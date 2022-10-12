Read full article on original website
Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Long List of Colts Miss Practice After Mini-Bye
Wednesday’s practice session saw a lot of players held out as the Colts prepare for the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one
A ping-pong table has been removed from the Miami Dolphins locker room in what, depending on who is asked, is either a move to eliminate distractions from the locker room or a move to make way for a new one in its place. The removal of the table was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by head coach Mike McDaniel, but was given a different context on Thursday.
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Russell Wilson and other offseason acquisitions who have not lived up to expectations
New veteran acquisitions, either by trade or signed as free agents, paying dividends were highlighted last week. The opposite end of the spectrum gets the focus this time around. Several veteran newcomers who aren't living up to expectations have been identified. Contribution, availability, salary and draft capital to acquire were...
Will the 49ers Ground (and Pound) the Atlanta Falcons?
Normally, I would say that the 49ers playing the Falcons in Atlanta is the definition of a trap game, but this week is looking pretty far from normal.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
Jaguars list 5 players as questionable for Week 6 vs. Colts
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed five players as questionable for a Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Four of those players — defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, wide receiver Zay Jones, and linebacker Foye Oluokun — were limited in all three practices this week. The surprise addition was wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. who previously practiced fully before popping up on the report Friday with hamstring troubles.
CBS Sports
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
CBS Sports
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Gets injury tag for Week 6
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Higbee (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but the tight end is expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The Rams are giving questionable designations to both of their top pass catchers in Higbee and wideout Cooper...
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Predictions
The Ravens will beat the New York Giants in Week 6, according to almost all of the predictions. Here's the Roundup.
CBS Sports
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Will be primary backup in Week 6
Ehlinger will be active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars and will serve as the primary backup to Matt Ryan, Mike Chappell of FOX 59 reports. Nick Foles has been operating as the backup to Ryan through the first five weeks of the season, but Foles will be inactive for Sunday, paving the way for Ehlinger to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan. Per Chappell, this isn't seen as a threat to Ryan's starting gig, but it does indicate that the Colts won't hesitate to see what Ehlinger can do if the Colts' offense continues to struggle.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue
Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Friday
Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Nuggets' final preseason game against the Warriors on Friday, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. Murray missed the Nuggets' last two preseason games with a hamstring injury and could potentially miss Denver's preseason finale. Expect Ish Smith and Bruce Brown to see increased workloads if Murray can't play.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Saints' Jameis Winston: Limited again Thursday
Winston (back/ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice. For a second consecutive day, Winston had a cap on his reps, but it's far more activity than he logged before he didn't play Weeks 4 and 5. Still, he seems to be inhibited by four small fractures in his back and an ankle issue. Ultimately, Winston's listing on Friday's practice report will be telling in terms of his ability to return Sunday against the Bengals.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, previous reports indicated that Harris was expected to miss time, but the running back's official 'questionable'...
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: No injury designation
Edmunds doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Edmunds was sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 4. However, he'll be back in action Sunday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and progressing to full participation Friday. Through his first four appearances, the fifth-year linebacker totaled 26 tackles, one sack and one pass defense while playing nearly every defensive snap in the middle of Buffalo's defense.
