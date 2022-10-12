ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch

Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
NBA
San Francisco Examiner

Warriors reveal Draymond Green's punishment for punching Jordan Poole

Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers. Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended. The Warriors are not disclosing the amount of the penalty. Kerr called the incident “the biggest crisis...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball

Comments / 0

Community Policy