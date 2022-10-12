Read full article on original website
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against West Sabine, Timpson’s Terry Bussey finds an opening, running through it and evading defenders on the way and makes it to the end zone for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game between Whitehouse and Hallsville, Hallsville goes to punt, its blocked. Whitehouse’s Damion Anderson will recover the ball and run it in for a Wildcats touchdown. We have the clip here.
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller says it was his team’s fast start that led to a win over Lindale last week. Fuller said Lindale plays as hard as his own team and said the game is a “dogfight” when they play. Kilgore managed to...
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury...
Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas. “Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and...
East Texas native named Miss Black Texas set to compete for Miss Black USA
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An East Texas woman has been named Miss Black Texas 2023 and will travel to Washington D.C. next year to compete for Miss Black USA. Aryana Bosh, 23, graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2017 before going on to Kilgore College where she served as a Ranger Ambassador and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas
It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
‘The Voice’ season 21 winner Girl Named Tom to perform in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The season 21 winner of NBC’s hit show, Girl Named Tom, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their upcoming performance at the Belcher Center in Longview, how their life has changed since winning “The Voice” and their upcoming Christmas tour with Pentatonix.
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd opens orthopedic and sports medicine institute in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — In Longview, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, for the opening of an orthopedic and sports medicine institute. The 27,000-square-foot space features an aquatic center with a four-lane lap pool, a heated therapy pool, a hot tub and a cold plunge. The center is also expanding its hours […]
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
KETK GIVES BACK: Hallsville Police Department
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back went to the Hallsville Police Department on Thursday to honor them for their bravery and service to the community. Chief of Police Wesley Freeman said his department is a six-person team. “We all work good together as a group, days and nights....
Tyler City Council greenlights new Lindsey Park entrance project
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lindsey Park in Tyler could soon have an improved entrance. The Tyler City Council approved allocating money from the city and state for the new park project at their Wednesday meeting. Renderings for the plans include an archway over the entry with the park name, stone wall planters, trees, a new […]
Christus' $35M orthopedic center opens in Texas
The Christus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Longview, Texas opened Oct 13, the Longview News-Journal reported. Construction on the project began in 2021 and added 27,000 square feet to Christus Good Shepherd Health System's NorthPark campus. The full NorthPark expansion is expected to be completed by the end of fall 2023.
Gilmer resident claims $5 million from Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer resident claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch-off game, according to the lottery. The ticket was a part of the scratch game “$200,000,000 Cash Blowout!” and the ticket was purchased at Tiger Express on Highway 271 in Gilmer. The winner elected to remain anonymous. […]
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
