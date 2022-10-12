ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Getting crafty at a downtown Toledo church

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the time of year when a lot of you like to get crafty. A church might not be the first place you think of when it comes to making things, but the leaders of a downtown Toledo church are thinking outside the box when it comes to activities and offering up a whole lot of wholesome fun for the whole family.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo hosts Housing Assistance workshops for residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development is hosting Housing Assistance workshops for residents. The workshops will address rooftop repairs as well as rental and mortgage assistance programs. The workshops will run throughout the entire month of October. City staff will be present to answer...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man that rhymed ‘mansion’ with ‘Wisconsin’ is performing at a free concert at Savage Arena as part of the University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day Celebration on Wednesday. T-Pain will take the stage after 9 p.m., following opening acts Distant...
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Glass City River Wall unveiling set for Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a year later and 2,800 gallons of paint used, the Glass City River Wall is set to be officially unveiled this weekend. The event will be held on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the official completion of the Glass City River Wall, which is the largest mural in the United States.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Toledo School for the Arts Presents The Addams Family

Things are getting a little spooky at Toledo School for the Arts this October. The student actors, musicians, and crew are ready to present The Addams Family – A New Musical next weekend!. The cast and design team for The Addams Family began an intensive two-week rehearsal on August...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Central Catholic to enhance school security measures on campus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic High School released a statement on school safety on Wednesday. “At Central Catholic High School, the safety of our students and the Fighting Irish fans is of utmost importance,” said CCHS. “Our safety precautions at campus athletic events and other activities continue to evolve as necessary.”
TOLEDO, OH
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH

Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
WTOL 11

Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
High School Football PRO

Wauseon, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Archbold High School football team will have a game with Wauseon High School on October 13, 2022, 13:30:00.
WAUSEON, OH
hometownstations.com

Northwest Ohio-Toledo Minority Business Assistance Centers holds Business 101 for minority business owners

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The State of Ohio wants to let minority business owners know about the resources available to help them succeed. The Northwest Ohio-Toledo Minority Business Assistance Centers held a seminar today to provide information about what support the State of Ohio offers to minority business owners. Topics included advice for expanding a business, special loans offered by MBAC, and how to get certified by the State of Ohio. Once minority-owned businesses have that certification, they are eligible to receive help from the state in employee recruitment.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

More development in the pipeline for Rossford

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a business boom in Rossford. The city has seen a lot of development in recent years and that trend is continuing. A number of projects are going vertical right now. Neil MacKinnon III is the mayor. “The past six years have been incredible,” MacKinnon...
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

BG woman hospitalized after stabbing herself

A Bowling Green woman was taken to a Toledo hospital after stabbing herself. On Thursday around 1:45 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on a report of a woman with a knife. When police arrived at the scene, a woman came out the door....
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Community Policy