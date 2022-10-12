NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jackson County is accepting bids for the sale of a house located at Robertson Park, 48796 715th Street, Jackson, MN (120’ x 200’ in SE1/4 of NE1/4 of Section 25, Township 101 North, Range 36 West, Jackson County, Minnesota). Only the house at this property is being sold. The land is not being sold. The house must be moved off of the property by the successful bidder on or before May 31, 2023, or at a later date approved by Jackson County. Personal property in the house, including all appliances and furnace, will be sold with the property. Bidding information is available at co.jackson.mn.us or by calling (507) 849-7251. Bids will be received until 10:00 a.m. on December 15, 2022. Bids will be opened and read publicly at 10:00 a.m. on December 15, 2022 at Jackson County Public Works, 53053 780th Street, Jackson, MN. Bids will be considered by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on December 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse, County Board Room, 405 Fourth Street, Jackson, MN. Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids at any time and waive any informalities therein.

JACKSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO