Grand Rapids, MI

WRAL News

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a “broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. He...
POTUS
WRAL News

Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily

HOUSTON — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action...
HOUSTON, TX
WRAL News

Florida needs $33 billion for Ian recovery, Rubio says

WASHINGTON — Floridians will need about $33 billion in emergency aid from the federal government as the state recovers from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, the state's Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday. Rubio said the federal government has an important role to play in Florida's recovery. He...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation? Unlikely

NEW YORK — A Connecticut jury's ruling this week ordering Alex Jones to pay $965 million to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims he maligned was heartening for people disgusted by the muck of disinformation. Just don't expect it to make conspiracy theories go away. The appetite for such...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

Judge dismisses 1 of 5 counts against Trump dossier source

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A judge on Friday tossed out one of five counts against a think-tank analyst charged with lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump. The remaining four counts against Igor Danchenko will go to a...
POTUS
KXAN

Council member prods El Paso mayor to declare migrant disaster

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A City Council member on Wednesday renewed her plea for Mayor Oscar Leeser to issue a disaster declaration that would allow El Paso to request state funds due to a record migrant influx. City staff on Tuesday said El Paso is spending $250,000 a day on migrant busing, meals […]
EL PASO, TX
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

