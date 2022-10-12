ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers open as huge underdogs to Rams in Week 6

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dbsjm_0iVNx7n200

The Carolina Panthers may have just taken the first steps towards a new era in franchise history, but the expectations from the outside remain the same.

At 1-4, Steve Wilks’ Panthers have opened as substantial underdogs to the 2-3 Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. Tipico Sportsbook currently has the spread for Sunday’s matchup at 10.5 points.

With Matt Rhule now out, Wilks inherits a bit of a sloppy shop—one that ranks dead last in total yards per game (271.4) and currently lays claim to the No. 1 overall pick for the 2023 draft. So, yeah, they’re—for all intents and purposes—the worst the league has to offer at the moment.

And not only will they have a new head coach for their trip out west, but they’ll also likely have a new starting quarterback. As both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold continue to deal with their high-ankle sprains, PJ Walker is in line to get the nod.

What could make this game interesting, however, is that these aren’t the same Rams who hoisted the Lombardi Trophy back in February. Head coach Sean McVay’s offense ranks 26th in total offense (299.8 yards per game) and 29th in scoring (16.0 points per game).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team. His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.
NFL
NBC Sports

Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer

As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Panthers Have A Way To Reduce Matt Rhule’s Payment

The Carolina Panthers have seen enough futility from Matt Rhule. Initially, the franchise hoped that he could replicate his success story with the Baylor Bears to the Panthers. Sadly, it did not go as planned, as Rhule compiled an 11-27 record over three seasons. Their 37-15 loss to the San...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Underdogs#American Football#The Lombardi Trophy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 6

Five moneyline underdogs won their games in Week 5. Another 10 underdogs covered the spread. Among the bigger surprises, the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by only 1 point and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams. Below,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 6 picks: Who the 'experts' are taking in Eagles vs. Cowboys

It’s only Week six, but Sunday could be the biggest and most exciting week of the 2022 NFL regular season. In the late afternoon game, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for the fifth time in two years. Buffalo won 38-20 in last year’s regular-season contest at Arrowhead Stadium, and it remains the only time Josh Allen has beaten Patrick Mahomes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks announce successful surgery for Rashaad Penny plus 6 roster moves

Rashaad Penny underwent successful surgery on his ankle Tuesday, according to the Seahawks. Penny broke his fibula in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Saints. He’s expected to be on crunches and in a split for the next six weeks but make a full recovery. The team hasn’t placed him on injured reserve yet but they do say his 2022 season is over. Penny is on a one-year deal and will become a free agent next year.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Cringy Troy Aikman, Eagles injuries, Tyler Smith's education

The Cowboys are onto Philadelphia. But as starting quarterback Dak Prescott embarks on a big week of practice that will determine whether he’ll be ready to “zip the ball out there” in the divisional clash, there’s an ever bigger injury on the other sideline in terms of what it could mean for Sunday night’s game. The Philadelphia coaching staff is already on high alert for Micah Parsons, but there’s one Eagle who could mean the difference between the lion feasting and being tamed for this important matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Tiger signed by Kansas City Chiefs

A former Clemson Tiger is getting another shot at playing at the next level. Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Wednesday. Gallman, who played with the Tigers for three seasons (2014-16), most recently played with the Minnesota Vikings (two games) and Atlanta Falcons (six games) back in 2021. The Georgia native was drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round (No, 140 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and played four seasons (2017-20) in New York. Through 61 NFL game appearances (14 starts), Gallman has garnered 366 carries for 1,548...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

CBS Sports names Duke's Dereck Lively ACC Freshman of the Year

Duke's Dereck Lively, tabbed as the No. 1 player in the country in the final 247Sports.com player rankings for the Class of 2022, has been named the ACC's Preseason Freshman of the Year by CBSSports.com. The 7'1", 230 pound center from Westtown School in Philadelphia, PA figures to be a key contributor for the Blue Devils in his first (and only?) year on the college level.
DURHAM, NC
FOX Sports

Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them. The Panthers' struggles aren't exactly surprising, since their top three quarterbacks are either injured or ineffective. Carolina (1-4) took drastic steps to fix its larger problems Monday by firing coach Matt Rhule, and Steve Wilks will make his interim head coaching debut Sunday when the Panthers visit the defending Super Bowl champions (2-3) at SoFi Stadium.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy