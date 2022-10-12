ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby welcomes baby girl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new member of the Silver & Black was welcomed Thursday afternoon. Raiders DE Maxx Crosby announced the birth of his baby girl Ella Rose Crosby late Thursday afternoon. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Around 12 p.m., Crosby had tweeted that his baby girl...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tina Howell

Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault stemming from an incident after Monday night's game. Adams was visibly frustrated after his team’s 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams shoved Ryan Zebley, an accredited photographer, while walking off the field on his way to the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium.
High School Football PRO

Las Vegas, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Las Vegas, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The White Pine High School football team will have a game with The Meadows School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
