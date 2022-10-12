Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Brother Rice squeezes Country Day defensively, moves closer to playoff berth
BEVERLY HILLS — Under the old system of determining which teams were playoff bound primarily by their regular season win total, Birmingham Brother Rice would have already been all but doomed by its 2-4 record entering play Friday. But thanks to a new methodology that rewards teams for scheduling...
The Oakland Press
Troy capitalizes on Athens mistakes to pick up intracity rivalry win
TROY — The Troy football team was able to accomplish more in the first three minutes Friday night than it had in the entire game two weeks ago against league foe Birmingham Seaholm. And that made for one happy head coach for the host Colts. Troy forced a...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 2 district boys soccer quarterfinal between Pontiac and MH Lamphere
Madison Heights Lamphere defeated Pontiac, 2-1, in the Division 2 District quarterfinal played on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Lamphere. The Rams advance to next Tuesday’s district semifinal against Cransbrook Kingswood.
The Oakland Press
Eisenhower shuts out Stoney Creek in district soccer opener
If the game had been basketball, Eisenhower’s Joe Chirco would have been called for traveling. As it was, advancing the ball while it bounced on his head was within the rules of soccer, and that helped Chirco get in position to score a tie-breaking goal. Chirco and Mateo Palushaj...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Birmingham Seaholm at Farmington football
The Farmington Falcons defeated No. 9-ranked Birmingham Seaholm, 39-21, to gain a tie with the Maples for the OAA Blue Division championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Farmington HS.
The Oakland Press
Madison Heights Lamphere holds off surging Pontiac, 2-1, in Division 2 district opener
MADISON HEIGHTS — The Madison Heights Lamphere Rams edged out the Pontiac Phoenix 2-1 in the boys Division 2 district soccer playoffs Thursday night. The Rams started fast — scoring a goal just 3:32 into the game when Dayvid Al Sabbagh powered a ball home from a bad angle to give Lamphere an early 1-0 lead. The Phoenix would start to settle in a bit after that, but they struggled to get shots on frame. Pontiac’s best chances in the first half generally went high or wide. Lamphere, on the other hand, kept putting the ball on net.
The Oakland Press
Kosmo would love to give OC’s only 8-player team props in his Week 8 picks, but sadly can’t
Kosmo is kicking himself. No, not literally … although he’s done that stumbling through the dark in his cave before. Figuratively, Kosmo would’ve loved to have put Auburn Hills Oakland Christian — the county’s lone 8-player football team — in the picks, now that the Lancers are on a roll, and picking up votes in the AP poll.
The Oakland Press
Heavy favorite Bloomfield Hills leads strong Oakland County contingent at D1 Tennis Finals
To say Oakland County has the inside track of bringing home another Division 1 state tennis championship may be quite the understatement. Seven of the top eight ranked teams in the state hail from the county. That includes top-ranked and unbeaten Bloomfield Hills, along with second-ranked Troy — the defending state champion.
The Oakland Press
Romeo notches 2-0 win over Rochester in D1 district opener
ROCHESTER HILLS — The Romeo Bulldogs opened the district playoffs with a 2-0 win over the host Rochester Falcons on a rainy Tuesday night. Romeo had to go into a strong wind in the first half, yet they still managed to come out of it with a 1-0 lead when Ryan Sebastian’s 40-yard free kick dropped into the penalty area, took a high bounce, and found the back of the net with just 3:02 to play before halftime.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit Country Day football
Birmingham Brother Rice defeated Birmingham Detroit Country Day 28-6 in a Week 8 football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Madison Heights Bishop Foley at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s volleyball
Madison Heights Bishop Foley played Orchard Lake St. Mary’s close in each set but ultimately fell to the Eaglets 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-17) Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in Orchard Lake.
The Oakland Press
Greg Davies, Ian Harris win GAM Senior/Mid-Am Team Finals
NORTHVILLE – Ian Harris of Bloomfield Hills and Greg Davies of West Bloomfield have each won multiple GAM titles over the years. This time they teamed up and won the 13th GAM Senior/Mid-Am Team Championship Finals Tuesday at Meadowbrook Country Club. “Together we made a lot of putts today,”...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WILX-TV
Howell man wins over $100K prize from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 63-year-old Howell man wins $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, won after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online. “I have been...
Wayne County man wins $5.42M playing Lotto 47
The lucky player who chose to remain anonymous matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on September 28 to win the jackpot.
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
Eastbound I-94 reopens at Vernier in Macomb County after body found
Eastbound Interstate 94 has reopened after closing Friday morning when authorities found a body on the freeway. A dead woman was discovered on the freeway near Nine Mile Road in St. Clair Shores, according to Michigan State Police. The interstate was closed off at Vernier. An MSP spokesman did not answer calls or...
Allen Park man arrested in California for setting fire to 25 Swift semi-trucks across the country
An Allen Park man is being accused of a two year reign of arson after federal authorities say he started more than two dozen fires to trucking trailers across multiple states.
fox2detroit.com
Allen Park man accused of lighting 25 Swift semi-trucks on fire across country
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of setting 25 Swift Transportation semi-trucks on fire since 2020. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, allegedly set six fires in California, three fires in Arizona, nine fires in New Mexico, three fires in Texas, and one fire each in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Alabama from June 2020 until September of this year.
