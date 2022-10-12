Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Marble Rock Fire Department receives donation to purchase new pumper truck
(ABC 6 News) – The Marble Rock Fire Department recently received a $7,500 donation from the First Security Charitable Foundation to assist the volunteer-led organization in purchasing a new pumper truck. Currently, the fire department is using a 1989 E-One Pumper. It was refurbished in 2006 but is now...
KAAL-TV
Authorities investigate series of suspicious fires
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, we reported on several fires in Pine Island. All of the fires occurred within a five-mile radius and all happened within the last two weeks. There have been three fires that the Pine Island fire department has deemed suspicious, but this has...
KAAL-TV
100 more catalytic converter kits available to residents
(ABC 6 News) – Amid an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office obtained 100 more marking kits for local residents’ catalytic converters. The program, which was launched by the State’s Commerce Department in 2021, works by adhering a special label to catalytic converters...
KAAL-TV
Salvation Army coat distribution keeping the community warm this winter
(ABC 6 News) – The temperature is dropping and winter is around the corner and this morning, the Rochester Salvation Army is making sure everyone will stay warm with a free coat-drive. After people in the community donated their coats last Saturday, people in need of winter apparel were...
KAAL-TV
RPU linemen return from Florida
(ABC 6 News) – Dealing with hurricane damage isn’t something Minnesotans experience regularly. But when Hurricane Ian knocked out thousands of people’s power,. Rochester Public Utilities answered the call for help, sending four linemen to Barto, Florida to help get the power back on. Chad Peterson was...
KAAL-TV
Man arrested after foot pursuit in Mason City Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Mason City Police arrested a man after several foot pursuits on Thursday morning. According to Mason City Police, at 8:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Beje Clark Residential Center, 818 15th St. NW, to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. As...
KAAL-TV
Grant allows computers to be distributed to families in Austin
(ABC 6 News) -The city of Austin received 50 free computers to give away Thursday. It was part of a Blandin Broadband community grant from the state and part of that grant included 50 free desktop computers from pcs for people to be distributed in the community. Community leaders have...
KAAL-TV
Austin Public schools asks community for help
(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public schools are asking the community for help. In November, there will be a question on the ballot asking people in Austin to raise their taxes to help fund Austin schools. That upcoming ballot question is called a referendum. The district will ask to...
KAAL-TV
Rollover crash on Highway 52, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash near Exit 47 on Highway 52 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle, traveling westbound on 52, swerved off the road. There were no injuries or fatalities. Fifty-three-year-old Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez was...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea bar owners investigated for gambling; trial set for one
(ABC 6 New) – The owners of Eddie’s Bar in Albert Lea appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of gambling in their own leased property. Stacia St. Romain faces two charges of gambling–lessor of premises may not participate in lawful gambling. He was sentenced to...
KAAL-TV
GeoTek breaks ground on expansion project, adds more jobs
(ABC 6 News) – An exciting morning for Stewartville business, GeoTek, as it broke ground for its new expansion. The GeoTek building is adding on an additional 30,000 sq. ft. The national company opened its Stewartville facility in 2020, and after only two years, outgrew its space and needed to expand.
KAAL-TV
Blue Earth law enforcement seizes 30 lbs of meth at Shakopee house
(ABC 6 News) – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of 31.5 pounds of methamphetamine at a Shakopee home Wednesday. According to Lieutenant Jeff Wersal with the BECSO, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Blue Earth County and learned that about a quarter-pound of meth had come from the Shakopee residence.
KAAL-TV
Winners announced at 2022 NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala
(ABC 6 News) – The 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrated North Iowa’s entrepreneurs at a special recognition event on Tuesday evening. The event was held at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City and entrepreneurs and businesses across North Iowa were honored in 4 distinct categories. In all, 13 finalists were named with winners announced at the gala.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
(ABC 6 News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert to the public of a phone scam. The department said numerous residents received phone calls that showed up on their caller ID as coming from the Non-Emergency Dispatch Center (507-328- 6800) on Friday. Officials say these are...
KAAL-TV
Austin man pleads guilty to DWI, fleeing police in drive that ended in flames
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man took a plea deal Friday after leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash. Melchor Barnabas, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle–riding in the vehicle without owner’s permission.
KAAL-TV
Sheriff calls for overdose reporting law
(ABC 6 News) – Amid a growing opioid crisis around the country and in our community, local law enforcement are proposing a new law that might help solve the problem. Olmsted County saw 47 overdose deaths last year, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. This year he anticipates around 60.
KAAL-TV
New manufacturing facility brings jobs to Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – New jobs will soon be coming to Albert Lea. Design Ready Controls held a ribbon cutting for its newest manufacturing facility, which will provide high-tech manufacturer careers. Those careers will help support the economic development of the city of Albert Lea, and be known as...
KAAL-TV
HS Thursday Night Football Recap: RP, Chatfield, AC/GE all win regular season home finale
(ABC 6 News) — Dominant rushing attack propels Rushford-Peterson to victory over Hayfield 35-13. Sam Backer does it all in Chatfield’s 35-0 shutout of Triton. Caleb Songstad lulls Cleveland to sleep in AC/GE’s 28-6 victory.
KAAL-TV
Woman pleads guilty to stealing over $200K from Albert Lea HRA
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 in tenant rent payments. According to court documents, between January 2010 and July 18, 2018, Marcie Marie Thumann, 44, worked as a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), a government program that received both federal and state funding to remedy the shortage of available low-incoming housing units. At the beginning of each month, the HRA’s computer system generated a rent-due balance for each tenant. Thumann, who was responsible for recording and reconciling payments to the HRA, received tenants’ rent payments via cash, check, or money order.
