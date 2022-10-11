ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Enjoy 4th Wedding Anniversary at 2022 CMT Artists of the Year (Exclusive)

One magical evening. Wednesday's 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration was a particularly special night for Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown. The cute couple walked the red carpet together at the gala, held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and they spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about celebrating their wedding anniversary at the star-studded event.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
Person
Robyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rv#Sister Wives
WHAS 11

Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James on 'DWTS' Performances, Making Time for Family (Exclusive)

Proud as could be! Eric Decker is absolutely blown away by how hard his wife, Jessie James Decker, has been working during her time on Dancing With the Stars. Jessie and Eric walked the carpet together at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year gala at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Jessie's performances on the reality dancing competition series.
NASHVILLE, TN
WHAS 11

Olivia Wilde Claps Back at Idea She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde is slamming online critics and trolls who have called her parenting into question. The Don't Worry Darling director and star recently sat down for a profile interview with Elle, and she addressed the challenges she's faced protecting her young children from the spotlight. "I share custody of my...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 3’ Dream Casting Includes Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and More

Your prayers have been answered, Sister Act fans! Not only is Whoopi Goldberg certain that a third installment will happen -- she's already drafting up her dream cast!. During an appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God, the 66-year-old actress shared that she has a list of people she would love to see come in to join the cast for Sister Act 3, including Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and "the girl with the chest. What's her name?"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHAS 11

Why These 'House of the Dragon' Stars Are Talking About a Negroni Sbagliato -- and What's Actually in It

There's suddenly a surging interest in an Italian cocktail dubbed Negroni Sbagliato -- with a twist -- thanks to Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy. In a TikTok video posted to HBO Max's verified account on Oct. 1, the House of the Dragon stars are seen discussing their favorite drink in the 20-second clip that has since gone viral and garnered more than 14.6 million views. In the video, Cooke reads from a card and asks her co-star, "What's your drink of choice?"
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Brian Austin Green Claps Back at Ex Vanessa Marcil Over Alleged Custody Claims

Brian Austin Green is speaking out in response to an alleged custody claim by his ex, Vanessa Marcil. “I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” the 49-year-old actor wrote on Thursday via his Instagram Stories. "How was I the Respondent then??? #factsisfacts #thetruthshallsetyoufree."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy