Read full article on original website
Related
She grew up dancing in Richmond. Now she leads the Latin Ballet of Virginia.
Sometimes opportunity knocks when you least expect it. But for Marisol Cristina Betancourt her moment to shine has been building for 22 years.
He's safe! Former VCU basketball player found after being reported missing
Former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg was reported missing Monday after his girlfriend went to Henrico Police with concerns about his safety.
Parents react after gunfire erupts near Richmond high school football game
Residents are reacting after gunshots broke out near a high school football game at Armstrong High School on Thursday night, which turned out to just be a scare.
Shooting scare during Armstrong High School football game
Richmond Police were called to Armstrong High School for reports of random gunfire around late Thursday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents react to shots fired near Richmond football game
Anyone with information about the gunshots was asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: Mountain View vs. Petersburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mountain View travels to Petersburg in week eight.
Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC
Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker (l.) and Benedict head coach Chennis Berry (r.) look to knock off defending champions in their respective conferences in showdowns Saturday. Check out all the scheduled games. The post Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
meridianlasso.org
Golf season concludes with a third place finish at states
On Oct. 11, the Meridian golf team competed in the VHSL Class 3 state championship at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond. The team placed third with an overall score of 324. Lord Botetourt and Abingdon placed ahead of Meridian, shooting 318 and 306 respectively. In the individual championship, sophomore Noah Peng placed sixth, shooting a 76.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecollegianur.com
Community gathers for 20th Annual Gabriel Gathering at Shockoe Bottom African Burial Ground
As the sun began to set on the railroad tracks weaving through Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, many were just making their way to a sacred ground just north of East Broad Street by Interstate 95 on Oct. 10. Richmond community members gathered at the Shockoe Bottom African Burial Ground to...
Hanover County woman wins $279k playing Virginia Lottery online games
Martha Kroupa, from the Rockville area, said she was having trouble getting to sleep and decided to log onto the Virginia Lottery app and play the Lucky Golden Multiplier.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Oct. 13-19
Home to Southern fried chicken, a butcher counter and a bit of everything edible, Supper Club opened earlier this year in Tuckahoe and is gaining a wide fan base for its prepared foods and charcuterie boards. Helmed by chef Carlisle Bannister and wife Christy Dobrucky, the neighborhood market’s name was inspired by a supper club Bannister’s grandfather operated downtown in the 1960s. (Richmond magazine)
Richmond high school football game evacuated after reports of gunshots
The football stadium at Armstrong High School was evacuated during their game against Patrick Henry High School after multiple reports of gunshots being heard from a nearby neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Rep buys Scottish Rite Temple in Richmond
Virginia Repertory Theatre plans to name its new property at 4204 Hermitage Road the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Virginia Business
HCA Virginia names new Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO
HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt as CEO for its Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Tobitt will take on the role effective Nov. 7, according to a news release. She is currently chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, where she planned and coordinated the development of Tysons Emergency, an emergency room, on the organization’s campus. She has worked at the Reston hospital since Aug. 2021, according to her LinkedIn account.
Parents call Problem Solvers with concerns near school: 'It's a death trap'
The President of the Mary Munford PTA has planned a Walk-to-School rally to raise awareness about unsafe walking conditions for students due to drivers and busy roads around the school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fatal shooting outside Richmond school happened hour before dismissal
Parents are reeling after a woman died and a man was injured in a shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary School in Richmond Friday afternoon.
Parents increasingly frustrated about gun violence after deadly shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary School
Parents of students at Westover Hills Elementary School expressed their frustration with the persisting violence in Richmond after a woman was shot during a fight outside the school on Friday afternoon.
Virginia Business
Forvis promotes exec to Richmond market leader
Fran Randall previously was with Dixon Hughes Goodman. Forvis, the new top 10 accounting firm formed by the merger this year of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP and Springfield, Missouri-based BKD CPAs & Advisor, has promoted Fran Randall to Richmond market leader. Randall will represent the company in...
Richmond skeleton is more than just a Halloween decoration
It's nearly impossible to miss if you're driving down Kensington Avenue or Roseneath Road in Richmond's Museum District - a 12-foot skeleton hanging off the side of a house.
Comments / 1