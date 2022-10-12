Read full article on original website
Related
wfsu.org
Leon County Commission candidates Paula DeBoles Johnson and David O'Keefe talk housing, development, Amazon
Three-term Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier is leaving her District 5 seat to run for mayor. Now the race comes down to a run-off between Paula DeBoles Johnson, a county employee, and David O’Keefe, formerly the chief financial officer at WFSU, who gave up his job to run for office.
wfsu.org
Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approves plan to curb gun violence with multiple programs
The Tallahassee City Commission has unanimously approved a spending plan to curb gun violence in the new fiscal year. The plan includes support for a program called Group Violence Intervention, or GVI, which is backed by an alliance of local religious groups. Commissioners had set aside $1 million for gun...
wfsu.org
IMPACT Tallahassee brings The Producers to town to raise money for its mission of helping kids
A popular 80s band is returning to Tallahassee next week for a fundraiser. The Producers will be at The Moon Thursday night, Oct. 20, for a concert and live auction. Proceeds will benefit IMPACT Tallahassee, a preschool, academy, and therapy clinic for students with varying cognitive and physical disabilities. The...
wfsu.org
The owner of a small Tallahassee pharmacy wonders about the need for large corporate involvement in his business
WFSU Public Media has been talking with the people who own and operate Tallahassee’s small, independent drug stores. In the fourth of our series of reports, we spoke with the proprietor of the CareRX Pharmacy at the corner of East Tennessee and Magnolia Drive. What had been a corner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfsu.org
Joy, Exploration, and Discovery Outdoors (Episode 802)
Ready, Get Set, Go (on an EcoAdventure)! We meet a local Ph.D. student, Chris Omni, who is is exploring art and black joy in green spaces. Plus, we go on a hunt for a new species of critter at Lake Jackson. See what happens when you release more than two dozen Indigo Snakes back into the wild at one time (and learn why it’s important. Also, the lifecycle of a butterfly from egg to release. Then we take to the skies to check out Maclay Gardens.
Comments / 0