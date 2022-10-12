Read full article on original website
Georgia football fans it’s time to paint Sanford Stadium pink
This weekend is the perfect time for Georgia football fans to give back. October is breast cancer awareness month, and fans can once again partner with Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer to make a difference in the Athens community. The BBBC, in partnership with the UGA Spike Squad, UGA Paint Line,...
Georgia football: An unfortunate injury report for the Vandy game
Georgia football has gotten bitten by the injury bug, and the Dawgs are likely happy that next week they have the week off. The Dawgs still have a lot of key guys out and ones that are banged up but still able to play. Head coach Kirby Smart updated the...
Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide
MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
Red and Black
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings
A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
Georgia teams salute slain Jefferson High School football player Elijah DeWitt
Flowery Branch joins Jefferson in a silent tribute to the senior wide receiver who was shot and killed last week
Clayton News Daily
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
Red and Black
UGA Homecoming events to look forward to this week
Between midterms, internship applications and the ever-cooling weather, it’s a time of year when a lot of students need a pick-me-up. This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling Dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary. The festivities...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Taco Mac is opening a new location in Dawsonville
DAWSONVILLE — Taco Mac will soon open its next location in the community of Dawsonville this winter. Located at Dawson Market at 41 Marketplace Blvd., the new restaurant will be Taco Mac’s 28th location across Georgia and Tennessee. “We are excited to soon be a part of the...
flagpole.com
UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday
Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
Debbie Collier's killer remains at large as family remembers slain Georgia woman
Debbie Collier, a slain Georgia real estate office manager whose killer remains at large, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, her family announced.
Red and Black
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral for Jefferson high school football star
Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed a week ago while out on a date with his girlfriend near Sugarloaf Mill Mall. His funeral will be held Wednesday evening at Jefferson High School. It's as the two teens charged for his murder were in court for the first time this earlier in the morning.
Live Lakeside in This $7.25M Contemporary Clarkesville Estate
Situated in Cherokee Cove on Lake Burton, this newly constructed, 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath estate is a great example of a home begging to become a telecommuters’ primary residence.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in semi-truck crash on Ga. State Route 20
CUMMING, Ga. - A fatal vehicle versus semi-truck collision killed a woman traveling along a Georgia highway Tuesday evening. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first to respond to the accident on Georgia Highway 20 near Lakeland Plaza. The woman's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was struck when...
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
43-year-old Georgia woman dies in collision with semitruck in Forsyth County
A 43-year-old Cumming woman is dead after a collision last night with a semitruck in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the area of Georgia Highway 20 at the entrance of the Lakeland Plaza shopping center regarding a vehicle versus a semitruck collision that had occurred at about 9:30 p.m.
This Weekend: Don’t miss the Lake Lanier Boat Show
The sparkling waters of Lake Lanier prove the ideal setting for Georgia’s Premier In-Water Experience. Hosted on the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16, the Lake Lanier Boat Show will bring together more than 15 area dealers and over 50 brands to provide a first look at new 2023 models.
