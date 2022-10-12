ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bass, Caruso call on council members to step down after racist remark incident

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AGFj_0iVNk3iz00

Bass, Caruso call on council members to resign after racist remark incident 02:10

Candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso agree on at least one thing: The council members at the center of the racist remark scandal should step down.

"I do believe the pressure is going to weigh on them and that they will resign," Bass said. "I think we are going to have chaos in the city council until they step down."

"I think it's the job of the mayor to make sure we don't have chaos in city council when this is going on," said Caruso. "The job of the mayor should be a stabilizing force, to have leadership and character, guided in the right direction."

At City Hall Tuesday, furious community members and activists unleashed their rage. They demanded the resignations of Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo after a recording was made public of the trio making racist slurs during a strategy meeting about redistricting. Cedillo and de León made brief appearances before the regularly scheduled meeting began but left.

Councilmember Mike Bonin, whose 2-year-old Black son was the target of some of the most hateful racial comments, gave an emotional speech to open the meeting.

"I'm a dad who loves his son in ways that words cannot capture," said Bonin.

Martinez called Bonin's son a "little monkey" in Spanish. Cedillo and de León were also heard making racist statements.

"And asking for forgiveness is a good first step, well it's a second step, but first though you must resign," said Bonin.

The comments were from a leaked meeting that took place a year ago between the council members and Ron Herrera, who has now resigned as president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

"These people stabbed us and shot us and cut the spirit of Los Angeles," Bonin said.

At Tuesday night's debate, Bass and Caruso were asked how they would help heal a city torn apart by such vile and ugly words.

"To me, trust comes from and relationships come from, work — doing things together," Bass said.

Caruso focused on his history of working on the police commission during the 1992 riots which happened after the beating of Rodney King.

"When I was the president of the police commission, I inherited it after a very terrible time after the Rodney King beatings," he said. "Spent an enormous amount of time in the Black and Latino communities — dropped crime by 30%.

None of the council members heard on the record have resigned, however, Martinez announced a leave of absence Tuesday. She said she needed to have honest and heartfelt conversations with family, friends and constituents.

Acting Council President Mitch O' Farrell said that the next steps will be rocky for the city council if the council members refuse to resign.

"It's not tenable. It's not tenable," said O'Farrell. "And they will recognize it."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Los Angeles City Council meeting canceled for Friday

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell called on fellow councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to resign from their seats and said the Council will not hold a meeting until they do.Both councilmen were involved in a racially-charged conversation with Council President Nury Martinez in Oct. 2021. Audio of that convo was leaked to the public, resulting in immense fallout over recent days. "We cannot heal until Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo also resign from the City Council," O'Farrell said on Thursday. Martinez previously resigned Wednesday morning.O'Farrell officially canceled Friday's scheduled LA City Council meeting at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Nury Martinez resigns from Los Angeles City Council after leaked audio of racist remarks

Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned from her position on Wednesday. The decision comes in the wake of a massive scandal that rocked the city council over the weekend, when a racially-charged conversation from Oct. 2021 involving Martinez and several other councilmembers was leaked to the public."It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home," a lengthy written statement said. "To my staff — I'm sorry that we're ending it this way. This is no reflection on you. I know you all will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Former Chief Robert Luna promises to restore public trust, reform Sheriff's Department

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna takes in the views of the city he knows well. "I always tell people I dreamt of being a police officer from a very early age and this city allowed me to fulfill my dreams," he said. Luna held the position of Long Beach's top cop for the last seven years. As a 36-year veteran of the Long Beach Police Department, he helped protect a city of a couple hundred thousand people. Now, Luna is in the race to oversee the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department charged with protecting millions. The two men vying to be...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
The Associated Press

LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here?. Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Rodney King
Person
Mike Bonin
Person
Karen Bass
CBS LA

Garcetti, mayoral candidates respond to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera."Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Councilman Mike Bonin addresses enraged crowd gathered at first LA City Council meeting since audio leak

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin addressed a large crowd gathered inside of Los Angeles City Council chambers on Tuesday, emotionally calling for the resignation of his counterparts who targeted his son in a series of racist comments leaked to the public over the weekend. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., was blocked from beginning on schedule as hundreds of protestors gathered both inside and outside of LA City Hall to express their outrage over the scandal. On Sunday, The Los Angeles Times released audio recording of Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo and Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Mayor#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
RadarOnline

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez RESIGNS After Calling Colleague's Adopted Black Child A 'Little Monkey' In Leaked Conversation

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after her racist conversation with two other council members leaked online, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking conversation, which was first recorded in October 2021, was led by Martinez and also featured L.A. City Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León.Throughout the recording, which has since been obtained by Daily Mail, Martinez referred to her colleague, fellow council member Mike Bonin, as a “little b----” before the three council members target Bonin’s adopted Black son.De León referred to Bonin’s son as an “accessory” that Bonin brings around L.A. like “when Nury [Martinez] brings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from the post Monday after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders. Council President Nury Martinez issued an apology and expressed shame. “In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most; it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” she said in a statement. “Therefore, effective immediately I am resigning as President of the Los Angeles City Council.” The statement did not say she would resign her council seat. There was no immediate response to a call and email sent to her office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Daily Beast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Times

Cuesta College's trustee area 4 race is heated with past controversy and a call for better South County representation

Adrienne García-Specht, who's running for Cuesta College's trustee area 4, remembers when the seeds were sown for her ambition. In 2020, months after the United States reeled from the height of the pandemic and catalyzed racial tensions, the area 4 incumbent and then-board President Pete Sysak dodged numerous calls for his resignation after he shared posts on his personal Facebook page that contained openly racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and Islamophobic statements.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
183K+
Followers
25K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy