WHAS 11

Josh Peck and Wife Paige O'Brien Welcome Baby No. 2

Josh Peck is officially a dad of two! The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to announce that his wife, Paige O'Brien, has given birth to their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Max. Peck shared the happy...
WHAS 11

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Address Feud Rumors, 'Real Housewives' Parody (Exclusive)

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have heard about the so-called feud rumors between them, and they're responding with hysterical laughter because it's all so damn silly. While on the red carpet at BravoCon, on their way to moderate a Q&A sesh with Andy Cohen at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, the venerable Today co-hosts spoke to ET's Brice Sander and addressed the rumors saying, in short, it's a laughing matter.
WHAS 11

Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James on 'DWTS' Performances, Making Time for Family (Exclusive)

Proud as could be! Eric Decker is absolutely blown away by how hard his wife, Jessie James Decker, has been working during her time on Dancing With the Stars. Jessie and Eric walked the carpet together at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year gala at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Jessie's performances on the reality dancing competition series.
WHAS 11

'The Voice' Contestant Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Revealed

Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The America's Got Talent and Voice alum died in July of "acute combined drug toxicity," after he ingested morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, a spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner's told Page Six on Thursday. The outlet additionally reported that...
WHAS 11

Adam Levine to Release First Spanish-Speaking Song 'Ojalá' Following Scandal

Adam Levine's name has been on fans' lips amid scandal -- and now his voice is going to be back in their ears. The Maroon 5 frontman is set to release his first Spanish-speaking song, "Ojalá," in collaboration with Maluma and The Rudeboyz. Due out on Oct. 20, the track will mark The Rudeboyz's debut single and comes more than a decade after the two producers, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, first met and started making music.
WHAS 11

Trevor Noah Has One Word for What's Next After 'Daily Show'

Trevor Noah has big plans for his time after officially ending his reign as host of The Daily Show. On Thursday, the 38-year-old expanded on his reasoning for leaving the famed Comedy Central late-night series during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared what lies ahead for him.
WHAS 11

MTV EMAs 2022 Nominations: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and More

The 2022 MTV EMA nominations have arrived, and the star-studded selection is sure to make it a can't-miss event!. Harry Styles leads the pack with seven nods, including for Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video. Taylor Swift follows closely with six nominations including for Best Artist, Best Pop, and the new EMA category, Best Longform Video.
WHAS 11

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok

Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.
WHAS 11

Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh

Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
CELEBRITIES

