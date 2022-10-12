Norwayne goes undefeated in WCAL boys' soccer, preps for tourney run

WEST SALEM — Norwayne capped a perfect 10-0 sweep through its Wayne County Athletic League slate, taking down Northwestern 4-0 to finish off its perfect league season as the outright conference champion.

Northwestern coach Eddie Kurzenberger put it pretty simply.

"You see something work so simple and so easy," said Kurzenberger. "We preach about the simplicity of the game and how beautiful it is. It's nice to get to see a good team portray it the way they did tonight."

Most impressively, Norwayne played the entire conference schedule without surrendering a goal.

The lone senior on the team, Hayden Ringle, wasn't really sure if all of this as possible, but he was all smiles talking about it.

"I wasn't really sure coming into this season how we were going to perform after losing our whole back line except for me and our goalkeeper," said Ringle. "It's a daunting task to come into a season knowing you have to find the guys to fill those positions and then teach them up as well."

It's safe to say, job well done for Ringle, his teammates and a coaching staff led by Jake Zimmerly.

"Obviously, we have succeeded in filling those voids and beyond," said Ringle. "The coaching has been really good this season and we are fortunate to have such a great coaching staff. They aren't just here to get wins. They actually care about us, and they invest in us."

Joining Ringle on the back line for Norwayne are underclassmen Parker Metsker, Jack Maibach and Payton Lance. Combined, the group has put on many nights like they did against Northwestern, as they limited the host to just four shots in the game and two on the frame.

"Me and Parker had some chemistry right off the bat and he is a freak athlete, excels in everything he does and is amazing," said Ringle. "Maibach is fast, smart, great vision, agile and whenever he does get beat, he can get back on the ball and Lance is the one who surprised me the most out of everybody. He is kind of the missing piece that we needed, and I am so glad he is back there as he provides strong coverage to his area. He is smart, patient and really solidifies what we have going on defensively."

As impressively as the defense has looked the Norwayne, offense has been nearly as impressive as players like Yikealo Maibach, Braden West, Jason Reutter, Jon Graham and others have found their niches. It's made for an impressive show as they demonstrated against the Huskies, as Graham tapped in the first goal seven minutes in and then headed in the second score with 52 seconds remaining in the first half. In the second half, Reutter set up West for a score inside the far post and then set up Cooper Ringle for another score with 41 ticks left in regulation.

"It's super exciting to watch," said Ringle. "I get to sit back there and watch them move the ball all over people. Watch as Jonny (Graham), Cooper (Ringle), Yikealo (Maibach), Jason (Reutter) and so many different people score."

Tuesday, the Bobcats kept the pressure up throughout the night as they fired a total of 24 shots, 10 of which were on the frame. They also lined up 10 corner kicks to help keep the heat on.

"We moved the ball well tonight," said Zimmerly. "We moved it from one side to another and got into dangerous situations. Their goalkeeper (Reece Chanay) kept a lot of stuff out. It was good to see us play simple and play the ball around the way we did."

With the win to clinch the perfect league slate, Ringle was ecstatic, even as the Bobcats had already clinched the WCAL outright before the game.

"It's a great feeling, especially with it being my last year," he said. "I wanted to go out and do big things and to come in and seeing all these young guys stepping up, it's been amazing."

For the Huskies it's about taking the lessons learned as they look to open up the tournament season on Monday against Cardinal. From the continued growth of Chanay in the net and to the team's ability to get into the counter against Norwayne, Northwestern will look to continue to build on that moving forward.

"We talk a lot about communication and the importance of purposeful communication," said Kurzenberger. "We struggled with it all year in giving directions, which way to turn and not just to turn. Tonight, we gave a good 12 to 15 yards from our back line to the midfield, which, when we turned the ball over, they exploited that into the counter, and they are very good at finding feet and putting the ball on the button. We just couldn't do the same."

The Huskies were led defensively by Chanay with six saves as he made highlight reel stops throughout the night. For both coaches, the focus is already shifting to the upcoming tournament season and with an eye on the next game.

"It's tournament season now, and at some point, you are going to see a good team," said Kurzenberger. "Every team we face will be a good team and we just have to continue to get healthy and get it rolling in the tournament."

Zimmerly agreed. Though he is happy with what his team did during the regular season, he is focused on the present and knowing the value of each game.

"Everything that we have done doesn't matter anymore. Now is the time that it really matters, and can we bring it now, is what we are really looking for."