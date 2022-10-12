ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Male Wounded in Kent Shooting, Suspects Sought

 3 days ago

Kent, WA: 911 operators received calls for a 20-year-old male who had been shot on the 13200 block of SE 263rd Place in the city of Kent.

Steve Hickey / KNN

Kent Police officers and Puget Sound Fire crews were dispatched around 10:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Early information suggests that the victim had been shot at another location while in his vehicle and then fled to his home at the 911 call location.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, and his vehicle sealed and towed as evidence with what appeared to be visible bullet holes.

Police continued to search for a green Honda along with two suspects in connection to the shooting.

Steve Hickey, Video Journalist / KNN

