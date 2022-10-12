Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax CardBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Clinical Trial to Help Black and Latina Women Concerned About Chemotherapy-Induced Hair LossBronxVoiceBronx, NY
sheltonherald.com
Looking Back by George Albano
Carl Paight, a longtime coach at Norwalk High School, including 10 seasons as the Bears’ head football coach, passed away in Florida at the age of 85. Paight, a Phys Ed teacher at NHS, joined the football coaching staff as an assistant before taking over as head coach in 1963. Long regarded a defensive guru, Paight’s 1967 team went 6-2-1 — the program’s best record since the 1948 state championship team — and had the third-best defense in the FCIAC, allowing just under 10 points a game while recording three shutouts and allowing only one touchdown in two other games. Paight stepped down as football coach after the 1972 season, but later became an assistant coach at Western Connecticut State College, Fordham University and Weston High School.
sheltonherald.com
Top-ranked Darien field hockey shuts out Trumbull
Kaci Benoit and Ryan Hapgood each had one goal and one assist as top-ranked Darien defeated Trumbull, 6-0, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at McDougall Stadium. The Blue Wave scored three times in the first quarter and added a Benoit goal in the second to take a 4-0 halftime lead.
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: Enough should be enough, but never is with lack of sportsmanship, parental misbehavior
Another parent. Another coach. Another alleged swing — this time with a football helmet — and a coach down. Another outraged sports column. This time it was Christopher Polk who police say walked away from a scene Oct. 2 where Lawrence Davis was left sprawled unconscious on the Brien McMahon football field. It could have been another referee. Or another fan. This time it was his son’s coach.
NewsTimes
Defense leading Danbury football to resurgent season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Danbury football team is back on track. In 2018, Augie Tieri took over a Hatters program near its lowest point. The team had just one winning season since 2004 and despite being one of the state’s largest schools...
sheltonherald.com
Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
Top rankings for Darien's volleyball and field hockey teams, and cross country readies for the postseason are on the stage for this week's Wave by the numbers. Ranking of the Darien volleyball team in the Connecticut Coaches Poll for week five. The Blue Wave has won its first 10 matches, all by 3-0 scores.
NewsTimes
Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull
A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
NewsTimes
The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
NewsTimes
This UConn graduate from Hartford is making the largest athletic donation in school history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In deciding to support UConn student-athletes for generations to come with the largest athletic donation in the university history, Trisha Bailey recognized the immeasurable value of her own experience as a member of the Huskies’ track team in the 1990s.
sheltonherald.com
Northwestern edges Nonnewaug in key Berkshire League tilt
WOODBURY — Northwestern all but clinched its third straight Berkshire League championship Wednesday night 3-2 (25-20; 25-17; 16-25; 21-25; 15-9) in a match featuring wild momentum swings with second-place Nonnewaug. The top two teams in the league met in Woodbury with one game separating them for first place —...
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
ctexaminer.com
Defending the CAVE people of Stamford
Recently, I wrote and submitted an op-ed to the Stamford Advocate (9/25) in full support of the people who wanted the Glenbrook Community Center to remain a full-fledged community center, and not just the mere 3,000 maybe 4,000 square feet of “public space” promised in the proposed sales contract. (An Op-Ed which by the way was NOT printed by the Stamford Advocate) Apparently, someone at the Advocate didn’t think my opinion was worth printing. Instead, today they chose to print an op-ed titled “STAMFORD IS A CULTURAL HELLHOLE”, that was full of arrogance, negativity, name calling, and slanderous comments about the people of Stamford and the city itself.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Senior Center receives $2.5 million bequest from late resident's will
GREENWICH — The work to renovate the Greenwich Senior Center is getting a multimillion-dollar boost thanks to a bequest from a town resident. Mary Louise Wallace died in January 2021 at the age of 82. A former teacher in Bethel, Wallace had requested that the bulk of her estate be used to assist Greenwich seniors, especially those who were income constrained but wanted to remain as town residents.
ramaponews.com
Ice hockey slips past Quinnipiac for important victory
The Ramapo College ice hockey team won a crucial Empire Division matchup against Quinnipiac University on Friday, defeating the Bobcats by a score of 5-4. The win moved the Roadrunners to a perfect 2-0 record on the season while handing Quinnipiac their first loss of the year. The first period...
120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.
Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford
Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Eyewitness News
SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
cottagesgardens.com
Step Inside a Coastal Home in Norwalk
For designer Kimberly Pratt of Kimberly Ann Interiors, this project was a true homecoming. Since starting her business in 2014, she has lent her design eye to waterfront projects all along the East Coast, but this was the first in her hometown. “To get to work on a house on the water in Norwalk was really exciting because it’s such a special place for me personally,” says Pratt.
