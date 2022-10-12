ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FanSided

Georgia football fans it’s time to paint Sanford Stadium pink

This weekend is the perfect time for Georgia football fans to give back. October is breast cancer awareness month, and fans can once again partner with Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer to make a difference in the Athens community. The BBBC, in partnership with the UGA Spike Squad, UGA Paint Line,...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide

MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Red and Black

Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings

A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South

JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
JACKSON, GA
Red and Black

UGA Homecoming events to look forward to this week

Between midterms, internship applications and the ever-cooling weather, it’s a time of year when a lot of students need a pick-me-up. This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling Dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary. The festivities...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
flagpole.com

UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday

Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funeral for Jefferson high school football star

Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed a week ago while out on a date with his girlfriend near Sugarloaf Mill Mall. His funeral will be held Wednesday evening at Jefferson High School. It's as the two teens charged for his murder were in court for the first time this earlier in the morning.
JEFFERSON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in semi-truck crash on Ga. State Route 20

CUMMING, Ga. - A fatal vehicle versus semi-truck collision killed a woman traveling along a Georgia highway Tuesday evening. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first to respond to the accident on Georgia Highway 20 near Lakeland Plaza. The woman's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was struck when...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton

The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

This Weekend: Don’t miss the Lake Lanier Boat Show

The sparkling waters of Lake Lanier prove the ideal setting for Georgia’s Premier In-Water Experience. Hosted on the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16, the Lake Lanier Boat Show will bring together more than 15 area dealers and over 50 brands to provide a first look at new 2023 models.
BUFORD, GA

