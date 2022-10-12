Read full article on original website
2news.com
Community organizations invited to participate in Reno’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade
The City of Reno is proud to host its annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:11 a.m. Community organizations are invited to sign up to enter the parade now through Monday, October 24, 2022 at 5 p.m. The theme for Veterans Day 2022 is “Honor,” reflecting...
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces new Produce on Wheels locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces that they are bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
2news.com
Washoe County Library to Recognize National Friends of Libraries Week
Washoe County Library System will be spending the week of October 16-22, 2022, celebrating the Friends of Washoe County Library as part of the 17th annual National Friends of Libraries Week. Founded in 1980, the Friends of Washoe County Library is a member-supported 501(c)(3) Nevada nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating,...
KOLO TV Reno
All aboard the Harvest Train this weekend at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Harvest Train and enjoy a variety of fall activities at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Adam Michalski stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to dress up in Halloween costumes and come out Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.
2news.com
Nevadaworks hosting grand re-opening of EmployNV Job Center
Nevadaworks, an organization that provides employers in northern Nevada with skilled, productive workers that support the economic needs of the region, is hosting a grand re-opening of the EmployNV Business and Career Hubs, formerly called the American Job Center of Nevada. This event will be held at the Reno Town...
2news.com
Hot August Nights Brings On New Leadership
Hot August Nights has new leadership at the helm with the appointment of Deny Dotson as the Executive Director responsible for the organization’s region-wide economic infusion of more than $81 million annually. Dotson previously served as Tourism Director for Virginia City, a position he held for more than 10...
2news.com
28th Annual Pumpkin Patch at Seeliger Elementary this Saturday
The 28th Annual Pumpkin Patch at Seeliger Elementary School in Carson City is tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year at the ticket booth, the school will be selling punch cards instead of tickets. A $5 punch card equals 20 tickets. Most games and...
2news.com
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Providing Affordable Dental Care in Carson City
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) offers oral healthcare to children through age 21 and soon it will be visiting Carson City and Gardnerville. The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
2news.com
The Human Bean Hosts 'Coffee for a Cure' next Friday
The Human Bean is hosting its annual fundraiser “Coffee for a Cure” on Friday, Oct. 21 at their four drive-thru locations in Reno and Sparks. The Human Bean is generously donating all proceeds plus tips to Community Health Alliance so that they can provide breast cancer screenings as well as navigation services to make sure women follow through with recommended tests and have the support they need to understand test results.
KOLO TV Reno
Client choice food pantry now open in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding access for people who need fresh and healthy food. A new client choice pantry is now open in the North Valleys. Everything at the market-style store is free. It’s designed to be bright, open, and inviting. “Money is...
KOLO TV Reno
Atlantis Casino creates one of a kind menus for special monthly dinners that feature regional wines and spirits
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Once a month at the Atlantis Casino, one of the restaurants host a specially curated dinner that features a menu designed specifically for a local or regional alcoholic beverage. This month, the Atlantis Steakhouse is partnering with Alpha Omega Winery from St. Helena, Calif. Assistant executive...
2news.com
McQueen Craft Faire Back for 37th Year this Weekend
The 37th annual Craft Faire at McQueen High School in Reno runs all weekend long. The three-day festival benefits the school, helps the local food bank, and puts a spotlight on local artists. It's where you find the one-of-a-kind. "One of the stipulations to be in this craft fair is...
2news.com
Spooky haunts and fall festivities aplenty scheduled this season in Carson City
Happening now through the end of October, Carson City, Nevada shines with many spooky and family-friendly events. Visitors are invited to embrace the fall season and enjoy Harvest Train rides, Carson City Ghost Walks, the Nevada Day Parade, and more. Harvest Train – Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16...
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
Reno is named America's latest boom-town as blue chip firms snap up warehouse space, driving house prices up by 70% in four years, and locals say they're being priced out
Reno in Nevada has become America's latest boomtown, as blue chip firms flock to snap up warehouse space there - leaving locals fearful of being priced out. The city, previously famed for its casinos, has almost no available warehouse space, with construction firms putting new ones up as fast as they can.
2news.com
Reno City Councilmembers Choose Four Finalists for Ward 3 Seat
19 people started their day hopeful and four will move on after today's Reno City Council meeting. Councilmembers voted for candidates and these four are now finalists:. All four will now move on to two meet and greets at the locations below. The public can join either in person or virtually. Bilingual services will be available at both events. You're encouraged to register to attend.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.
2news.com
Sparks Elementary School Teacher Awarded Nevada’s Teacher Of The Year
Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years. Hall will now represent Nevada at the National Teacher of the Year competition.
2news.com
USDA awards $3.7 million to Improve Health Care for People Living in Rural Nevada
USDA Rural Development State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced that USDA is awarding $3.7 million to improve health care and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
