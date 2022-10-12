Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Suspect in custody after alleged bank robbery in Cedar City supermarket
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was taken into custody after he allegedly robbed a bank in Cedar City. Police said on Friday that they were dispatched to America First Credit Union inside of the Lin’s supermarket at 150 North Main Street. They responded at approximately 9:40...
KUTV
Serial lewdness suspect arrested after exposing himself at multiple southern Utah parks
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to several minors in southern Utah. Thomas Dylan Gardner, 37, was booked into jail on two counts of lewdness involving a child on October 11. According to police documents, Gardner exposed himself to two juvenile...
Comments / 0