MADISON HEIGHTS — The Madison Heights Lamphere Rams edged out the Pontiac Phoenix 2-1 in the boys Division 2 district soccer playoffs Thursday night. The Rams started fast — scoring a goal just 3:32 into the game when Dayvid Al Sabbagh powered a ball home from a bad angle to give Lamphere an early 1-0 lead. The Phoenix would start to settle in a bit after that, but they struggled to get shots on frame. Pontiac’s best chances in the first half generally went high or wide. Lamphere, on the other hand, kept putting the ball on net.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO