Virginia Football
Virginia Education
Virginia Sports
HBCU Gameday

Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC

Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker (l.) and Benedict head coach Chennis Berry (r.) look to knock off defending champions in their respective conferences in showdowns Saturday. Check out all the scheduled games. The post Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RICHMOND, VA
meridianlasso.org

Golf season concludes with a third place finish at states

On Oct. 11, the Meridian golf team competed in the VHSL Class 3 state championship at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond. The team placed third with an overall score of 324. Lord Botetourt and Abingdon placed ahead of Meridian, shooting 318 and 306 respectively. In the individual championship, sophomore Noah Peng placed sixth, shooting a 76.
Jeremy Pruitt
Nick Saban
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Oct. 13-19

Home to Southern fried chicken, a butcher counter and a bit of everything edible, Supper Club opened earlier this year in Tuckahoe and is gaining a wide fan base for its prepared foods and charcuterie boards. Helmed by chef Carlisle Bannister and wife Christy Dobrucky, the neighborhood market’s name was inspired by a supper club Bannister’s grandfather operated downtown in the 1960s. (Richmond magazine)
Virginia Business

HCA Virginia names new Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO

HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt as CEO for its Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Tobitt will take on the role effective Nov. 7, according to a news release. She is currently chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, where she planned and coordinated the development of Tysons Emergency, an emergency room, on the organization’s campus. She has worked at the Reston hospital since Aug. 2021, according to her LinkedIn account.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Virginia Business

Forvis promotes exec to Richmond market leader

Fran Randall previously was with Dixon Hughes Goodman. Forvis, the new top 10 accounting firm formed by the merger this year of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP and Springfield, Missouri-based BKD CPAs & Advisor, has promoted Fran Randall to Richmond market leader. Randall will represent the company in...
