NBA

Porterville Recorder

Dallas 115, Utah 101

Percentages: FG .447, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 17-47, .362 (Hardaway Jr. 4-5, Finney-Smith 3-8, Dorsey 2-2, Wood 2-7, Doncic 2-9, Ntilikina 1-2, Bullock 1-3, Kleber 1-3, Dinwiddie 1-5, Hardy 0-1, Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dinwiddie 2, Doncic 2, Wood 2, Green, Pinson). Turnovers:...
NBA
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102

Percentages: FG .420, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Irving 4-8, Durant 3-5, Mills 2-6, O'Neale 2-7, Thomas 1-1, Watanabe 1-2, Morris 1-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Durant 3, Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Thomas 5, Durant 4, Simmons 2, Claxton, Irving, O'Neale, Sharpe). Steals: 10 (O'Neale...
NBA
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 114, Cleveland 108

Percentages: FG .461, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (LeVert 3-6, Diakite 2-2, Stevens 2-2, Hinton 2-5, Nembhard Jr. 1-1, Okoro 1-1, Neto 1-4, Osman 1-5, Cooper 0-1, E.Mobley 0-1, I.Mobley 0-1, Pickett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 2, Hinton, Okoro). Turnovers: 14 (Cooper...
NBA
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89

Percentages: FG .379, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 10-45, .222 (Wright 3-6, Barton 3-7, Dotson 1-1, Todd 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Beal 1-6, Goodwin 0-1, Gibson 0-3, Davis 0-4, Morris 0-5, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (Gafford 5, Kuzma 3, Wright 2, Dotson, Morris, Todd). Turnovers:...
NBA
Porterville Recorder

Houston 122, Indiana 114

Percentages: FG .477, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Porter Jr. 5-6, Green 4-7, Sengun 2-2, Gordon 2-5, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-2, Washington Jr. 1-4, Christopher 1-6, Garuba 0-1, Hudgins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Christopher...
NBA
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 137, Boston 134

Percentages: FG .440, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 19-54, .352 (White 5-6, Horford 3-7, J.Brown 3-8, Tatum 3-10, Williams 2-6, Ju.Jackson 1-2, Smart 1-3, Hauser 1-7, Brogdon 0-1, Pritchard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Horford). Turnovers: 19 (J.Brown 5, Smart 4, Williams 4, Tatum...
NBA
Porterville Recorder

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

San Jose100—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Slashing), 0:27; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:28; Kunin, SJ (Hooking), 3:03; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Hooking), 12:43. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Penalties_Carolina bench, served...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Basketball
Sports
Sports
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Grissom in the 7th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 7th. 1-ran for Schwarber in the 7th. 2-ran for Castellanos in the 7th. E_Strider (), Bohm (1), Hoskins (1). LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_d'Arnaud 2 (3), Swanson (1), Stott (1), Harper (3). HR_Hoskins (1), off Strider; Harper (1), off Lee. RBIs_Harris II (1), Stott (1), Hoskins 3 (3), Harper 3 (3), Castellanos 2 (5). SB_Harris II (1).
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Paul Cotter scores, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 1-0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored and Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots in the Vegas Golden Knights' 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 Thursday night. The victory marked the fourth time in Vegas’ first six seasons in the NHL it opened 2-0-0, while Chicago (0-2-0) has now lost its first two games in four straight seasons.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota plays Los Angeles following Boldy's 2-goal showing

Los Angeles Kings (0-1-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-1-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Los Angeles Kings after Matthew Boldy's two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Wild's 7-3 loss. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Friday's Scores

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-8, 25-7 Lakeville South, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 32-30, 25-9 Northfield, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-11, 25-20 Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
EDUCATION
Porterville Recorder

PHS football rebounds for win against Golden West

It’s not about getting knocked down, it’s how you respond to that knock down that matters. After losing its first game of the season last week to Redwood, the Porterville High football team bounced back in a big way Friday night, defeating Golden West 26-10 in Visalia. It...
PORTERVILLE, CA

