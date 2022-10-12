Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says Biden admin wants European Union-like deal with Canada and Mexico: 'Globalist order'
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said the Biden administration is working on a plan to unite the U.S., Canada and Mexico under an international coalition much like the European Union.
Mystery protester hailed as ‘new tank man’ mounts bridge in Beijing to drape large anti-Xi banners
In a rare show of political protest in China, a mysterious person hung banners from a bridge in Beijing, calling for freedom and an end to the country’s zero-Covid policy.In the large banners mounted on the Sitong bridge in the Haidian district of Beijing, the protester called for an end to lockdowns and for worker and student strikes to force Chinese president Xi Jinping out, Associated Press reported.The handwritten banners were removed quickly and any mention of the protest is being erased from the internet as the ruling Communist Party bolsters security in the lead-up to its historic political...
The top 5 safest, healthiest countries for female digital nomads
More women are becoming digital nomads. Picking the right destination can be overwhelming. When it comes to health and safety, here's what to know.
