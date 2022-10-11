Read full article on original website
Parent angered by Fayetteville school assignment to emulate colonizers
The parent of a Cumberland County Schools student is speaking out against a class assignment she says is inappropriate and racially insensitive.
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
Fayetteville, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice
kmyu.tv
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
wpde.com
'Not going to let violence stop education:' Scotland Co. teachers urge for help from board
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several teachers in Scotland County Schools attended Monday night's school board meeting to talk about issues regarding their safety. Some teachers said the escalating violence at Scotland High School and a couple of middle schools is alarming. According to Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson,...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
8.7% hike to Social Security checks won't cut it, some fear
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — In a year when inflation has made Americans' eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down aisles at the grocery store, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. The Social...
wkml.com
Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?
Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
Photos: Multiple people shot and five killed in Raleigh. Suspect in custody.
The situation continues to unfold.
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home.
Up and Coming Weekly
Dogwood Festival names 2022 Pageant winners
The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival hosted its 24th Annual Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Pageant Sept. 17 at Seabrook Auditorium. The longstanding community tradition celebrates the talent and accomplishments of young women and ladies across the Sandhills. This year, 26 contestants were grouped into five competition levels: Little Miss (5-7), Young Miss (8-10),...
Why? The most difficult question about Raleigh's mass shooting may never have an answer
One of the first questions communities ask after a mass shooting is why. It's a question resounding through Raleigh homes after five people were killed and two others wounded in east Raleigh on Thursday. The answer isn't always simple. Dr. James Bedford, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University...
Late stand, McBride’s 3 TDs help Raiders sting Lee County
SANFORD — Richmond Senior High School extended its season-long winning streak to three games on Friday, in what proved to be a high-scoring, back-and-forth nailbiter. Adding a nice touch to its sixth and final road game of the season, the Raiders earned a 35-33 victory over Lee County High School.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Going for a quarter million': Vendor say N.C. State Fair brings revenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 120 food and drink vendors are getting ready for the kickoff of the N.C. State Fair. They're finishing their booths and practicing their recipes, hoping to bring in some major revenue. Over 800,000 people went to the fair in 2021 for rides, games and,...
Up and Coming Weekly
Vote Yes to save PWC
Want to keep PWC from being sold? Vote Yes in November. When somebody tells me I can’t vote, it makes me want to vote even more. It makes me want to vote six times instead of just twice for Fayetteville Council offices. The City Council’s actions tell the citizens of Fayetteville that we should not be allowed to vote on the proposal to change the way the Council is elected.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fort Bragg no more, Fort Liberty is official
The Department of Defense announced on Oct. 6 that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a memo accepting the recommendations of a congressionally authorized commission to rename U.S. military installations honoring Confederate soldiers. This included nine army installations, Fort Bragg among them. The Naming Commission, which first met...
‘We have to turn this around’: NCDHHS vacancy rate nearly doubles since pandemic
State Dept. of Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley shared new data with state lawmakers this week showing that the vacancy rate in his agency has grown from 12.7 percent in March 2020 to 23.2 percent in July of this year.
'It's not enough': Older adults in Triangle say Social Security benefit doesn't offset rising costs
In effort to combat surging inflation, the Social Security Administration announced its largest cost of living adjustment in nearly 40 years of 8.7%. The move is going to put about $150 more per month into the pockets of those using Social Security starting in January. Raleigh resident Pat Byers, 71,...
GOP wins legal challenge over political observers at NC polling places
Political parties’ official election observers will have more flexibility this year. A judge just ruled against the NC State Elections Board in a lawsuit brought by Republican leaders.
