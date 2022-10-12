ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Pistons Set to Waive Kemba Walker Ahead of Season

View the original article to see embedded media. Kemba Walker’s very brief stint in Detroit seems to be approaching its end. The Pistons are likely to waive the four-time All-Star guard prior to the start of the 2022–23 season next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III. The move would bring Detroit’s roster down to 15 guaranteed spots.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doc Rivers’ Thoughts on Sixers Waiving Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey

The Philadelphia 76ers are making final cuts. As the season opener approaches, the Sixers had to make some tough decisions following their preseason finale on Wednesday at home against the Charlotte Hornets. Many expected the Sixers’ final roster spot to come down to the second-year center Charles Bassey and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Former Laker Part Of Group Providing Financial Support To Brittney Griner

A collective basketball pros and college standouts is forming a new interactive app, called Daps, that will help connect the players with fans. Per Bally Sports Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, a portion of all profits from Daps will be sent to the Brittney Griner Advocacy Group, a fund established by the WNBA All-Star's wife Cherelle and her lawyer in the hopes of helping secure her release from Russian prison. Griner was arrested in February this year for possession of under a gram of hashish oil, and was given a nine-year sentence. U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss terms for an early release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bleacher Report Disrespects Trae Young in Player Rankings

View the original article to see embedded media. Few NBA players receive the same level of disrespect that Trae Young incurs on a near-daily basis. The Atlanta Hawks point guard has taken slings and arrows since his days playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. Over the past four years, Young has...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nets coast to preseason victory over Timberwolves

The Nets won their second consecutive preseason game, this time in a 112-102 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Friday. The preseason finale, however, wasn’t about a win or loss result. It was about how the Nets looked on both ends of the floor before the games begin to count in the win-loss column.
BROOKLYN, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Indiana Pacers sign three players with regular season approaching

The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday night that they have signed three players to contracts: Eli Brooks, Tevin Brown, and Jermaine Samuels. It was reported by various outlets back in June that Indiana would eventually sign each of this trio to contracts that contain Exhibit 10 language, so it is likely that all of these deals are Exhibit 10 agreements. Exhibit 10 contracts contain a clause that states a player will receive a bonus if they are cut in training camp and then report to the franchise's G League affiliate team — for the Pacers, that's the Fort Wayne Mad Ants — for at least 60 days.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game

"Huddlegate" or no "Huddlegate", Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook did not serve up a particularly pleasing brand of basketball during L.A.'s 118-113 Wednesday night preseason loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. How much impact his performance had on Darvin Ham's decision try the 6'3" vet as a reserve tonight is hard to say, as purportedly the Lakers head coach had been discussing such a move with Westbrook throughout the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA

