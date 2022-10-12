The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in which he played his way onto the roster before injuring his wrist. He is scheduled to be reevaluated later this week.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO