KSP is looking for a man by the name of Lameko Silvale Williams. He is wanted for failing to comply with the sex-offender registry. Williams is described as a 38-year-old male who stands 5’11” tall with brown eyes. He has several tattoos including a cross with a heart on his upper left arm, two names on his chest, band around his left wrist, “Silvale” on his right forearm, and “HA2” on his left hand fingers. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 16 in Henderson at 270-826-3312.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO