WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Meets Josh's Ex-Wife Who's Still His 'Best Friend' (Exclusive)
The usually confident Natalie is shook in this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life. In the clip, Natalie meets her new love interest Josh's ex-wife, Candice, who's attractive and bluntly tells her that she's not Josh's usual type. Josh works in the modeling business and he and...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda Receives Upsetting News About Her Chances of Getting Pregnant (Exclusive)
Shaeeda and Bilal are at a major crossroads when it comes to deciding when to have a child together. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda and Bilal visit their fertility doctor, who tells her news she doesn't want to hear about her chances of having a natural childbirth.
WHAS 11
'The Challenge' Star Johnny Bananas Has a Message for His Haters Who Think He Should Leave the Show (Exclusive
Johnny Bananas' competitive flame has been reignited. The Challenge star -- who turned 40 in June -- recently spoke with ET's Ash Crossan about his longevity on reality TV and the pressure he feels for the upcoming The Challenge: Ride or Dies competition. "Listen, to say the weight of the...
WHAS 11
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Enjoy 4th Wedding Anniversary at 2022 CMT Artists of the Year (Exclusive)
One magical evening. Wednesday's 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration was a particularly special night for Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown. The cute couple walked the red carpet together at the gala, held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and they spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about celebrating their wedding anniversary at the star-studded event.
Abigail Breslin Detailed The "Violent" And "Abusive" Relationship She Was In For Almost Two Years While Talking About Surviving Domestic Violence
"I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation.”
WHAS 11
Lenny Kravitz Jokes About Joining 'Magic Mike' With Daughter Zoe's Boyfriend, Channing Tatum (Exclusive)
Lenny Kravitz is, apparently, not afraid of sharing the occasional thirst trip -- especially when it could lead to a big project!. The 58-year-old rocker flashes his abs in the trailer for Shotgun Weddingand on Instagram, where his shirtless photos have garnered a hilarious response from his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and even her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.
WHAS 11
JoJo Siwa Poses With 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller, Debuts Pink Hairstyle
JoJo Siwa is rocking a new hairdo! The 19-year-old dancer stepped out for the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday sporting a bright pink short hairstyle. The teen was all smiles as she posed for pics, pairing her neon hair with a matching feather top, a black tulle skirt and sparkly sneakers.
WHAS 11
Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Attend Ralph Lauren Show After Calling Off Divorce
One stylish family! Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, were all smiles as they attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday. The couple turned up at the star-studded event, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in California, alongside their daughters -- Sophia, 26, and Sistine, 24.
WHAS 11
The Couple Who Got Engaged During Adele's 'One Night Only' Concert Special Is Officially Married
Almost one year ago, Adele helped Quentin Brunson pop the question in a spectacular proposal surprise for his then-girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann. On Monday, the couple officially said their "I dos" to the same song Adele so sweetly sang to them to celebrate their engagement!. The Los Angeles couple tied the...
WHAS 11
Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James on 'DWTS' Performances, Making Time for Family (Exclusive)
Proud as could be! Eric Decker is absolutely blown away by how hard his wife, Jessie James Decker, has been working during her time on Dancing With the Stars. Jessie and Eric walked the carpet together at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year gala at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Jessie's performances on the reality dancing competition series.
WHAS 11
Olivia Wilde Claps Back at Idea She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids
Olivia Wilde is slamming online critics and trolls who have called her parenting into question. The Don't Worry Darling director and star recently sat down for a profile interview with Elle, and she addressed the challenges she's faced protecting her young children from the spotlight. "I share custody of my...
WHAS 11
Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 3’ Dream Casting Includes Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and More
Your prayers have been answered, Sister Act fans! Not only is Whoopi Goldberg certain that a third installment will happen -- she's already drafting up her dream cast!. During an appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God, the 66-year-old actress shared that she has a list of people she would love to see come in to join the cast for Sister Act 3, including Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and "the girl with the chest. What's her name?"
WHAS 11
Noah Centineo Recalls the Humorous 'Black Adam' Scene That Caused Him to Dislocate His Arm Twice (Exclusive)
Noah Centineo is a glutton for punishment. Not only did the Black Adam star dislocate his arm once while filming a running scene, he dislocated it again when he celebrated his arm locking back into place!. The 26-year-old actor recalled the hilarious incident at the Black Adam premiere Wednesday night...
WHAS 11
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Baby Bumps Pics, Talks Losing 'Strong' Stomach During Pregnancy
Chrissy Tiegen’s growing baby bump is giving her a little drama! On Wednesday, the Cravings author shared an update on the status of her and John Legend’s baby – and how much things have changed since she got pregnant. “I have lived the life of a spoiled...
WHAS 11
Scott Disick Makes Cameo on 'The Kardashians' Season 2 After Ex Kourtney Kardashian Complained About Him
It seems that Scott Disick hasn't been kicked off The Kardashians just yet! In Thursday's episode of the family's Hulu series, the father of three and Kourtney Kardashian's ex made his first appearance of the season. Scott is seen meeting up with Kendall Jenner to discuss her new-found passion for...
WHAS 11
Why These 'House of the Dragon' Stars Are Talking About a Negroni Sbagliato -- and What's Actually in It
There's suddenly a surging interest in an Italian cocktail dubbed Negroni Sbagliato -- with a twist -- thanks to Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy. In a TikTok video posted to HBO Max's verified account on Oct. 1, the House of the Dragon stars are seen discussing their favorite drink in the 20-second clip that has since gone viral and garnered more than 14.6 million views. In the video, Cooke reads from a card and asks her co-star, "What's your drink of choice?"
WHAS 11
Brian Austin Green Claps Back at Ex Vanessa Marcil Over Alleged Custody Claims
Brian Austin Green is speaking out in response to an alleged custody claim by his ex, Vanessa Marcil. “I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” the 49-year-old actor wrote on Thursday via his Instagram Stories. "How was I the Respondent then??? #factsisfacts #thetruthshallsetyoufree."
WHAS 11
'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Pay Tribute to Willie Spence After His Death
The American Idol judges are paying tribute to Willie Spence. The season 19 runner-up recently died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. "Your light will...
WHAS 11
Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed and Flipping Off the Crowd at 2022 BravoCon (Exclusive)
It's only day one of this year's BravoCon and Lisa Rinna is already making headlines. The Days of Our Lives alum made quite an entrance when she joined her cast mates for Friday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel. After "Thrills in Beverly Hills" panel host Brad Goreski introduced her,...
WHAS 11
Kris Jenner Credits Kim Kardashian for Keeping 'The Kardashians' Relevant (Exclusive)
Kris Jenner is praising Kim Kardashian! ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the famed momager on the set of her upcoming Shutterfly commercial, and she credited her 41-year-old daughter with knowing what to keep in and what to cut from their family's reality shows. The Kardashian-Jenner clan famously appeared on E!'s...
