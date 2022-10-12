Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Serial peeping Tom looked into windows of several Tempe homes, police say
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly peering into the windows of several homes on the same street in Tempe. Daniel Bryan Nave was arrested on Thursday in Mesa after multiple peeping Tom reports, some of which were caught on home security cameras.
AZFamily
Man shot during robbery in Phoenix, police searching for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in Phoenix Friday night. Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex by the I-17 just south of Camelback road for the report of a robbery and shots fired. Officers arrived and found a man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
AZFamily
Family of man shot, killed by Phoenix police after throwing rocks plans to sue for $85 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Phoenix police after throwing rocks announced on Friday that they’re planning to sue the city and department, claiming gross negligence and excessive force on the part of the officers. The lawyers for Ali Osman’s family members filed a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit. The family is looking for $85 million in damages. They claim officers should have waited for backup and used less-lethal rounds inside of opening fire on Osman on Sept. 24.
Mountain Pointe HS student arrested for having loaded gun, police say
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Mountain Pointe High School student was arrested Thursday after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded gun. The Phoenix Police Department said an on-duty school resource officer took the student into custody...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Police arrest man accused of pointing gun at Buckeye parkgoers
PHOENIX – Police in Buckeye arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at people in a park who objected to his dogs being off leash Thursday afternoon. Terry Wellington, 23, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault. He was taken into custody after...
AZFamily
Man shot, hospitalized during drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park
Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. A Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple...
ABC 15 News
Vandal throws paint on cars, security camera and buildings at Goodyear apartment complex
GOODYEAR, AZ — A vandal is on the loose after damaging cars and building doors at a Goodyear apartment complex. Police are investigating near Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street. A young woman, who has called Avilla Centerra Crossings home for years, woke up early Thursday morning to knocks...
ABC 15 News
Student arrested after loaded gun found in backpack at Mountain Pointe High School
AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at Mountain Pointe High School. Police say an administrated search led to the discovery of the weapon within the school near 44th Street and Ray Road in Ahwatukee. Police...
RELATED PEOPLE
Second infant treated for fentanyl exposure in Phoenix this week
An infant tested positive for Fentanyl after being taken to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.
12news.com
Phoenix mom shot and killed in front of family
PHOENIX — No words can explain the pain Yenni Dominguez-Leyva’s husband and five children feel. Their beloved wife and mother was shot and killed in front of them early Monday morning. “She was a great woman, an incredible mother, a really good sister,” the victim’s husband, Alejandro Hernandez,...
12news.com
Phoenix officer takes his first steps after being injured in shooting
It has been 10 months since Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan was shot in the line of duty. Now his family shared a video of his first steps since the incident.
AZFamily
Advocates upset over ‘light sentence’ of woman who struck, killed bicyclist at South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The woman who hit and killed a bicyclist nearly five years ago at South Mountain Park learned her punishment on Friday and the victim’s father and advocates aren’t happy about it. A judge sentenced 24-year-old Annaleah Dominguez to three years in prison. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
1 man dead following shooting in Glendale, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the night of Oct. 13. The shooting happened in a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Maryland. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was declared dead at the scene. "No suspect information...
AZFamily
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was...
Phoenix police investigating after man's body found Thursday morning
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in west Phoenix Thursday morning. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8 a.m. after receiving a call about an injured person in the street. When they arrived...
fox10phoenix.com
Man sleeping in car near I-10 in Phoenix crashes after waking up, reversing onto freeway
PHOENIX - A man who was passed out in his car caused a crash near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix after he woke up and reversed his car into the center wall of the freeway, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say the man was sleeping and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix
It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. On New Year’s Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
AZFamily
Woman run over by dump truck in Tolleson remains hospitalized after losing both legs
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman walking with her granddaughter lost both of her legs after being run over by a dump truck in Tolleson earlier this week and police suspect the driver could have been impaired. Maria Mira Montes, 75, and her 2-year-old granddaughter were crossing the street...
58-Year-Old George Ybarra Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
AZFamily
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
Comments / 8