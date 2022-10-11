ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castor, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redriverparishjournal.com

Riverdale Academy 2022 Homecoming Court

Last Friday evening Riverdale Academy hosted its annual alumni reception, football game, and homecoming court presentation. Court presentations began at 6:00 p.m. The court was driven around the track and then was escorted onto the field by a football player, who met the girls’ fathers at midfield for them to escort them off the field.
COUSHATTA, LA
redriverparishjournal.com

New Red River Kiwanis Club Elects Officers

People from the parish interested in starting a Kiwanis club in Red River Parish met Thursday night for an organizational meeting. Representatives of the sponsoring club, the Natchitoches Kiwanis along with various officials of the national program made presentations to the group on the purpose, structure, and community programs of Kiwanis.
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
redriverparishjournal.com

Republicans Organizing in Red River Parish

A group of local Republicans are meeting tonight at the Red River Parish Library. According to Penny Hayes, this will be their second meeting and they plan to elect officers tonight. They will meet at the Library at 6:00 pm. Hayes said they are setting up the Red River Parish...
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
redriverparishjournal.com

Spooky Time at Library

The Red River Parish Library is planning a Halloween event on October 31st. Come to the Library for a Spooky Good Time promises their promotional flyer. The Halloween party will be Halloween night from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the Library. “Have a safe and happy Halloween and come join us for some spooky books. Come and join us for some treats and a costume contest,” said their promotional flyer.
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Castor, LA
redriverparishjournal.com

School Board Takes a Stand on Statewide Accountability Changes

The Red River Parish School Board passed a resolution last Monday expressing their opposition to massive changes proposed in school accountability. According to the Superintendent, those changes would strip Red River High of its A rating and put it at about a D. Superintendent Alison Strong told the board there...
RED RIVER PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy