San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Pistons Set to Waive Kemba Walker Ahead of Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Kemba Walker’s very brief stint in Detroit seems to be approaching its end. The Pistons are likely to waive the four-time All-Star guard prior to the start of the 2022–23 season next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III. The move would bring Detroit’s roster down to 15 guaranteed spots.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doc Rivers’ Thoughts on Sixers Waiving Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey
The Philadelphia 76ers are making final cuts. As the season opener approaches, the Sixers had to make some tough decisions following their preseason finale on Wednesday at home against the Charlotte Hornets. Many expected the Sixers’ final roster spot to come down to the second-year center Charles Bassey and the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Former Laker Part Of Group Providing Financial Support To Brittney Griner
A collective basketball pros and college standouts is forming a new interactive app, called Daps, that will help connect the players with fans. Per Bally Sports Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, a portion of all profits from Daps will be sent to the Brittney Griner Advocacy Group, a fund established by the WNBA All-Star's wife Cherelle and her lawyer in the hopes of helping secure her release from Russian prison. Griner was arrested in February this year for possession of under a gram of hashish oil, and was given a nine-year sentence. U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss terms for an early release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bleacher Report Disrespects Trae Young in Player Rankings
View the original article to see embedded media. Few NBA players receive the same level of disrespect that Trae Young incurs on a near-daily basis. The Atlanta Hawks point guard has taken slings and arrows since his days playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. Over the past four years, Young has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nets coast to preseason victory over Timberwolves
The Nets won their second consecutive preseason game, this time in a 112-102 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Friday. The preseason finale, however, wasn’t about a win or loss result. It was about how the Nets looked on both ends of the floor before the games begin to count in the win-loss column.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Indiana Pacers sign three players with regular season approaching
The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday night that they have signed three players to contracts: Eli Brooks, Tevin Brown, and Jermaine Samuels. It was reported by various outlets back in June that Indiana would eventually sign each of this trio to contracts that contain Exhibit 10 language, so it is likely that all of these deals are Exhibit 10 agreements. Exhibit 10 contracts contain a clause that states a player will receive a bonus if they are cut in training camp and then report to the franchise's G League affiliate team — for the Pacers, that's the Fort Wayne Mad Ants — for at least 60 days.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers’ Dennis Schroder to undergo MRI testing after injuring a finger vs. Timberwolves
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury in his lone preseason appearance and will undergo MRI testing, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Los Angeles Times. His status for the season opener Tuesday in San Francisco is in serious jeopardy. Schroder, who signed with the Lakers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kristaps Porzingis reflects on his time with the Knicks, the thrills and regrets
NEW YORK — Three full seasons after his controversial exit from the Knicks and with the benefit of experience, Kristaps Porzingis acknowledges there were elements of his departure he could’ve handled another way. “Now that I’m older, smarter and understand what happened back then, it could have been...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game
"Huddlegate" or no "Huddlegate", Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook did not serve up a particularly pleasing brand of basketball during L.A.'s 118-113 Wednesday night preseason loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. How much impact his performance had on Darvin Ham's decision try the 6'3" vet as a reserve tonight is hard to say, as purportedly the Lakers head coach had been discussing such a move with Westbrook throughout the offseason.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
College football Week 7: The seven best games to watch and stream Saturday
The Los Angeles Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here's a rundown of seven games in Week 7 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific. No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at No. 5 Michigan (6-0) The...
