Read full article on original website
Related
missiontimescourier.com
Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood
If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
Toasted Gastrobrunch and Sammy’s Dinner Setting Up in Oceanside
All-Day Brunch Joining Sammy’s Pizza Concept at SALT Development
Filipino Artists of South Bay exhibits now open
SAN DIEGO — Families can celebrate Filipino American History month in an artsy way. The first of its kind art exhibits will be open for a limited time. The "Filipino Artists of South Bay" exhibit is an extension of the new heritage museum at the Civic Center Library in Chula Vista. It provides a glimpse of the journey of Filipino migrants from the Philippines to south San Diego County.
Ramen King Keisuke Secure Next Location in San Diego
Ramen Chain Promises Three Restaurants Coming to the Area
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego begins free digital literacy program to close digital divide
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The City of San Diego has launched a digital literacy program offering free in-person classes for any San Diegan who wants to learn how to use a computer and better navigate the internet. City Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe spoke of the...
'Mariachi Deputy' wears his Hispanic Heritage with a badge of honor
RAMONA, Calif. — CBS 8 has enjoyed celebrating dozens of stories throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. In this Zevely Zone what better way to end the month-long celebration than meeting San Diego County's singing Mariachi Deputy? San Diego County deputies are sworn in to protect, but their duties also extend into our communities where they serve.
Weekend Watch October 14-16 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Padres vs. Dodgers at Petco Park. Check out the Broadway hit musical at the San Diego Musical Theatre. Online and in-person at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. Presented by the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival. Buy tickets on their website. Walk4ALZ. Saturday, October 15...
kusi.com
Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will bring 3-year-old to Queerfest Drag Show
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is under fire for distributing a flyer for a controversial Halloween event through a third-party company called PeachJar, and parents are outraged. Originally, parents believed the Boo Bash event was created and planned by the Encinitas Union School District, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
hunker.com
This Boulder House Has Some Unexpected Features — but It Rocks
You may recall the house with a giant rock formation inside from earlier this summer, but it's certainly not the only home that has been built among the boulders. According to an Instagram post by @zillowgonewild, a new listing is on the market that has been quite literally assembled amidst the rocks — and also has some unexpected features inside.
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival
Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego OKs long-awaited cannabis equity program to help people of color enter industry
SAN DIEGO — People of color with previous drug convictions will get help entering San Diego’s growing cannabis industry under a new equity program the City Council unanimously approved Tuesday. Those eligible to participate could get start-up loans, fee waivers, help finding business sites and other assistance. Money...
Pair of Levi Jeans From the 1880s Found in Mine Shaft, Sells for Ridiculous Amount
A pair of antique Levi jeans were found in a mine shaft years ago, but they just now went to auction on October 1, where they were purchased by a 23-year-old from San Diego, California. The jeans are from the 1880s and apparently belonged to a miner from that time....
KPBS
San Diego voted 8th best taco city in America (yes, you read that right)
San Diego has long stood tall as one of the premier taco cities in the United States. A recent survey of “best Taco cities in America” however, had San Diego as number eight on the list — losing out to number one ranked Austin, Texas. In fact,...
Romance readers find love stories at Meet Cute Romance Bookshop
SAN DIEGO — A few weeks ago, San Diego's only all romance bookshop opened its doors in North Park. In this Zevely Zone, I show romance readers where to look for love. If you're looking to sink your teeth into a juicy read or fall in love with a good book, look no further than Meet Cute Romance Bookshop. That's where we found the shop's owner Becca Title reading. "I felt like I knew her, she reminded me of who I was, she had soft lips and greens eyes and body that wouldn't quit," Becca read.
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Parents Protest LGBTQ Halloween Event For Kids Posted on School Website
A group of about 60 people Tuesday night was protesting a queer Halloween party advertised for youth and families that was posted on the Encinitas Unified School District’s digital community page. Boo Bash, billed as the "queerest free Halloween party for youth and families," made it onto the district's...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0