Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
WHAS 11
Carly Pearce Shares How She's Supporting Kelsea Ballerini During Her Divorce to Morgan Evans (Exclusive)
It’s all girl power and motivation when it comes to Carly Pearce’s friendship with Kelsea Ballerini. The songstress, who sings alongside Kelsea and Kelly Clarkson on "You’re Drunk, Go Home," says that she has been there to support her friend through her recent divorce. "Kelsea was there...
WHAS 11
Josh Peck and Wife Paige O'Brien Welcome Baby No. 2
Josh Peck is officially a dad of two! The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to announce that his wife, Paige O'Brien, has given birth to their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Max. Peck shared the happy...
WHAS 11
Lenny Kravitz Jokes About Joining 'Magic Mike' With Daughter Zoe's Boyfriend, Channing Tatum (Exclusive)
Lenny Kravitz is, apparently, not afraid of sharing the occasional thirst trip -- especially when it could lead to a big project!. The 58-year-old rocker flashes his abs in the trailer for Shotgun Weddingand on Instagram, where his shirtless photos have garnered a hilarious response from his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and even her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.
WHAS 11
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Address Feud Rumors, 'Real Housewives' Parody (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have heard about the so-called feud rumors between them, and they're responding with hysterical laughter because it's all so damn silly. While on the red carpet at BravoCon, on their way to moderate a Q&A sesh with Andy Cohen at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, the venerable Today co-hosts spoke to ET's Brice Sander and addressed the rumors saying, in short, it's a laughing matter.
WHAS 11
Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James on 'DWTS' Performances, Making Time for Family (Exclusive)
Proud as could be! Eric Decker is absolutely blown away by how hard his wife, Jessie James Decker, has been working during her time on Dancing With the Stars. Jessie and Eric walked the carpet together at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year gala at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Jessie's performances on the reality dancing competition series.
WHAS 11
'The Voice' Contestant Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Revealed
Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The America's Got Talent and Voice alum died in July of "acute combined drug toxicity," after he ingested morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, a spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner's told Page Six on Thursday. The outlet additionally reported that...
WHAS 11
'The Challenge' Star Johnny Bananas Has a Message for His Haters Who Think He Should Leave the Show (Exclusive
Johnny Bananas' competitive flame has been reignited. The Challenge star -- who turned 40 in June -- recently spoke with ET's Ash Crossan about his longevity on reality TV and the pressure he feels for the upcoming The Challenge: Ride or Dies competition. "Listen, to say the weight of the...
WHAS 11
Adam Levine to Release First Spanish-Speaking Song 'Ojalá' Following Scandal
Adam Levine's name has been on fans' lips amid scandal -- and now his voice is going to be back in their ears. The Maroon 5 frontman is set to release his first Spanish-speaking song, "Ojalá," in collaboration with Maluma and The Rudeboyz. Due out on Oct. 20, the track will mark The Rudeboyz's debut single and comes more than a decade after the two producers, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, first met and started making music.
WHAS 11
Rob Lowe Looks Back on The Moment He Thought His Career Was Over (Exclusive)
Rob Lowe has come a long way. The 58-year-old actor rocketed to fame in 1983's The Outsiders and has since enjoyed an enviable career by any standards, but Lowe admits that even he worried that his career might be over at one point in the '90s. "One day I woke...
WHAS 11
Chris Colfer Has Shady Response to Seeing 'Glee' Co-Star Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl'
Chris Colfer has zero plans to see his Glee co-star, Lea Michele, star in her Broadway show, Funny Girl. And if anyone plans on inviting him need not bother. His days are packed. The 32-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel on the Fox hit show, threw a...
WHAS 11
'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Pay Tribute to Willie Spence After His Death
The American Idol judges are paying tribute to Willie Spence. The season 19 runner-up recently died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. "Your light will...
WHAS 11
Trevor Noah Has One Word for What's Next After 'Daily Show'
Trevor Noah has big plans for his time after officially ending his reign as host of The Daily Show. On Thursday, the 38-year-old expanded on his reasoning for leaving the famed Comedy Central late-night series during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared what lies ahead for him.
WHAS 11
Ant Anstead Fires Back at Critics After Posting Pic of Son Online Amid Christina Hall Drama
Ant Anstead is not standing down after being accused of having double standards when it comes to posting photos of his and Christina Hall's 3-year-old son, Hudson, on Instagram. The Celebrity Joyride: IOU star took to social media platform on Thursday and posted a series of selfies featuring him, Hudson...
WHAS 11
The Couple Who Got Engaged During Adele's 'One Night Only' Concert Special Is Officially Married
Almost one year ago, Adele helped Quentin Brunson pop the question in a spectacular proposal surprise for his then-girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann. On Monday, the couple officially said their "I dos" to the same song Adele so sweetly sang to them to celebrate their engagement!. The Los Angeles couple tied the...
WHAS 11
MTV EMAs 2022 Nominations: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and More
The 2022 MTV EMA nominations have arrived, and the star-studded selection is sure to make it a can't-miss event!. Harry Styles leads the pack with seven nods, including for Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video. Taylor Swift follows closely with six nominations including for Best Artist, Best Pop, and the new EMA category, Best Longform Video.
WHAS 11
Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok
Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.
WHAS 11
Kevin Hart Mourns the Death of his Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon, in Touching Tribute
Kevin Hart's father, Henry Witherspoon, has died. The celebrated comic actor shared the news in an emotional tribute post to Instagram on Thursday. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," Hart captioned a slideshow of photos showing himself with his dad and his family from different happy moments over the years.
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Meets Josh's Ex-Wife Who's Still His 'Best Friend' (Exclusive)
The usually confident Natalie is shook in this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life. In the clip, Natalie meets her new love interest Josh's ex-wife, Candice, who's attractive and bluntly tells her that she's not Josh's usual type. Josh works in the modeling business and he and...
WHAS 11
Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh
Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
