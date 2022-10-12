ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Fire Department responds to fatal residential house fire

BEAUMONT — Fire District Chief Scott Wheat tells us, the Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2100 Block of Rusk St. early Thursday morning. There was one fatality. The incident under investigation at this time. The following is a press release:. On Thursday, October 13,...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

First responders rescue men after boat overturns in Sabine Lake

PORT ARTHUR — First responders rescued two men after their boat capsized Tuesday night in Sabine Lake near the Pleasure Island Marina. The Port Arthur Fire Department says three men were in an 8-10 foot boat when the plug came loose. Water began pouring into the boat and it...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: Man dies of injuries from auto-pedestrian crash in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A man has died of his injuries following an auto-pedestrian crash on College Street in Beaumont. He's the fourth man in the area to die in auto-pedestrian crashes since Saturday. Beaumont Police say the victim was struck at about 8:30 Tuesday night in the 4500 block of...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Mother of children involved in horrific I-10 crash: "I just want my son back"

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A fatal rollover on Interstate 10 near Smith Road claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy from the Atlanta area and forever changed his family's lives. Troopers say a driver cut off the SUV in which the child was a passenger early in the morning on Sunday, October 9, one of 11 family members who were traveling to Houston in the SUV.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Nederland ISD says threat on YouTube site during football game prompts extra security

NEDERLAND — The Nederland ISD says a threat posted to a YouTube site during the live stream of Thursday night's football game is prompting extra security in the district. The district says Nederland Police investigated the threat to student safety made on the YouTube posting site during Thursday night's live stream of the Nederland vs. Ft. Bend Marshall football game.
NEDERLAND, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Teacher booked into Hardin County Jail following Improper Relationship indictments

HARDIN COUNTY — A teacher indicted on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student was booked into the Hardin County Jail late Thursday night. The Hardin County grand jury indicted Theresa Michelle Pinckney, 41, of Lumberton. on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The 2022 Groves Pecan Festival kicks off Thursday!

GROVES — The 2016 Groves Pecan Festival kicked off this Thursday, and Southeast Texans gathered to enjoy family and friends and to take a break from the upcoming election in a month. The fun lasts from October 13th through Sunday, October 16th. Release:. This year's 53nd Annual Festival is...
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont man arrested on drug charges including 159 grams of suspected Hydrocodone

BEAUMONT — Bryan Joseph Minnard from Beaumont has been arrested on drug charges. Officers made a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Rivercrest Thursday evening. At this time the officers located 159 grams of suspected Hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of suspected Soma pills, 16 grams of suspected Oxycodone, and a large sum of money.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

PN-G community mourning student's death

PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
PORT NECHES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Jury convicts man of murder in Avery Trace shooting death

BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge John Stevens' court has convicted a man of murder in a shooting death at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments. The jury returned at about 3:45 p.m. with the verdict in the murder trial of Kylan Bazile, 24. Jurors convicted Bazile of murder in...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Groves sees record increase in sales tax revenue

GROVES — Groves is one of the fastest growing cities in Southeast Texas. Not only in population, but the city is also experiencing a business boom. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports a record hike in sales tax revenue indicates a healthy economy is on the horizon for Groves.
GROVES, TX

