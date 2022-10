Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO