan Dead At 94: 5 Things To Know About ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star
Eileen Ryan was an accomplished actress of both stage and television. She was the mother of Oscar winner Sean Penn. Eileen passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 94. It’s the end of an era for Sean Penn, 62, after his mother, actress Eileen Ryan, died...
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
In Just A Week, Ana De Armas’ Blonde Has Already Been Kicked Off Netflix’s Top 10 By A Mila Kunis Movie And More
Ana de Armas' Blonde is already off Netflix's Top 10 list, thanks to a Mila Kunis flick and more.
General Hospital’s Hooked Us With a Theory That Spells Double Trouble for Port Charles
Get ready for a twist that’ll turn this whole story upside down. For a while there, we thought we might know who General Hospital‘s hook-wielding killer might be. But then, just when we were about to gather the suspects into a room like something out of an Agatha Christie novel and shout, “J’accuse!”, the show went and pulled the rug out from under us by having Diane reveal that her attacker had been female.
Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll Reveals Whether He’d Date Taylor Ann Green After Shep Split, Gives Olivia Romance Update
New couple alert? Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll got real about whether he and Taylor Ann Green would date following their respective splits earlier this year. “If we're being honest that really does cross a lot of lines,” the 35-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter […]
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Deadpool actor T.J. Miller says he'll never work with Ryan Reynolds again: 'It's weird that he hates me'
Controversial actor and comedian T.J. Miller says he's not interested in returning for Deadpool 3 — or working with Ryan Reynolds ever again — even if he were asked to after the pair had a "weird moment" together on set. Miller, who played blunt bartender Weasel in the...
Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained
Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
‘American Horror Story: NYC’: Some Fans Already Have a Bad ‘Gut Feeling’ About Season 11
Many fans of 'American Horror Story' are worried that season 11, titled 'NYC,' will turn out to be a disappointment.
NYCC: ‘Wednesday’ Trailer Unveils Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci Roles in Netflix Series
A new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series Wednesday was revealed during the show’s Saturday panel at New York Comic Con, with first looks at Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci’s roles. In the show’s official nearly three-minute first look, the ghoulish high school experience that awaits Wednesday is detailed, while Armisen’s Uncle Fester and Ricci’s Nevermore professor Miss Thornhill are both teased. More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis on Her Run With 'Halloween' Coming to an End, Working With David Gordon Green'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Crew Is Hunted by New Villain in 'Picard' Trailer'Inventing Anna' Subject Anna...
His Dark Materials finds new Stelmaria actress to succeed the late Helen McCrory
The team behind His Dark Materials has found an actress to step into the role of Stelmaria, a character previously voiced by the late Helen McCrory. Victoria Hamilton, who can currently be seen on Sky original series Cobra, will serve as the voice of Stelmaria, the snow leopard daemon of Lord Asriel (James McAvoy), in the HBO fantasy series for its third and final season, EW has learned exclusively.
