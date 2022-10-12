ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy, Exploration, and Discovery Outdoors (Episode 802)

Ready, Get Set, Go (on an EcoAdventure)! We meet a local Ph.D. student, Chris Omni, who is is exploring art and black joy in green spaces. Plus, we go on a hunt for a new species of critter at Lake Jackson. See what happens when you release more than two dozen Indigo Snakes back into the wild at one time (and learn why it’s important. Also, the lifecycle of a butterfly from egg to release. Then we take to the skies to check out Maclay Gardens.
