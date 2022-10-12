Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Related
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Has An IG Full Of Family Moments With The Star
Cuban baseball star Yordan Alvarez has wowed the Houston Astros team and their fans with his impressive, record-breaking home runs for three consecutive years. However, behind the imposing athlete is a smiling dad and husband, which you can spot on his wife Monica's Instagram account. The supportive spouse frequently posts...
Houston Astros fan who caught Yordan Álvarez HR ball plans to keep it
"The only person I would be willing to give the ball up to would be Yordan himself."
Click2Houston.com
‘Craziest moment of my life’: Meet the Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez homerun ball in ALDS Game 1
HOUSTON – It was an unbelievable ALDS Game 1 for the Houston Astros, and especially a New Caney man who caught the Yordan Alvarez home run ball on his birthday. ”She (his sister) surprised me a couple weeks ago. She said, ‘For your birthday, we’re gonna go to the ALDS game one,’” said Dillon Harrell. “Oddly, enough she said this is where Yordan normally hits the big home runs!”
Seahawks announce a changed game time for Sunday if Mariners host playoff Game 4 that day
The Seahawks to offset their kickoff against Arizona if the Mariners are playing a playoff game next door Sunday after afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Watch: Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can during 'look-a-like' game
Los Angeles still has a strong dislike for Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, and we saw that play out on Thursday night during a scoreboard look-a-like game that took place at the Kings-Seattle Kraken game. During a stoppage, the scoreboard showed several Los Angeles Dodgers players on the scoreboard...
Yordan Alvarez homers again, Houston Astros top Seattle Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0
Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Alvarez was the Game 1 hero...
Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish on Seattle’s postseason breakthrough: Sports By Northwest podcast
In 15 seasons covering the Mariners for the Seattle Times, Ryan Divish has covered seven different managers, three general managers and exactly zero playoff games. Until this season. Divish, a Montana native, is usually back in his hometown of Havre by this time of year. Except a magical run by...
Offseason outlook: Texas Rangers
The Rangers spent half a billion dollars last winter and still lost 94 games in 2022. The focus was always more on the 2023 season than the 2022 campaign, given the timeline of the team’s top prospects. Still, ownership likely expected better results, as evidenced by the surprising August dismissal of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels — who’d been the third-longest-tenured baseball ops leader in the game. It’s now general manager Chris Young’s ship to steer.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Atlanta vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 3 NLDS free live stream, odds (10/14/2022)
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta are tied up at 1-1 in these 2022 MLB playoffs. So, which team will take home a crucial win today? Game 3 of the NLDS gets underway on Friday, October 14 at 1:37 p.m. PT/4:37 p.m. ET (3:37 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FS1.
What time, TV channel is San Diego Padres vs LA Dodgers Game 3? Free live stream, odds (10/14/2022)
With the series tied up at 1-1, the 2022 MLB playoffs shift south where the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS. This game gets underway on Friday, October 14 at 5:37 p.m. PT/8:37 p.m. ET (7:37 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FS1.
What time, TV channel is New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians ALDS Game 2 today?
UPDATE: The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 10:07 a.m. PT/1:07 pm ET Friday. ***. The New York Yankees got off to a great start and hope to keep...
Can the Guardians pull themselves together in New York? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself about the Guardians as they head into Game 2 of the best-of-five AL Division Series vs. the Yankees. The Guardians lost the opener 4-1 in Yankee Stadium Tuesday. QUESTION: Why do I keep thinking it’s over for the kids from Cleveland?
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1