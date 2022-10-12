Read full article on original website
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge off to rough start in playoffs
NEW YORK (AP) — After bashing his way to a historic regular season, Aaron Judge is coming up empty in the playoffs.
Braves rookie Strider returns, tagged by Phillies in NLDS
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As rookie Spencer Strider took the mound for the first time in almost a month, the Atlanta Braves mapped out a “best-case scenario” for the young fireballer. This wasn't it.
Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins burst out of his postseason malaise with a three-run homer and spiked his bat in triumph and Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot that sent Philadelphia Phillies fever soaring and helped carry them to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Friday night.
Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Until Friday night, San Diego Padres fans had never seen a home playoff victory in person since Petco Park opened in 2004. Blake Snell, Trent Grisham and the Padres’ lights-out bullpen finally gave them the chance to go crazy.
Orioles claim catchers Garcia, Kolozsvary off waivers
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed catchers Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. The Orioles announced the moves Friday. They also designated right-handed relievers Louis Head and Beau Sulser for assignment.
Despite losses, Cherington believes Pirates making progress
PITTSBURGH (AP) — General manager Ben Cherington believes there are better days ahead for the Pittsburgh Pirates despite having back-to-back seasons with 100 losses. During his season-ending availability Friday, Cherington said the Pirates are making progress in their goal of building a long-term winner.
Rams RB Akers not with team; McVay: 'uncharted territory'
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Running back Cam Akers has abruptly departed the Los Angeles Rams, who cited personal reasons for why their leading rusher won't play Sunday against Carolina. Coach Sean McVay did not give further details Friday when asked about Akers' circumstances, though he did say the...
Hidalgo cards 63 to share 3-way lead at Andalucía Masters
SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Ángel Hidalgo shot an 8-under 63 to grab part of a three-way lead of the Andalucía Masters after two rounds on Friday. The Spaniard sunk eight birdies on an error-free day at Valderrama to join overnight leader Min Woo Lee and Adrian Otaegui on 9 under par.
