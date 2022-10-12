Spotsylvania students say they are being bullied for speaking out against Gov. Youngkin’s school policies for transgender students

Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.

