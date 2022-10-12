Read full article on original website
Trail Blazers sign 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to two-way contract: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in which he played his way onto the roster before injuring his wrist. He is scheduled to be reevaluated later this week.
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart brings versatility to starting lineup: ‘I can do whatever need be’
Josh Hart has never doubted that he should be a starter in the NBA. Not while he played with New Orleans. Not during his time with the LA Lakers. And certainly not now with the Portland Trail Blazers. Nevertheless, Hart entered training camp in a three-man competition with Nassir Little...
Nassir Little chooses security over uncertainty in signing 4-year, $28 million extension with Portland Trail Blazers
Nassir Little could have waited to see how he played this season before negotiating a new contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. But after three seasons filled with injuries, and once again being relegated to a bench role this season, the first-round pick of the 2019 NBA Draft chose security over uncertainty.
The 2022-2023 Blazers season preview: Blazer Focused podcast
On the latest episode of Blazer Focused, Aaron and Craig talk about what a realistic season looks like for the Trail Blazers. Will this team make the playoffs, and what are the playoffs in the age of the play-in tournament?. Nassir Little’s extremely team-friendly deal. What it would take...
Shaq to ring in the new year at the Rave's Stellar Spark's 20th anniversary
Shaquille O'Neal will spend New Year's Eve Eve at the annual Stellar Spark New Year's Eve bash at the Rave in Milwaukee.
NBA 2022-23 season preview: Golden State Warriors look to defend title, amid tons of contenders
Golden State coach Steve Kerr went into last season uncertain if his club would be good enough to contend for another NBA championship. He got his answer. He’s getting another ring. And now, the Warriors will try to do it all again. The NBA’s 77th season starts Tuesday night,...
Roosevelt’s Terrence Hill announces move to AZ Compass Prep in Arizona
One of Portland’s most dynamic basketball players is heading south to continue his high school career. Earlier this month, Roosevelt junior Terrence Hill Jr. announced that he was transferring to AZ Compass Prep. The Chandler, Arizona-based school has a national reputation for its basketball program.
