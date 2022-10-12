Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Burger King's Halloween Whopper Has An Unexpected Ingredient
Coffee chains have a reputation for keeping their menus at par with the changing seasons but burger chains, not so much. While pumpkin spice in a coffee sounds great, it wouldn't exactly have a huge following in a burger, would it? So when it comes to holiday seasons, burger chains generally remain unaffected. That is, unless it's Burger King and Halloween.
Thrillist
Krispy Kreme Has a New Suite of Halloween Donuts & Deals
There’s nothing Krispy Kreme enjoys like an excuse to make some seasonally appropriate donuts. To the surprise of no one, Krispy Kreme is going all-in on Halloween. The donut shop--renamed Krispy Skreme for the month--has plans to sling a suite of Halloween donuts from October 10 through the end of the month. It is additionally launching deals and a new frozen treat to celebrate the year's creepiest holiday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burger King Puts a Bold New Whopper on the Menu
Let the Halloween fast food wars of 2022 begin. McDonald's (MCD) rarely celebrates holidays with menu additions. Aside from the Shamrock Shake, which ostensibly ties to St. Patrick's Day since it was introduced using the now cringe-worthy Irish stereotype Uncle O'Grimacey, the company doesn't usually acknowledge any special events. And,...
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left disgusted after he catches staff doing this in the restaurant
Food safety and hygiene are the minimum benchmarks that customers expect restaurants to adhere to. While there could be occasional slip-ups that the restaurant might make behind-the-scenes, it is quiet another matter to be caught red-handed by a customer. As reported by The Sun, a customer in a McDonald’s restaurant...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Taco Bell Brings Back a Unique Menu Item With a Spicy Twist
While fan reaction (and outrage) over the Mexican Pizza remains unmatched in all of Taco Bell's history, a close second are the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned chain's Nacho Fries. First appearing on menus in 2018, the Nacho Fries are a seasoned version of regular French fries — crispy fries are covered with a mix of loose Tex-Mex spices and served with a side of Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce.
I tried Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. I'll never order it again.
While the Never Ending Pasta Bowl sounds like a good deal, its new high price makes it nearly impossible to eat enough pasta to make it worthwhile.
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores
Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
People are only just discovering what M&M’s stands for after all these years
MANY people love tucking into a delicious bag of M&M’s - but do you know what the name stands for?. Sweet lovers are only just stopping to think about what the initials mean and discovering the answer. The multi-coloured shelled chocolate treats have tiny Ms printed on the top,...
How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal
McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse
We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dish Fans Are Desperate To Taste Again
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles
Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try
If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
Comments / 1