KXII.com
Whitesboro set for big district showdown with Brock
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - What could very well be the district championship game is on the schedule this week for the Whitesboro Bearcats when they take on Brock. This game certainly represents who will take over the driver’s seat in the district. The winner takes the outright lead in the standings. It will be a great test for the Bearcats, facing one of the top ranked teams in the state.
KXII.com
Lone Grove looks to defend softball title at state
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lone Grove softball team will look to defend their title as they head to Oklahoma City for the state tournament. Lone Grove is making the trip to state for the sixth year in a row. They have been to the title game the past two years, winning the championship last season. This year, they have some new faces in the lineup, combined with some great upper-class players with big game experience.
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
KXII.com
Madill man dies in crash
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill. Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence...
KXII.com
Whitewright dads getting involved at school with new program
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Whitewright Elementary School has a new program this year, bringing in male figures from the community to show a presence and mentor students on campus. “And the reactions from the kids, it makes it all worth wild,” said Whitewright parent, Eric Sartain. Watch D.O.G.S. or Dads...
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
KXII.com
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant. According to a social media post, the resort is adding three robot servers to their staff. Chief Gary Baton said robots can deliver food to the tables, return items to the kitchen when the...
KXII.com
Police searching for missing Gainesville man
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man. The Gainesville Police Department said 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, has graying brown hair, and green eyes. Glover is also unshaven and has a tattoo on his face near his left eye.
KXII.com
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Calera man was flown to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle near the Denison Dam. It happened around 8:30 Friday night. Texas DPS says 63-year-old Dan Eldridge was headed south on State Hwy 91 in Denison. The driver struck the guardrail, then drove to the opposite...
KXII.com
Trash can fire damages a home in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A trash can fire is being blamed for causing damage to a home. Just before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Denison Fire and Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of W Collins Street. Officials said the woman in the home smelled smoke, when she walked...
KTEN.com
Texas hunters must report deer kills
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson County to be reported. TPWD white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain said the report is helpful, specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An...
KXII.com
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
KXII.com
Missing Gainesville man found dead
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead. The Gainesville Police Department contacted the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and advised them that they had discovered the body of 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover at a location off of south Weaver street, commonly referred to as Cooper’s Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree.
KTEN.com
Rising country star hits the stage in Bonham
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- Rising country star, Drake Milligan is singing this evening at the Powder Creek Pavillion in Bonham. Milligan is best known for portraying Elvis Presley on the CMT series, Sun Records and for his appearance on America's Got Talent. Milligan says it's great to be home and...
KXII.com
17 emergency vehicles dispatched to grass fire near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters still don’t know the exact cause of Wednesday’s grass fire that occurred just west of Pottsboro, but are asking residents to be mindful that drought conditions make it easy to spark a fire. As many as 17 vehicles were dispatched to fight the...
KXII.com
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
KXII.com
Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Ghost sightings, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena. Make-believe? Or real life stories that happened in Grayson County. Both Denison and Sherman offer downtown ghost walking tours. Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager said, “a lot of people really enjoy this spooky like of tales...
KTEN.com
Sherman hiker returns after seven-month adventure
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — April Stange is back home after almost seven months of hiking along the West Coast on the Pacific Crest Trail. "I think the newness of trail brings some kind of magic to it," said Stange. "So I also really enjoyed the desert; everyone's just really new, fresh, not tired yet, you know?"
KXII.com
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman died after a crash on State Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 32 approximately 1 mile west of Marietta at 7:53 p.m. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Ronald...
KXII.com
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a number of shootings over the past few days. Police confirmed that 20-year-old Riley Tibbs died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Ardmore Police detective Juan Galicia...
