Cryptocurrency voters could impact midterm races in key battleground states: poll
Voters who either own crypto, or who are interested in purchasing it, could affect close races in key battleground states, new polling indicates.
Republicans get partial win in NC court over poll observers
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judge gave a partial legal victory on Thursday to state and national Republicans by agreeing to loosen restrictions on activity by some party-appointed poll observers. Wake County Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier granted one of the party's two requests related to the work...
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a “broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. He...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
HOUSTON — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action...
Florida needs $33 billion for Ian recovery, Rubio says
WASHINGTON — Floridians will need about $33 billion in emergency aid from the federal government as the state recovers from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, the state's Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday. Rubio said the federal government has an important role to play in Florida's recovery. He...
Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation? Unlikely
NEW YORK — A Connecticut jury's ruling this week ordering Alex Jones to pay $965 million to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims he maligned was heartening for people disgusted by the muck of disinformation. Just don't expect it to make conspiracy theories go away. The appetite for such...
Informant's Army past raised at trial tied to Whitmer plot
A defense lawyer lashed out Thursday at a star witness in a trial related to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, accusing the Army veteran of “stolen valor” and questioning why he wasn't given a Purple Heart if he was truly injured in Iraq. The ruckus...
Judge dismisses 1 of 5 counts against Trump dossier source
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A judge on Friday tossed out one of five counts against a think-tank analyst charged with lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump. The remaining four counts against Igor Danchenko will go to a...
Council member prods El Paso mayor to declare migrant disaster
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A City Council member on Wednesday renewed her plea for Mayor Oscar Leeser to issue a disaster declaration that would allow El Paso to request state funds due to a record migrant influx. City staff on Tuesday said El Paso is spending $250,000 a day on migrant busing, meals […]
