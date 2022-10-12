ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Mashed

Burger King's Halloween Whopper Has An Unexpected Ingredient

Coffee chains have a reputation for keeping their menus at par with the changing seasons but burger chains, not so much. While pumpkin spice in a coffee sounds great, it wouldn't exactly have a huge following in a burger, would it? So when it comes to holiday seasons, burger chains generally remain unaffected. That is, unless it's Burger King and Halloween.
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Has a New Suite of Halloween Donuts & Deals

There’s nothing Krispy Kreme enjoys like an excuse to make some seasonally appropriate donuts. To the surprise of no one, Krispy Kreme is going all-in on Halloween. The donut shop--renamed Krispy Skreme for the month--has plans to sling a suite of Halloween donuts from October 10 through the end of the month. It is additionally launching deals and a new frozen treat to celebrate the year's creepiest holiday.
TheStreet

Burger King Puts a Bold New Whopper on the Menu

Let the Halloween fast food wars of 2022 begin. McDonald's (MCD) rarely celebrates holidays with menu additions. Aside from the Shamrock Shake, which ostensibly ties to St. Patrick's Day since it was introduced using the now cringe-worthy Irish stereotype Uncle O'Grimacey, the company doesn't usually acknowledge any special events. And,...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back a Unique Menu Item With a Spicy Twist

While fan reaction (and outrage) over the Mexican Pizza remains unmatched in all of Taco Bell's history, a close second are the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned chain's Nacho Fries. First appearing on menus in 2018, the Nacho Fries are a seasoned version of regular French fries — crispy fries are covered with a mix of loose Tex-Mex spices and served with a side of Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce.
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Narcity USA

I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
PopCrush

How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal

McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
Mashed

The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse

We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
