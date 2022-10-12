Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Hittin’ The Town: Getting crafty at a downtown Toledo church
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the time of year when a lot of you like to get crafty. A church might not be the first place you think of when it comes to making things, but the leaders of a downtown Toledo church are thinking outside the box when it comes to activities and offering up a whole lot of wholesome fun for the whole family.
City of Toledo hosts Housing Assistance workshops for residents
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development is hosting Housing Assistance workshops for residents. The workshops will address rooftop repairs as well as rental and mortgage assistance programs. The workshops will run throughout the entire month of October. City staff will be present to answer...
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man that rhymed ‘mansion’ with ‘Wisconsin’ is performing at a free concert at Savage Arena as part of the University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day Celebration on Wednesday. T-Pain will take the stage after 9 p.m., following opening acts Distant...
Whitmer vs Clay football game holds “Orange Out” calling for end to gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitmer High School has invited Clay High School and all fans to wear orange at the football game Friday between Whitmer and Clay. According to a Panther Nation tweet, Whitmer invites everyone to wear orange to the game as a way to publicly call for an end to gun violence, honor the survivors and stand together.
Glass City River Wall unveiling set for Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a year later and 2,800 gallons of paint used, the Glass City River Wall is set to be officially unveiled this weekend. The event will be held on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the official completion of the Glass City River Wall, which is the largest mural in the United States.
TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
Toledo School for the Arts Presents The Addams Family
Things are getting a little spooky at Toledo School for the Arts this October. The student actors, musicians, and crew are ready to present The Addams Family – A New Musical next weekend!. The cast and design team for The Addams Family began an intensive two-week rehearsal on August...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
Central Catholic to enhance school security measures on campus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic High School released a statement on school safety on Wednesday. “At Central Catholic High School, the safety of our students and the Fighting Irish fans is of utmost importance,” said CCHS. “Our safety precautions at campus athletic events and other activities continue to evolve as necessary.”
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
Lucas County health department increases Narcan access in schools
TOLEDO, Ohio — According to ProMedica, 9% of high school seniors in the Toledo Public School District admitted to trying an opiate they had not been prescribed. Last year, 276 people died from overdoses in Lucas County. The Toledo Police Department has also reported rainbow fentanyl in Lucas County....
Extreme Wheelchair Athlete & Guinness World Record Holder to Visit Imagination Station
Imagination Station loves opportunities to show kids and families that they are capable of anything. Whether that’s building a circuit in Tinkering Space, conquering their fears on the High Wire Cycle or, most recently, challenging themselves to break GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS in a new traveling exhibition. On Thursday, October...
Wauseon, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Northwest Ohio-Toledo Minority Business Assistance Centers holds Business 101 for minority business owners
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The State of Ohio wants to let minority business owners know about the resources available to help them succeed. The Northwest Ohio-Toledo Minority Business Assistance Centers held a seminar today to provide information about what support the State of Ohio offers to minority business owners. Topics included advice for expanding a business, special loans offered by MBAC, and how to get certified by the State of Ohio. Once minority-owned businesses have that certification, they are eligible to receive help from the state in employee recruitment.
More development in the pipeline for Rossford
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a business boom in Rossford. The city has seen a lot of development in recent years and that trend is continuing. A number of projects are going vertical right now. Neil MacKinnon III is the mayor. “The past six years have been incredible,” MacKinnon...
BG woman hospitalized after stabbing herself
A Bowling Green woman was taken to a Toledo hospital after stabbing herself. On Thursday around 1:45 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on a report of a woman with a knife. When police arrived at the scene, a woman came out the door....
