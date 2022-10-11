The Red River Parish Library is planning a Halloween event on October 31st. Come to the Library for a Spooky Good Time promises their promotional flyer. The Halloween party will be Halloween night from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the Library. “Have a safe and happy Halloween and come join us for some spooky books. Come and join us for some treats and a costume contest,” said their promotional flyer.

RED RIVER PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO