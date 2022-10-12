ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide

The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money. Gamal, 28, stayed behind, working two jobs, sharing an...
Russia can rebuild military in 2-4 years: Estonia

Russia will likely need two to four years to rebuild its military to the strength before the Ukraine war, Estonia's defense minister said Tuesday, urging continued pressure to keep Moscow in check. On a visit to Washington, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur predicted a long war and urged the West to stand with Ukrainians until they achieve victory for "the free world."
Green leaders back German nuke extension, activists angry

BERLIN — Senior members of Germany's environmentalist Green party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to extend the lifetime of the country's three remaining nuclear plants for a few months to head off possible a winter energy crunch. The reactors were long scheduled to be...
Millions of cookies: MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85M

NEW YORK — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its local branches, the 110-year-old organization said Tuesday, calling it a vote of confidence. “Her support of our organization means honestly just as much as the donation,” Sofia Chang, CEO of...
Report: Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian's high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida reported Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. The school's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences...
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Raleigh, NC
