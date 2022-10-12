ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sharks’ offensive woes continue in home opener loss to Hurricanes

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Sharks couldn’t overcome their offensive woes in their first home game of the season. Sebastian Aho redirected a shot from Brett Pesce past James Reimer with 1:58 left in the third period to break a tie and help hand the Sharks a 2-1 loss in front of a sellout crowd of 17,562 at SAP Center on Saturday.
