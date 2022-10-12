ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon, MI

The Oakland Press

Troy capitalizes on Athens mistakes to pick up intracity rivalry win

TROY —‌ The Troy football team was able to accomplish more in the first three minutes Friday night than it had in the entire game two weeks ago against league foe Birmingham Seaholm. And that made for one happy head coach for the host Colts. Troy forced a...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Eisenhower shuts out Stoney Creek in district soccer opener

If the game had been basketball, Eisenhower’s Joe Chirco would have been called for traveling. As it was, advancing the ball while it bounced on his head was within the rules of soccer, and that helped Chirco get in position to score a tie-breaking goal. Chirco and Mateo Palushaj...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
South Lyon, MI
Sports
City
Lakeland, MI
City
South Lyon, MI
City
Milford, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Oakland Press

Madison Heights Lamphere holds off surging Pontiac, 2-1, in Division 2 district opener

MADISON HEIGHTS — The Madison Heights Lamphere Rams edged out the Pontiac Phoenix 2-1 in the boys Division 2 district soccer playoffs Thursday night. The Rams started fast — scoring a goal just 3:32 into the game when Dayvid Al Sabbagh powered a ball home from a bad angle to give Lamphere an early 1-0 lead. The Phoenix would start to settle in a bit after that, but they struggled to get shots on frame. Pontiac’s best chances in the first half generally went high or wide. Lamphere, on the other hand, kept putting the ball on net.
PONTIAC, MI
Person
Lauren Johnson
The Oakland Press

Romeo notches 2-0 win over Rochester in D1 district opener

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Romeo Bulldogs opened the district playoffs with a 2-0 win over the host Rochester Falcons on a rainy Tuesday night. Romeo had to go into a strong wind in the first half, yet they still managed to come out of it with a 1-0 lead when Ryan Sebastian’s 40-yard free kick dropped into the penalty area, took a high bounce, and found the back of the net with just 3:02 to play before halftime.
ROMEO, MI
The Oakland Press

Greg Davies, Ian Harris win GAM Senior/Mid-Am Team Finals

NORTHVILLE – Ian Harris of Bloomfield Hills and Greg Davies of West Bloomfield have each won multiple GAM titles over the years. This time they teamed up and won the 13th GAM Senior/Mid-Am Team Championship Finals Tuesday at Meadowbrook Country Club. “Together we made a lot of putts today,”...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Howell man wins over $100K prize from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 63-year-old Howell man wins $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, won after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online. “I have been...
HOWELL, MI
NewsBreak
Sports
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Allen Park man accused of lighting 25 Swift semi-trucks on fire across country

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of setting 25 Swift Transportation semi-trucks on fire since 2020. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, allegedly set six fires in California, three fires in Arizona, nine fires in New Mexico, three fires in Texas, and one fire each in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Alabama from June 2020 until September of this year.
ALLEN PARK, MI

