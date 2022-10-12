ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Trail Blazers sign 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to two-way contract: Report

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in which he played his way onto the roster before injuring his wrist. He is scheduled to be reevaluated later this week.
The Oregonian

The 2022-2023 Blazers season preview: Blazer Focused podcast

On the latest episode of Blazer Focused, Aaron and Craig talk about what a realistic season looks like for the Trail Blazers. Will this team make the playoffs, and what are the playoffs in the age of the play-in tournament?. Nassir Little’s extremely team-friendly deal. What it would take...
