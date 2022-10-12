Read full article on original website
Las Vegas judge sides with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden as NFL seeks arbitration
A Clark County judge has sided with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in the NFL’s push to settle his lawsuit against the league through arbitration -- and not the public process of discovery.
Photos show Las Vegas nightclub beating alleging involving NFL’s Alvin Kamara as victim files $10M lawsuit
A civil lawsuit filed Friday against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara includes photographs of the alleged beating of a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub and asks a jury to award the victim $10 million.
Fox5 KVVU
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby welcomes baby girl
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new member of the Silver & Black was welcomed Thursday afternoon. Raiders DE Maxx Crosby announced the birth of his baby girl Ella Rose Crosby late Thursday afternoon. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Around 12 p.m., Crosby had tweeted that his baby girl...
Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault stemming from an incident after Monday night's game. Adams was visibly frustrated after his team’s 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams shoved Ryan Zebley, an accredited photographer, while walking off the field on his way to the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee announces community initiatives ahead of 2024 game
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee introduced some of its key members during an event at Allegiant Stadium. The main topic was more than just about Vegas hosting the big game, but was also about all the job opportunities and donations tied in with the NFL.
Las Vegas, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
