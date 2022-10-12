Two suspects arrested following SWAT standoff at Pocatello apartment complex

POCATELLO — Two teenage suspects are in police custody following a SWAT standoff at a north Pocatello apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Pocatello police deployed their SWAT team and armored vehicle during the standoff at the apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Quinn Road near Philbin Road.

The standoff ended around 9:30 p.m. when both suspects surrendered, police said.

The apartment building where the suspects were located was temporarily evacuated by police as a safety precaution and West Quinn Road was closed to all traffic during the two-hour standoff.

Pocatello police said there were no shots fired during the standoff and no one was injured.

Police said the suspects are both males in their late teens from Canyon County near Boise and one of them had a warrant for his arrest. Their names have not been released.

Pocatello police said they learned the suspects were at the apartment complex and officers went there to arrest them.

When the suspects barricaded themselves in an apartment at the complex, the Pocatello police SWAT team and armored vehicle were called to the scene.

A Pocatello police negotiator began communicating with the suspects and eventually talked them into surrendering, police said.

The suspects were not armed, police said.

Police have declined to provide additional information on the warrant for the one suspect’s arrest because he is a juvenile. Authorities said both suspects will be transported by law enforcement back to the Boise area for the adjudication of their criminal cases.

Idaho State Police and Bannock County sheriff’s deputies assisted Pocatello police at the scene.