2nd Region Championship (@Hopkinsville) I had scarcely moved from my spot to take the midfield teams pictures when the scoring got started. After an extremely early penalty call, Ethan Hale was given a golden opportunity on a PK and took advantage. He slapped one into the back of the net and handed UHA a 1-0 lead. It was at this point my thought of ‘the Blazer have a real shot’ became ‘they are gonna win this thing’. They tried their very best, but ultimately fell short. It was not for lack of effort, physicality, or heart though. Quinton Quarles play a spectacular game in goal, but a spectacular play by Henderson County would tie it up in the sixth minute, and from there it felt very much like the Blazers were on their heels, after putting the Colonels on theirs early. We would head to the half 2-1 in favor of the Colonels who had gotten another score off a rebound. Quarles actually saved the ball not once but twice, before Henderson County found the back of the net in minute in the twenty-first minute. UHA proceeded to hold them without a score for the first twenty-eight minutes of half number two playing their guts out. Those twenty-eight minutes did include a yellow card for each side as they battled for a spot in the title game. Ultimately with eleven or so minutes remaining the Colonels tacked on a third goal just for good measure, but it was a spectacular effort from the Blazers.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO