Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Fayetteville, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Cape Fear Academy volleyball team will have a game with Fayetteville Academy on October 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
WRAL News

8.7% hike to Social Security checks won't cut it, some fear

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — In a year when inflation has made Americans' eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down aisles at the grocery store, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. The Social...
wkml.com

Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?

Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
Up and Coming Weekly

Dogwood Festival names 2022 Pageant winners

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival hosted its 24th Annual Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Pageant Sept. 17 at Seabrook Auditorium. The longstanding community tradition celebrates the talent and accomplishments of young women and ladies across the Sandhills. This year, 26 contestants were grouped into five competition levels: Little Miss (5-7), Young Miss (8-10),...
Up and Coming Weekly

Vote Yes to save PWC

Want to keep PWC from being sold? Vote Yes in November. When somebody tells me I can’t vote, it makes me want to vote even more. It makes me want to vote six times instead of just twice for Fayetteville Council offices. The City Council’s actions tell the citizens of Fayetteville that we should not be allowed to vote on the proposal to change the way the Council is elected.
Up and Coming Weekly

Fort Bragg no more, Fort Liberty is official

The Department of Defense announced on Oct. 6 that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a memo accepting the recommendations of a congressionally authorized commission to rename U.S. military installations honoring Confederate soldiers. This included nine army installations, Fort Bragg among them. The Naming Commission, which first met...
