Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

GeoTek breaks ground on expansion project, adds more jobs

(ABC 6 News) – An exciting morning for Stewartville business, GeoTek, as it broke ground for its new expansion. The GeoTek building is adding on an additional 30,000 sq. ft. The national company opened its Stewartville facility in 2020, and after only two years, outgrew its space and needed to expand.
Sasquatch 107.7

Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?

Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
KIMT

Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
KAAL-TV

100 more catalytic converter kits available to residents

(ABC 6 News) – Amid an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office obtained 100 more marking kits for local residents’ catalytic converters. The program, which was launched by the State’s Commerce Department in 2021, works by adhering a special label to catalytic converters...
Sasquatch 107.7

Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast

The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
KAAL-TV

New manufacturing facility brings jobs to Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – New jobs will soon be coming to Albert Lea. Design Ready Controls held a ribbon cutting for its newest manufacturing facility, which will provide high-tech manufacturer careers. Those careers will help support the economic development of the city of Albert Lea, and be known as...
KAAL-TV

Grant allows computers to be distributed to families in Austin

(ABC 6 News) -The city of Austin received 50 free computers to give away Thursday. It was part of a Blandin Broadband community grant from the state and part of that grant included 50 free desktop computers from pcs for people to be distributed in the community. Community leaders have...
Sasquatch 107.7

Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
KIMT

Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
rjbroadcasting.com

Land sale auction in Rochester and Wadena

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will offer 17 parcels at multiple public auctions this fall. In October, there will be opportunities in both Rochester and Wadena to bid at in-person auctions. More information about the auction process and parcels can be found below and on the DNR’s Land Sale...
MIX 108

The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting

Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
KAAL-TV

Hormel Institutes hopes to inspire students through STEM

(ABC 6 News) – Austin high school students had the chance to see the Hormel Institute in action Wednesday. It’s all part of Austin’s ‘Reach‘ program, where students can learn about different careers the Hormel Institute has to offer as well as watch experiments. “Experiences...
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

A student at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School reported on Oct. 3 that Apple airpods were stolen from her backpack sometime on Sept. 28 (value: $100). Jodie Husemann reported on Oct. 4 that the catalytic converter was taken off of her RV while it was parked at Shade of Sherwood Campground in Zumbrota. The theft occurred sometime since October 2021, when it was last started (value estimate: $2,700).
KAAL-TV

Sheriff calls for overdose reporting law

(ABC 6 News) – Amid a growing opioid crisis around the country and in our community, local law enforcement are proposing a new law that might help solve the problem. Olmsted County saw 47 overdose deaths last year, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. This year he anticipates around 60.
