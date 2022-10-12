Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies hang on to stay unbeaten
The Jackson County Central football team stayed unbeaten on the season with a 12-7 win over Pipestone Friday night in a battle of state-ranked teams. The fourth-ranked Huskies scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and held on late to beat the ninth-ranked Arrows. Travis Rogotzke got the Huskies on the...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies receive forfeit ahead of big matchup
After receiving the first forfeit in team history, the Jackson County Central football team has now shifted its focus to Pipestone. The Huskies were credited with an easy win last week when Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial forfeited — something JCC head coach Tom Schuller worried might happen. “We knew it...
Jackson County Pilot
BSC meet is Tuesday in Fairmont
The Jackson County Central boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will run in the Big South Conference meet Tuesday at Cedar Creek Park in Fairmont — the same spot they ran in the I-90 Invitational last week. Twelve teams will compete (New Ulm does not have a...
Jackson County Pilot
Maxine Sabatka, 88
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in New Ulm with Pastor Timothy Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-11 am on Monday at the church, prior to the...
Jackson County Pilot
Editorial: Where would we be without manufacturing?
Think manufacturing isn’t that big of a deal in terms of Minnesota’s economy?. • Manufacturing boats more than 310,000 jobs statewide, accounting for one in nine jobs in Minnesota. • Manufacturing is the second largest private-sector contributor to Minnesota’s Gross Domestic Product, contributing more than $56 billion to...
Jackson County Pilot
Local KCs kick off monthly omelet/pancake feeds
The Jackson Knights of Columbus kick off a full season of monthly omelet and pancake feeds this Sunday. Serving will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Hall in Jackson, in both sit-down and drive-through style. On the menu are made-to-order omelets with choice of fixings, pancakes,...
Jackson County Pilot
Jackson County Advertisement For Bids
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jackson County is accepting bids for the sale of a house located at Robertson Park, 48796 715th Street, Jackson, MN (120’ x 200’ in SE1/4 of NE1/4 of Section 25, Township 101 North, Range 36 West, Jackson County, Minnesota). Only the house at this property is being sold. The land is not being sold. The house must be moved off of the property by the successful bidder on or before May 31, 2023, or at a later date approved by Jackson County. Personal property in the house, including all appliances and furnace, will be sold with the property. Bidding information is available at co.jackson.mn.us or by calling (507) 849-7251. Bids will be received until 10:00 a.m. on December 15, 2022. Bids will be opened and read publicly at 10:00 a.m. on December 15, 2022 at Jackson County Public Works, 53053 780th Street, Jackson, MN. Bids will be considered by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on December 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse, County Board Room, 405 Fourth Street, Jackson, MN. Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids at any time and waive any informalities therein.
Jackson County Pilot
Foul play not suspected in death of man found in ditch
Local authorities are investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man found lying in a ditch in the city of Wilder Tuesday morning. The man has been identified as Bradley Junker, 44. Late Tuesday, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected at this time....
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 10-13-22
A deputy responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a business in Jackson. It was determined to be a false alarm. A deputy responded to a report of a broken-out rear window on a parked vehicle in Jackson. Deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a...
Jackson County Pilot
Guest column: Wanted: ‘Stigma-Free Champions’
My husband, Mike, is an avid fisherman. Having grown up in northern Minnesota, he’s developed a keen eye for watching still waters, knowing there is activity beneath the surface. I’m using this analogy to illustrate the progress of the Behavioral Health Taskforce. I’ve mentioned this task force in prior columns but allow me to digress in case you’ve missed it. Stakeholders from various sectors — schools, health care providers, law enforcement, etc. — have joined together to discuss the mental health needs in communities across Jackson and Cottonwood counties. The task force meets to track the changing mental health services in our communities, identify gaps in access to care and to work on solutions. Subcommittee workgroups have been formed around key issues, including a mobile crisis team, walk-in outpatient clinic and mental health promotion/suicide prevention. All subcommittee workgroups are joined together under the Stigma-Free Campaign. The progress specific to this campaign is what I would like to address this month.
Jackson County Pilot
Health care foundation now accepting grant applications
Applications for grants from the Jackson Health Care Foundation will be accepted starting next week. The Jackson Health Care Foundation is a nonprofit community-based organization that raises funds and provides grants in support of health awareness and improving the health and wellness of the Jackson area community. Ron Anderson, president...
