New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
daystech.org
Save $200 with this robot vacuum deal in the October Prime Day sale
If you’ve at all times needed a robotic vacuum, however the value has scared you away, the Prime Early Access Sale is your probability, and the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 is your vacuum. The RoboVac X8 is a less expensive various to a Roomba, and nonetheless fairly highly effective. Even higher, you may choose it up comparatively cheaply from Amazon for $300, a whopping 40% off the same old $500 listing value.
Best Knife Deals at Amazon’s October Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Here at Field & Stream, we believe there’s no such thing as too many knives. So much so, that our ranking of the best pocket knives is probably the longest, most extensive roundup on our site. There’s a knife for every occasion, for every hand. So whenever there’s a good sale on knives, we’re obliged to cover it.
daystech.org
Android 13 Beta Arrives for Galaxy Z Fold 3
Galaxy Z Fold 3 homeowners, at present’s the day you’ll be able to register your gadget into the One UI 5.0 beta (Android 13), bringing the newest and nice options of Android and Samsung to your foldable gadget. To get in on this motion, the identical as different...
Millions of PCs branded dangerous as Microsoft warns users to act now
MICROSOFT users are being warned about dangerous zero-day vulnerabilities that have yet to be patched. On Tuesday, Microsoft fixed more than 85 common vulnerabilities for its monthly Patch day. It also patched a single zero-day flaw that was considered dangerous to Microsoft systems. However, two other zero-days discovered in Exchange...
Android Headlines
Undecember, The Much-Hyped Hack-And-Slash RPG From LINE Games, Is Now Available Worldwide
Undecember, the slick-looking action-RPG from publisher LINE Games, is out now on PC and mobile. For the uninitiated, Undecember is a Diablo-esque hack-and-slasher with some truly eye-popping, headline-grabbing presentation. The most recent of those headlines came last week, when Undecember stole the show at Steam Next Fest. The game sees...
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
daystech.org
Tech Tracker: Pizza robots are so hot, even Jay-Z is investing in them
We’ve been following the rise of pizza robots — each as supply automobiles and as automated cooks within the kitchen — fairly intently, so the information that Stellar Pizza introduced a $16.5 million spherical of funding backed by Jay-Z’s enterprise capital agency, Marcy Venture Partners, got here as no shock. The automated pizza truck firm simply launched in Los Angeles this fall and affords a brand new, staffing-light strategy to serve pizza on wheels.
daystech.org
How To Take A Screenshot On The Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
If you simply upgraded to a brand new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, then you definitely is perhaps questioning how one can take a screenshot in your model new cellphone. Well, we’re right here to assist. The strategies haven’t actually modified, however there are a couple of methods that you could take a screenshot now. So on this article, we are going to go over all the ways in which this may be finished.
TechRadar
This Microsoft Outlook update finally brings emails into the 21st century
Microsoft has unveiled plans for a new Outlook feature that’s set to blur the boundaries between traditional emails and more modern chat services. A post on the company’s roadmap has revealed “Outlook for Windows: Reactions”, where users on Windows machines will be able to “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear in reaction to emails”.
daystech.org
Google Pixel 7 Pro Users Suffering From Lag While Scrolling
Now that an increasing number of folks have the Pixel 7 Pro (and Pixel 7) of their palms, we’re beginning to see some extra points with the cellphone. There’s a couple of threads over on r/GooglePixel now from customers indicating their models are affected by scrolling lag. One...
Digital Trends
This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale
Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
daystech.org
Android 13’s Audio Picker Will Include Cast Devices
Stock Android picked up a function that’s been current on LG’s telephones for some time. This is the flexibility to rapidly swap between your linked Bluetooth units with a single faucet. Now, the Android 13 goes to take that function a step additional. The Android audio picker may even show your forged units, in accordance with Esper.
daystech.org
Got an iPhone 14? Here’s How to Enable the Startup Sound
Apple customers liked the startup chime that sounded off anytime a Mac was turned on. The sound mysteriously disappeared when Apple redesigned the MacBook in 2016, but it surely returned with the macOS 11 (Big Sur)(Opens in a new window) working system. There was by no means an official startup...
daystech.org
Microsoft Teams Brings New Meeting Type: Virtual Appointments
Companies like Microsoft, Zoom, and Google are nonetheless squeezing extra performance into their video chat platforms. Case and level, Microsoft Teams has a brand new assembly kind known as Virtual Appointments. This will assist companies straight work together with their clients. Even although the Coronavirus pandemic has cooled since 2020,...
daystech.org
Someone Has, Once Again, Put Windows 11 On A Surface Duo
Who says {that a} cellphone can’t run a desktop working system? A Twitter consumer was capable of load Windows 11 onto a Microsoft Surface Duo 2. This is one thing that’s occurred earlier than. Clever tech fans have been capable of load completely different working techniques onto completely...
daystech.org
Display specs leak for Google’s foldable phone, but be skeptical
New particulars concerning the show on Google’s upcoming foldable telephone have leaked. Sources declare the inner display could assist a decision of 1,840 x 2,208. The inner show can also assist a 120Hz refresh fee. It’s been some time since we final heard any information concerning the foldable telephone...
