NBCMontana
Missoula officials discuss future of Marshall Mountain
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city and county officials took a tour of Marshall Mountain near East Missoula Thursday evening. The city is leasing the property from the current owners for two years, and at the end of the lease, the city has the option to buy the base area.
NBCMontana
Backers explain crisis services levy on Missoula Co. ballot
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city and county officials are spreading the word about a crisis services levy which will appear on the November ballot. On Thursday, Mayor Jordan Hess, county officials, representatives from funded programs and Missoula fire and police officials gathered at Firehouse 4 to educate the public on what the proposed levy does.
NBCMontana
Authorized Camping Site in Missoula to close for winter
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials announced plans to shut down the city's Authorized Camping Site in a meeting on Wednesday. The area on Clark Fork Lane offers shelter for 60 people experiencing homelessness. City officials said funding is running out and there isn't enough staff to safely run the...
NBCMontana
Victor fire officials to host spaghetti dinner
MISSOULA, Mont. — Victor Fire and EMS Montana will host a spaghetti feed this Saturday. Organizers ask attendees to bring donations. The dinner will take place at the Victor Fire Hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
NBCMontana
National Earth Science Week underway at SpectrUM Discovery Area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Every year, one week in October is designated as National Earth Science Week to provide opportunities for everyone to enhance their understanding of geoscience. Earth Science Week is led by the American Geosciences Institute as a service to the public. This year’s theme is “Earth Science...
NBCMontana
City of Missoula to swear in new Ward 2 representative
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Missoula swore in Sierra Farmer as the Ward 2 representative on Wednesday. The city council appointed Farmer after former Ward 2 representative Jordan Hess was appointed to serve as mayor, following John Engen's death. Farmer's term began Wednesday morning, after she took the...
NBCMontana
VA opens telehealth access sites at MSU, UM campuses
MISSOULA, MT — The University of Montana in Missoula and the Montana State University in Bozeman is now home to two new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations, or ATLAS, sites for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The ATLAS sites provide Veterans enrolled in VA care through the...
NBCMontana
Ravalli Co. teen located
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Aiden Allen has been canceled. Allen has been located.
NBCMontana
MSU, UM launch VA Academic Telehealth Sites
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana State are now home to the nation's first Veterans Affairs Academic Telehealth Sites. The programs give veteran students and faculty the option to connect to their VA provider at either campus in Bozeman and Missoula. The spaces are private and...
NBCMontana
Dept. of Justice awards more than $96,000 to Project Safe Neighborhoods Program
MISSOULA, MT — The Department of Justice awarded over $96,000 for the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in Yellowstone and Missoula counties, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich. The funding helps the community address gun and violent crime in the district and is provided by the Bureau of Justice Assistance...
NBCMontana
Incident cleared on Mullan Road in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The incident has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Missoula County sent out an alert warning drivers eastbound traffic on Mullan Road is being turned around. Westbound Mullan traffic is being diverted onto Great Northern. An incident occurred involving a vehicle and motorcyclist...
NBCMontana
Repairs to Missoula's Orange St. underpass sidewalk begin Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Street Maintenance Division will close one side of the Orange Street underpass sidewalk for repairs beginning this Thursday. The west side of the sidewalk will be closed this Thursday until Oct. 24, while the east sidewalk will remain open. Crews will move to the...
NBCMontana
Missoula teen with rare disease is gifted service dog
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula teen was gifted a new furry friend with a very important job. Taylor Wallace, 13, has a rare disease called apraxia, which affects sensory and motor development and makes it hard to communicate verbally. Service dog, George, provides deep pressure therapy for Taylor whenever...
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek information for investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are looking to identify a person regarding an investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
NBCMontana
Girl back in beer glass after May theft at KT's Hayloft
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lolo's most well-known girl is back in her beer glass at KT's Hayloft. Paul Haygood got footage of workers putting her back in her normal perch on top of the roof at the popular bar along Highway 93. In May, the search was on for whoever...
NBCMontana
Portion of Spirit Halloween sales to benefit Logan Children's Hospital on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — As Halloween approaches, Logan Health Children's Hospital is holding a third "Spirit of Children" Halloween celebration on Thursday. As part of the celebration, shoppers can use a coupon in person or online at Spirit Halloween stores and 10% of the proceeds will go to Logan Children's Hospital.
NBCMontana
Vehicle accident in Missoula diverts Broadway traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is blocked and being diverted after an accident at the intersection of Broadway and Burns Street in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in just before 2:25 p.m. and injuries are reported. Our reporter on scene said it looked like three vehicles were involved...
NBCMontana
Tranel, Zinke address inflation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Democratic U.S. House candidate Monica Tranel held a press briefing Wednesday in Missoula to present her new plan to address inflation. Tranel joined several supporters outside the Missoula Senior Center, where she unveiled her four-point affordability plan to help working-class families. Tranel said her plan is...
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Law Enforcement attempts to locate 14-year-old girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement is attempting to locate a 14-year-old girl. Lily E. Augare has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 130 pounds and is 5 foot, 2 inches tall. She was last contacted on Friday, wearing ripped jeans and a black zip-up Under Armor jacket.
NBCMontana
Missoula police hoping to identify driver who shot out vehicle window
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is seeking information on a truck that drove past a parked Subaru on Tuesday and reportedly shot out the driver’s window. If you have information on the truck or the driver, police ask you to contact Officer McGregor at 406-552-6300.
