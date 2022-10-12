Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said. Fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter displaying Taiwan’s flag flew overhead while the band from Taipei’s First Girls’ High School played hits ranging from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.
nationalinterest.org
America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines
The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.
A Russian oil price cap will backfire on the global economy and the plan likely influenced OPEC's production cut, Indonesian finance minister says
A price cap on Russian oil could backfire on the global economy, Indonesia's finance minister warned. If a price cap is met with retaliation from Russia, it could result in oil prices being pushed higher. The move could also set a precedent for other commodities, which would hurt some of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dissidents in China detained and harassed as Beijing prepares for party congress
Chinese authorities have stepped up surveillance and harassment of government critics as part of a crackdown on dissent ahead of the Communist party’s upcoming 20th congress, its key political gathering. Since mid-September, numerous activists and petitioners seeking to lobby the government have been detained or put under house arrest...
Japanese filmmaker held in Myanmar gets three more years in prison
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A Myanmar court sentenced Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota to an additional three years in prison on Wednesday on charges of violating an immigration law, the Japanese government said, bringing the total term of his incarceration to 10 years.
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa
For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liz Truss government ‘could fall at any time’, Keir Starmer tells senior Labour staff
Sir Keir Starmer has warned Labour staff to be ready for the collapse of Liz Truss’s government and a general election “at any time”.Announcing a shake-up of his top team, Sir Keir said the Tory poll collapse which followed the disastrous mini-Budget and market turmoil gave Labour “a huge chance”.He told Labour Party staff on Tuesday: “The government’s collapse has given us a huge chance. The instability means they could fall at any time. Because of that we need to get on an election footing straight away.”Sir Keir has restructured key roles in his bid to put Labour on...
maritime-executive.com
Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia
A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
NASDAQ
UK finance minister Kwarteng has been sacked - BBC
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked, the BBC reported on Friday. Kwarteng is no longer chancellor of the exchequer, the BBC said. (Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter:...
U.K.・
UK to designate China a ‘threat’ in hawkish foreign policy shift
China is to be formally designated a “threat” to Britain in a hasty rewrite of Boris Johnson’s defence and foreign policy that is being brought forward to end confusion among ministers about how to deal with Beijing. Under Johnson, China had been categorised as a “systemic competitor”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Anger at China’s zero-Covid policy is rising, but Beijing refuses to change course
A young woman stands on her balcony, crying out in desperation after her building was ordered into lockdown. Fighting back tears, she shouts abuse at the hazmat-suited workers below in a video that has recently gone viral on social media platform Weibo and which appears to encapsulate the Chinese public’s growing frustration with their government’s uncompromising zero-Covid policy.
Jeremy Hunt becomes Chancellor as Kwasi Kwarteng is dramatically sacked
Liz Truss has appointed former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer after she dramatically sacked Kwasi Kwarteng.The choice of Mr Hunt, a prominent backer of her rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, will be seen as an attempt to restore stability after weeks of turmoil in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.Earlier, Mr Kwarteng was summoned back early from the annual gathering of the International Monetary Fund in Washington to be told of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister in Number 10.In further changes, Mr Kwarteng’s deputy, Treasury...
KEYT
Burkina Faso’s latest coup leader named transition president
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s latest coup leader is now officially the country’s transitional president. Capt. Ibrahim Traore also has been appointed supreme chief of the armed forces. But under the charter approved Friday he will be ineligible to run for president when elections are held. Traore has said he intends to stick to the timeline reached by his predecessor with regional mediators, with a deadline of July 2024. On Friday, thousands of people crowded outside where the assembly was taking place to show their support for Traore. The 34-year-old army captain was relatively unknown before coming to power two weeks ago.
‘He’s God’: China’s Top Leadership Is Set for a Reshuffle. But Xi Jinping Is Here to Stay.
China’s leadership succession has always been a black box. The process is so opaque that outsiders often have no way of knowing who will be in charge until the moment they step up to the podium at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party meeting. But as Beijing prepares to unveil its next leadership at the party congress next week, one thing is almost certain: the top leader, Xi Jinping, is extending his reign.
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will take the stage on Sunday to kick off a historic congress of the ruling Communist Party, where he is poised to win a third term that solidifies his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
Jeremy Hunt named as new chancellor by Liz Truss
Liz Truss has appointed the former Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt as her new chancellor after sacking her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng.Appointing the ex-health secretary, a centrist who backed Rishi Sunak, is viewed as a reversal of economic strategy and a bid to shore up support among Tory MPs in despair over her leadership.Mr Hunt becomes the fourth Tory chancellor this year, as Ms Truss shuffles her top team in an attempt to reassure markets, the public and her own MPs that she can balance the books.The PM staged a seven-minute No 10 press conference at which she announced a...
U.K.・
PM Liz Truss fires finance minister after just 38 days in office
Under-fire British Prime Minister Liz Truss has replaced Kwasi Kwarteng just one day after he responded to a question about his job security with, “Absolutely. One hundred percent. I’m not going anywhere.” Two of the government’s key tax policies announced on September 23rd have now been scrapped.Oct. 14, 2022.
Five things to know about China's Communist Party Congress
China's Communist Party will on Sunday open its 20th Party Congress, the country's most important political meeting, which is held once every five years. The CCP, which has ruled China since 1949, has held 19 congresses to fill its leadership ranks since it was founded in 1921.
Comments / 0