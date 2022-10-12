ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man shot during robbery in Phoenix, police searching for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in Phoenix Friday night. Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex by the I-17 just south of Camelback road for the report of a robbery and shots fired. Officers arrived and found a man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of man shot, killed by Phoenix police after throwing rocks plans to sue for $85 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Phoenix police after throwing rocks announced on Friday that they’re planning to sue the city and department, claiming gross negligence and excessive force on the part of the officers. The lawyers for Ali Osman’s family members filed a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit. The family is looking for $85 million in damages. They claim officers should have waited for backup and used less-lethal rounds inside of opening fire on Osman on Sept. 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police arrest man accused of pointing gun at Buckeye parkgoers

PHOENIX – Police in Buckeye arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at people in a park who objected to his dogs being off leash Thursday afternoon. Terry Wellington, 23, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault. He was taken into custody after...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot, hospitalized during drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park

Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. A Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
Amanda Wilson
12news.com

Phoenix mom shot and killed in front of family

PHOENIX — No words can explain the pain Yenni Dominguez-Leyva’s husband and five children feel. Their beloved wife and mother was shot and killed in front of them early Monday morning. “She was a great woman, an incredible mother, a really good sister,” the victim’s husband, Alejandro Hernandez,...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 man dead following shooting in Glendale, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the night of Oct. 13. The shooting happened in a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Maryland. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was declared dead at the scene. "No suspect information...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix

It is illegal to ask for money in an "aggressive manner" in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. On New Year's Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye

A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ

