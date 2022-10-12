ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Spotsylvania students say they are being bullied for speaking out against Gov. Youngkin’s school policies for transgender students

WUSA
 3 days ago
B
2d ago

Personally, I do not believe that we should be having this conversation. Children of all ages should be more concerned about skinned knees and broken bones while playing. Worrying about getting to second base at the movies Friday night with Mary Jane Rotten-crotch. Or MJR-c worrying if little Johnny Bad-boy is going to try to cop a feel when they go out Friday. They, in my opinion, should not be taught this garbage. God created us all. He gave us either XX or XY chromosomes making us female or male respectively. Not 59 different genders as Facebook claims. Or however many genders they're up to now. Science is simple. Biology is simple.

5
Matte Black
1d ago

I want to see the evidence of the "bullying". Most of what I've seen so far is just people vehemently disagreeing with what they're saying. That isn't bullying. (Obviously, if there is actual bullyingbhappening, it should be addressed. I just don't believe there is.)

3
Bryan Rawe
2d ago

My son is dating a female that wants to be male. I don’t get this young generation. What the hell is making them so unhappy about the body they were born with?

Reply(3)
2
Daily Voice

Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest

Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
thecentersquare.com

Some Fairfax parents celebrate VDOE transgender policy changes

(The Center Square) – New guidance from the Virginia Department of Education that will divert authority on transgender issues back to parents and require students to use bathrooms that correspond with their sex is garnering support from some Fairfax County parents. “The new policy is critical to protecting our...
WUSA9

Prince William Co. sued for allegedly desecrating cemetery of former enslaved, indigenous people

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A lawsuit filed against several parties, including Prince William County, alleges the desecration of a cemetery occupied by indigenous, formerly enslaved people and their descendants. The lawsuit names Prince William County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Elijah Johnson, and International Investments, LLC (also known...
