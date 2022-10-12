Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Calloway Plays Spoiler on Caldwell Senior Night
Calloway County played spoiler on Caldwell County’s Senior Night. The Lady Lakers took the final two sets to pull out a 3-2 volleyball victory Tuesday night at the CAB gym in Princeton. Calloway took home a 16-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 triumph. Caldwell is now 12-16 while Calloway is...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Historic Season Ends in Regional Championship Match
It was not the ending the Trigg County Lady Wildcats would have preferred to their historic season, but it does not diminish in the least what the team accomplished during the 2022 soccer season. Henderson County used a six-minute blitz in the first half to take control of the regional championship match against the Lady Wildcats on the way to a 6-0 win.
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg County Falls to Murray in Straight Sets
With volleyball in the final week of the regular season, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats made the trip across the lakes Tuesday night to take on the Murray Lady Tigers. Murray was able to fend off the Lady Wildcats and take the straight-set win. Murray won the opening set 25-14...
yoursportsedge.com
Webster County Takes Down Hoptown in Three Sets
In a matchup of teams looking for a little momentum heading into next week’s district volleyball tournaments, Webster County defeated Hopkinsville Tuesday in straight sets at Tiger Gym. Webster won the first set 25-15, overcoming an early 6-1 deficit. The Lady Trojans won the second set 25-17 and clinched...
yoursportsedge.com
Henderson Returns to Region Title Match for 9th Straight Year
Henderson County or Madisonville has appeared in every girls’ region championship match since realignment in 2012. And one or the other has won the region title. The two long-time rivals met again Tuesday in another classic that was decided by penalty kicks where Henderson won the round 4-2 and won the match 6-5 to advance to Thursday’s championship match. The Lady Colonels will face Trigg County, who beat University Heights 3-1 in the other semifinal.
yoursportsedge.com
Henderson Ends UHA’s Season 3-1 in Region Semifinals
University Heights Academy got off to a great start, but host Henderson County came back to claim a 3-1 decision in a physical 2nd Region semifinal match on Wednesday. The Colonels (13-6-1) will meet Madisonville-North Hopkins (19-5) for the regional championship on Thursday. That match is set for 6 p.m. in Henderson.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Magana Magic Extends Hoptown’s Lead
The Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team overcame an early deficit on Tuesday to top Lyon County 5-1 and advance to Wednesday’s 2nd-Region semifinal matchup with Madisonville-North Hopkins. Senior Miguel Magana led the Tiger rally with two goals and a pair of assists, including a zigzagging solo effort to make...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Hoptown’s Magana Talks Two Goal, Two Assist Night
Despite trailing for much of the 1st half of Tuesday’s 2nd-Region semifinal matchup with Lyon County, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team roared back with five unanswered goals led by senior Miguel Magana. After notching two goals and a pair of assists in a 5-1 victory, Magana talked about...
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
wevv.com
Video appears to show truck that started massive field fire in Daviess County
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger. Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says. Western Kentucky fire officials estimate the blaze spread for about...
wevv.com
Projects in Henderson, Muhlenberg, and Union counties receiving more than $1M in funding
Communities in western Kentucky are receiving millions of dollars in funding to support projects that will create or retain jobs and improve the lives of thousands of families, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. According to the governor's announcement, more than $4.6 million in Delta Regional Authority funding is going...
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Search For Wanted Man
KSP is looking for a man by the name of Lameko Silvale Williams. He is wanted for failing to comply with the sex-offender registry. Williams is described as a 38-year-old male who stands 5’11” tall with brown eyes. He has several tattoos including a cross with a heart on his upper left arm, two names on his chest, band around his left wrist, “Silvale” on his right forearm, and “HA2” on his left hand fingers. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 16 in Henderson at 270-826-3312.
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg County murder trial set in 2021 infant death
A jury trial date was set for Shaylynn Curtis this week in Trigg County Circuit Court. Curtis was charged in 2021 with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. Curtis' 5-month-old boy died last October. Kentucky State Police said she wrapped the body in...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
Tri-State on alert during Red Flag Warning
It may look like a nice day today, but the entire Tri-State is under a Red Flag Warning because of the weather.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of impaired drivers arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies arrested a pair of impaired drivers in separate incidents on Monday night. The first incident took place on Hopkinsville Road near Dollar General. Deputies were called about a driver allegedly passed out in his vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Markham of Princeton was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Do You Remember Playing the Flutophone in Your Kentucky Elementary School?
Here's a walk down memory lane for you? Or should I say, "Here's a musical stroll down memory lane for you!" Do you remember learning to play the flutophone when you were in elementary school?. I certainly do. The flutophone is one of my fondest memories from Thruston Elementary School...
