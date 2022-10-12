ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

missiontimescourier.com

Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood

If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Filipino Artists of South Bay exhibits now open

SAN DIEGO — Families can celebrate Filipino American History month in an artsy way. The first of its kind art exhibits will be open for a limited time. The "Filipino Artists of South Bay" exhibit is an extension of the new heritage museum at the Civic Center Library in Chula Vista. It provides a glimpse of the journey of Filipino migrants from the Philippines to south San Diego County.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

'Mariachi Deputy' wears his Hispanic Heritage with a badge of honor

RAMONA, Calif. — CBS 8 has enjoyed celebrating dozens of stories throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. In this Zevely Zone what better way to end the month-long celebration than meeting San Diego County's singing Mariachi Deputy? San Diego County deputies are sworn in to protect, but their duties also extend into our communities where they serve.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Weekend Watch October 14-16 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Padres vs. Dodgers at Petco Park. Check out the Broadway hit musical at the San Diego Musical Theatre. Online and in-person at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. Presented by the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival. Buy tickets on their website. Walk4ALZ. Saturday, October 15...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will bring 3-year-old to Queerfest Drag Show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is under fire for distributing a flyer for a controversial Halloween event through a third-party company called PeachJar, and parents are outraged. Originally, parents believed the Boo Bash event was created and planned by the Encinitas Union School District, but...
ENCINITAS, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields

Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
SAN DIEGO, CA
hunker.com

This Boulder House Has Some Unexpected Features — but It Rocks

You may recall the house with a giant rock formation inside from earlier this summer, but it's certainly not the only home that has been built among the boulders. According to an Instagram post by @zillowgonewild, a new listing is on the market that has been quite literally assembled amidst the rocks — and also has some unexpected features inside.
ESCONDIDO, CA
HotMamaTravel

3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival

Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
ESCONDIDO, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Romance readers find love stories at Meet Cute Romance Bookshop

SAN DIEGO — A few weeks ago, San Diego's only all romance bookshop opened its doors in North Park. In this Zevely Zone, I show romance readers where to look for love. If you're looking to sink your teeth into a juicy read or fall in love with a good book, look no further than Meet Cute Romance Bookshop. That's where we found the shop's owner Becca Title reading. "I felt like I knew her, she reminded me of who I was, she had soft lips and greens eyes and body that wouldn't quit," Becca read.
SAN DIEGO, CA
