Read full article on original website
Related
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
KAAL-TV
GeoTek breaks ground on expansion project, adds more jobs
(ABC 6 News) – An exciting morning for Stewartville business, GeoTek, as it broke ground for its new expansion. The GeoTek building is adding on an additional 30,000 sq. ft. The national company opened its Stewartville facility in 2020, and after only two years, outgrew its space and needed to expand.
After 33 Years in Downtown Rochester, Bank Branch Is Closing
Long Time Downtown Rochester Bank Closing In January. Their 33rd year will be the last for the U.S. Bank Branch in the U.S.Bank Building in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Why Is the U.S. Bank Branch In the U.S. Bank Building Closing?. According to a letter that went out to their customers,...
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
KAAL-TV
100 more catalytic converter kits available to residents
(ABC 6 News) – Amid an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office obtained 100 more marking kits for local residents’ catalytic converters. The program, which was launched by the State’s Commerce Department in 2021, works by adhering a special label to catalytic converters...
Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast
The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
KAAL-TV
New manufacturing facility brings jobs to Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – New jobs will soon be coming to Albert Lea. Design Ready Controls held a ribbon cutting for its newest manufacturing facility, which will provide high-tech manufacturer careers. Those careers will help support the economic development of the city of Albert Lea, and be known as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Grant allows computers to be distributed to families in Austin
(ABC 6 News) -The city of Austin received 50 free computers to give away Thursday. It was part of a Blandin Broadband community grant from the state and part of that grant included 50 free desktop computers from pcs for people to be distributed in the community. Community leaders have...
Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
Favorite Restaurant From Rochester’s Past Is Actually Still Open
It's consistently listed as one of the restaurants we miss the most here in Rochester. But did you know this restaurant is actually still around today?!?. I'm talking about Shakey's Pizza. Rochesterites have routinely listed that restaurant numerous times whenever we've asked about a local restaurant everyone loved but that isn't around anymore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
rjbroadcasting.com
Land sale auction in Rochester and Wadena
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will offer 17 parcels at multiple public auctions this fall. In October, there will be opportunities in both Rochester and Wadena to bid at in-person auctions. More information about the auction process and parcels can be found below and on the DNR’s Land Sale...
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
KAAL-TV
Hormel Institutes hopes to inspire students through STEM
(ABC 6 News) – Austin high school students had the chance to see the Hormel Institute in action Wednesday. It’s all part of Austin’s ‘Reach‘ program, where students can learn about different careers the Hormel Institute has to offer as well as watch experiments. “Experiences...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
A student at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School reported on Oct. 3 that Apple airpods were stolen from her backpack sometime on Sept. 28 (value: $100). Jodie Husemann reported on Oct. 4 that the catalytic converter was taken off of her RV while it was parked at Shade of Sherwood Campground in Zumbrota. The theft occurred sometime since October 2021, when it was last started (value estimate: $2,700).
KAAL-TV
Sheriff calls for overdose reporting law
(ABC 6 News) – Amid a growing opioid crisis around the country and in our community, local law enforcement are proposing a new law that might help solve the problem. Olmsted County saw 47 overdose deaths last year, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. This year he anticipates around 60.
Comments / 0