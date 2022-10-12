Read full article on original website
Dallas 115, Utah 101
Percentages: FG .447, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 17-47, .362 (Hardaway Jr. 4-5, Finney-Smith 3-8, Dorsey 2-2, Wood 2-7, Doncic 2-9, Ntilikina 1-2, Bullock 1-3, Kleber 1-3, Dinwiddie 1-5, Hardy 0-1, Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dinwiddie 2, Doncic 2, Wood 2, Green, Pinson). Turnovers:...
Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102
Percentages: FG .420, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Irving 4-8, Durant 3-5, Mills 2-6, O'Neale 2-7, Thomas 1-1, Watanabe 1-2, Morris 1-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Durant 3, Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Thomas 5, Durant 4, Simmons 2, Claxton, Irving, O'Neale, Sharpe). Steals: 10 (O'Neale...
Orlando 114, Cleveland 108
Percentages: FG .461, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (LeVert 3-6, Diakite 2-2, Stevens 2-2, Hinton 2-5, Nembhard Jr. 1-1, Okoro 1-1, Neto 1-4, Osman 1-5, Cooper 0-1, E.Mobley 0-1, I.Mobley 0-1, Pickett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 2, Hinton, Okoro). Turnovers: 14 (Cooper...
N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89
Percentages: FG .379, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 10-45, .222 (Wright 3-6, Barton 3-7, Dotson 1-1, Todd 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Beal 1-6, Goodwin 0-1, Gibson 0-3, Davis 0-4, Morris 0-5, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (Gafford 5, Kuzma 3, Wright 2, Dotson, Morris, Todd). Turnovers:...
Houston 122, Indiana 114
Percentages: FG .477, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Porter Jr. 5-6, Green 4-7, Sengun 2-2, Gordon 2-5, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-2, Washington Jr. 1-4, Christopher 1-6, Garuba 0-1, Hudgins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Christopher...
Toronto 137, Boston 134
Percentages: FG .440, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 19-54, .352 (White 5-6, Horford 3-7, J.Brown 3-8, Tatum 3-10, Williams 2-6, Ju.Jackson 1-2, Smart 1-3, Hauser 1-7, Brogdon 0-1, Pritchard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Horford). Turnovers: 19 (J.Brown 5, Smart 4, Williams 4, Tatum...
Friday prep report: MUS grinds out important victory over CBHS in D2-AAA
Three long scoring drives do the damage as Owls win the latest edition of Tennessee’s oldest high school rivalry.
Carolina 2, San Jose 1
San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Grissom in the 7th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 7th. 1-ran for Schwarber in the 7th. 2-ran for Castellanos in the 7th. E_Strider (), Bohm (1), Hoskins (1). LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_d'Arnaud 2 (3), Swanson (1), Stott (1), Harper (3). HR_Hoskins (1), off Strider; Harper (1), off Lee. RBIs_Harris II (1), Stott (1), Hoskins 3 (3), Harper 3 (3), Castellanos 2 (5). SB_Harris II (1).
Paul Cotter scores, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 1-0
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored and Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots in the Vegas Golden Knights' 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 Thursday night. The victory marked the fourth time in Vegas’ first six seasons in the NHL it opened 2-0-0, while Chicago (0-2-0) has now lost its first two games in four straight seasons.
Minnesota plays Los Angeles following Boldy's 2-goal showing
Los Angeles Kings (0-1-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-1-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Los Angeles Kings after Matthew Boldy's two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Wild's 7-3 loss. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and...
Friday's Scores
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-8, 25-7 Lakeville South, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 32-30, 25-9 Northfield, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-11, 25-20 Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PHS football rebounds for win against Golden West
It’s not about getting knocked down, it’s how you respond to that knock down that matters. After losing its first game of the season last week to Redwood, the Porterville High football team bounced back in a big way Friday night, defeating Golden West 26-10 in Visalia. It...
