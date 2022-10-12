ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Missoula officials discuss future of Marshall Mountain

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city and county officials took a tour of Marshall Mountain near East Missoula Thursday evening. The city is leasing the property from the current owners for two years, and at the end of the lease, the city has the option to buy the base area.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Backers explain crisis services levy on Missoula Co. ballot

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city and county officials are spreading the word about a crisis services levy which will appear on the November ballot. On Thursday, Mayor Jordan Hess, county officials, representatives from funded programs and Missoula fire and police officials gathered at Firehouse 4 to educate the public on what the proposed levy does.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Authorized Camping Site in Missoula to close for winter

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials announced plans to shut down the city's Authorized Camping Site in a meeting on Wednesday. The area on Clark Fork Lane offers shelter for 60 people experiencing homelessness. City officials said funding is running out and there isn't enough staff to safely run the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Victor fire officials to host spaghetti dinner

MISSOULA, Mont. — Victor Fire and EMS Montana will host a spaghetti feed this Saturday. Organizers ask attendees to bring donations. The dinner will take place at the Victor Fire Hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
VICTOR, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

National Earth Science Week underway at SpectrUM Discovery Area

MISSOULA, Mont. — Every year, one week in October is designated as National Earth Science Week to provide opportunities for everyone to enhance their understanding of geoscience. Earth Science Week is led by the American Geosciences Institute as a service to the public. This year’s theme is “Earth Science...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

City of Missoula to swear in new Ward 2 representative

MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Missoula swore in Sierra Farmer as the Ward 2 representative on Wednesday. The city council appointed Farmer after former Ward 2 representative Jordan Hess was appointed to serve as mayor, following John Engen's death. Farmer's term began Wednesday morning, after she took the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

VA opens telehealth access sites at MSU, UM campuses

MISSOULA, MT — The University of Montana in Missoula and the Montana State University in Bozeman is now home to two new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations, or ATLAS, sites for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The ATLAS sites provide Veterans enrolled in VA care through the...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Asbestos#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
NBCMontana

MSU, UM launch VA Academic Telehealth Sites

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana State are now home to the nation's first Veterans Affairs Academic Telehealth Sites. The programs give veteran students and faculty the option to connect to their VA provider at either campus in Bozeman and Missoula. The spaces are private and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Incident cleared on Mullan Road in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The incident has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Missoula County sent out an alert warning drivers eastbound traffic on Mullan Road is being turned around. Westbound Mullan traffic is being diverted onto Great Northern. An incident occurred involving a vehicle and motorcyclist...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Repairs to Missoula's Orange St. underpass sidewalk begin Thursday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Street Maintenance Division will close one side of the Orange Street underpass sidewalk for repairs beginning this Thursday. The west side of the sidewalk will be closed this Thursday until Oct. 24, while the east sidewalk will remain open. Crews will move to the...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NBCMontana

Missoula teen with rare disease is gifted service dog

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula teen was gifted a new furry friend with a very important job. Taylor Wallace, 13, has a rare disease called apraxia, which affects sensory and motor development and makes it hard to communicate verbally. Service dog, George, provides deep pressure therapy for Taylor whenever...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Girl back in beer glass after May theft at KT's Hayloft

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lolo's most well-known girl is back in her beer glass at KT's Hayloft. Paul Haygood got footage of workers putting her back in her normal perch on top of the roof at the popular bar along Highway 93. In May, the search was on for whoever...
LOLO, MT
NBCMontana

Vehicle accident in Missoula diverts Broadway traffic

MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is blocked and being diverted after an accident at the intersection of Broadway and Burns Street in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in just before 2:25 p.m. and injuries are reported. Our reporter on scene said it looked like three vehicles were involved...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Tranel, Zinke address inflation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Democratic U.S. House candidate Monica Tranel held a press briefing Wednesday in Missoula to present her new plan to address inflation. Tranel joined several supporters outside the Missoula Senior Center, where she unveiled her four-point affordability plan to help working-class families. Tranel said her plan is...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Blackfeet Law Enforcement attempts to locate 14-year-old girl

MISSOULA, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement is attempting to locate a 14-year-old girl. Lily E. Augare has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 130 pounds and is 5 foot, 2 inches tall. She was last contacted on Friday, wearing ripped jeans and a black zip-up Under Armor jacket.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy